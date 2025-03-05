Democrats Aren't Going to Be Happy When They Find Out How America Felt About Trump's Speech

Things just keep getting better for President Donald Trump and worse for the Democrats. At least two polls show that the majority of Americans approved of the speech the president gave before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

This is horrible news for Democrats, who made themselves look like absolute circus clowns while trying to disrupt Trump’s address.

A CBS News poll conducted after the speech surveyed 1,207 adults who watched the proceedings. The results revealed strong approval of Trump’s remarks, with 76 percent of viewers either “strongly” or “somewhat” approving of his message. Only about 23 percent did not approve of Trump’s speech.

Additionally, about 68 percent said the speech made them feel “hopeful” while 54 percent said they felt “proud.” About 16 percent said the speech made them “angry” as 27 percent were “worried.”

The policies Trump touted during the speech also resonated well with Americans, with 77 percent supporting his immigration stance and his approach to government spending. About 65 percent supported Trump’s approach to tariffs and 73 percent approved of his handling of the Ukraine/Russia conflict.

Even more interesting is that 76 percent supported House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) decision to remove Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who took the opportunity to grandstand while heckling the president during the speech.

It is worth noting that Republicans made up 51 percent of those who were polled, along with 27 percent identifying as Independent and 20 percent as Democrats. This could have skewed the results, but it is clear Independents were overwhelmingly in Trump’s favor, which is still reflected in the poll’s findings.

Most viewers who tuned in say Trump’s speech made them feel “hopeful” and “proud.”



Most speech viewers described the president as "presidential, "inspiring," and more "unifying” than "divisive." A big majority also called it “entertaining.” pic.twitter.com/1HZoICd2uv — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) March 5, 2025

A CNN post-speech poll offered similar findings. It surveyed 431 adults who watched the speech and showed a 69 percent positive reaction and a 31 percent negative response. Respondents mostly supported Trump’s policies with 66 percent believing they would move the country in the right direction. This is a five percent increase from a poll taken shortly before the speech

When it comes to confidence in President Trump’s leadership, 73 percent expressed at least some level of confidence. The poll found that 76 percent agreed with Trump’s immigration policies and 62 percent with his economic policies. About 61 percent supported Trump’s foreign policies and 56 percent approved of his approach to tariffs.

Participants in this poll also dislike Green’s behavior, with 80 percent disapproving of his attempt to get attention by interrupting the president’s speech.

The partisan breakdown for this poll showed 44 percent identifying as Republicans, 21 percent as Democrats, and 35 percent as Independents.

CNN Poll: 69% approve of President Trump's speech

Must reflect some Democrat voters unhappy with their leaderspic.twitter.com/h1mwA8htkl — MAGA M&M (@MAGAmegaMAGA) March 5, 2025

Advertisement

Again, these results show that Trump’s speech not only impressed Republicans but also Independents. It is also clear that the behavior exhibited by Green and his Democratic colleagues did not exactly go over well with the American public.

None of this is surprising. Much of what Trump discussed during the speech are issues that Americans care most about. They are the reason he was reelected. This placed Democrats in a tricky position. Even before the speech, they could not agree on how best to disrupt the event.

The bottom line is that Democrats no longer have the level of influence they once had. If they were smart, they would lay low or even try to work with the Trump administration and find some common ground. But they are incapable of working with the man they have been calling Hitler for a decade.