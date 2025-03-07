Democrats Are Big Mad That Pardoned J6ers Are Free to Roam the Capitol Building

Democrats are still freaking out about President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon those convicted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

Leftist lawmakers have been quite disturbed that some of the J6ers have made appearances at the Capitol building since being pardoned, according to Roll Call.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of right-wing anti-government group the Oath Keepers who was convicted on charges related to the attack, was spotted in the Dunkin’ Donuts inside the Longworth House Office Building shortly after he was released from prison because of Trump’s actions. Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader who also went to prison on charges related to the attack, spoke at a press conference last month on Capitol grounds and then was arrested by Capitol Police after an altercation with a counter protester.

Guy Reffitt posted an image of the room where FBI Director Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing took place on X.

Present and in support of @Kash_Patel as the leftist commies continue to spew lies, misinformation and disinformation. My man Klean House Kash...!!! pic.twitter.com/vmPyMQwhMZ — Guy Reffitt (@GuyReffittJ6) January 30, 2025

Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY) told Roll Call that the appearances by J6ers on Capitol Hill “says volumes about what they intend to do” and that “They want people to know who they are” and to “frighten people.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said the J6ers “want to be here, they want the spotlight and the attention.”

Morelle told Roll Call that Capitol Police have been keeping an eye on the J6ers when they show up at the Hill. However, Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-CA) believes that the authorities “should be very aggressive and assertive at seeking injunctions against them.”

A spokesperson for the Capitol Police declined to comment when asked if any restraining orders or injunctions had been requested against Jan. 6 defendants. The department also noted it had the ability to issue barring notices to keep individuals away from Congress. “The Department issues barring notices based upon specific behavior that would give us an immediate concern for safety and security,” the spokesperson said. “We work hard to protect people’s First Amendment rights, so barring notices are only issued with strong justification and are typically valid for one year.”

It’s not only Democrats who are all in a tizzy because of J6ers being free to visit the Capitol. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said during a February hearing, “I guarantee if they come on to this Capitol grounds, and I know they’re here and they’re spiking the football without an apology, I will track them down and make them feel like some of our members did on January the 6th.”

I get that Democrats are still clutching their pearls at Trump’s pardons. But, as former President Barack Obama once said, “elections have consequences.”

Democrats were adamant about throwing the book at each and every defendant – including the ones who strolled peacefully around the building. It did not matter that most of these individuals did not engage in violence or vandalism. They were present. They wore MAGA hats. And they must pay.

The reality is that Democrats overplayed their hand and sought to weaponize the federal government against these folks, which opened the door for Trump to pardon them.