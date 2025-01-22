This Is the Only Way to React to the Fake Elon Musk Nazi...
For Pardoned J6 Defendants From PA, A New Nightmare Might Be Looming

Matt Vespa
January 22, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

President Donald J. Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of some 1,500 January 6 defendants. They’ve been released from prison for engaging in a little riot, which, contrary to liberal fake news, did not result in the deaths of any police officers. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick wasn’t killed in the melees—he died of natural causes. The only person who died was protester Ashli Babbitt. 

 Yet, for those defendants pardoned who live in Pennsylvania, a new legal threat might be looming with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who is mulling filing state charges. There will be challenges vis-à-vis double jeopardy, but Krasner is reportedly sold on the opinion that “you can have a state prosecution for conduct that was not fully encompassed in the federal prosecution.” 

We’ll see. Progressives know little of the law or what justice means. Krasner, your side lost. We won. Cope and seethe, loser.  

