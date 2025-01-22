For Pardoned J6 Defendants From PA, A New Nightmare Might Be Looming

President Donald J. Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of some 1,500 January 6 defendants. They’ve been released from prison for engaging in a little riot, which, contrary to liberal fake news, did not result in the deaths of any police officers. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick wasn’t killed in the melees—he died of natural causes. The only person who died was protester Ashli Babbitt.

Advertisement

Yet, for those defendants pardoned who live in Pennsylvania, a new legal threat might be looming with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who is mulling filing state charges. There will be challenges vis-à-vis double jeopardy, but Krasner is reportedly sold on the opinion that “you can have a state prosecution for conduct that was not fully encompassed in the federal prosecution.”

NEWS: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, a progressive Democrat, is exploring state charges against pardoned US Capitol rioters from PA. This would face significant legal hurdles, like double jeopardy. But he told me, "you can have a state prosecution for conduct that was not fully… — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) January 21, 2025

BREAKING: Left-wing DA in Philadelphia, Larry Krasner, seeks state charges against Jan. 6thers pardoned by Trump to ensure they are prosecuted - CNN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2025

We’ll see. Progressives know little of the law or what justice means. Krasner, your side lost. We won. Cope and seethe, loser.