Zelensky Apologizes for Tense Meeting with Trump During Bret Baier Interview

Despite a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance over a rare earth minerals deal that ended without an agreement, Zelensky still sat for an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier. The interview gained significant attention, especially after the Trump administration kicked the Ukrainian President out of the White House for "disrespecting" the United States and its commander-in-chief.

During the interview, Zelensky apologized for his refusal to accept a deal with the United States and said that his relationship with Trump could be fixed.

There it is. He finally apologized.



Baier: "Do you think your relationship with President Trump after today can be salvaged?"



Zelensky: "It can be. Yes, of course... This is very very important and we are thankful and sorry for this."

pic.twitter.com/SavlbotJEb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2025

However, before this, Zelensky told Baier that he didn't believe he owed Trump an apology. He refused to admit that he insulted Trump in the White House.

🚨 #BREAKING: Zelensky refuses MULTIPLE TIMES to apologize to President Trump after disrespecting him and our country in the Oval Office



GO HOME, Zelensky.



Your time is over. We're done with you. pic.twitter.com/GMvrYMcqu5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2025

The Ukrainian president also said he wouldn't accept a peace agreement without the U.S. promising security for him and his nation. He then admitted that Ukraine lacks sufficient weapons to drive Russia out of the country yet continues to demand additional financial aid from the U.S.

Zelenskyy declares that he won't negotiate an end to the war without security guarantees from the United States -- And then admits that he doesn't have enough weapons to push Russia out of Ukraine -- And then demands more money from the U.S. pic.twitter.com/dRjq5I7hqK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2025

Baier asked if Zelensky's intense conversation with Trump served the people of Ukraine. In response, the Ukrainian president pointed fingers at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy asked if the public spat in front of the media at the Oval Office served Ukrainians well:



"I think this kind of spat is not good for both sides. I am very open but I can't change our Ukrainian attitude to Russia. They are killers to us. It is very clear that Americans… pic.twitter.com/80ELqyS3hq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 28, 2025

Following the tense day, reporters outside the White House spoke to Trump before he boarded Marine One for Mar-a-Lago. The president said the U.S. would not play Zelensky's games.

🚨 Trump just SLAMMED Zelensky as he boarded Marine One heading to Mar-a-Lago



“He overplayed his hand. We want PEACE. We don’t want to play [Zelensky’s] games.



He’s looking for something I’m not looking for. I don’t want a 10 year war! I want PEACE!



This is man who wants to… pic.twitter.com/1JZtj8xh9b — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2025

Zelensky met with Trump and Vance at the White House on Friday to discuss a rare earth minerals deal that ultimately was not signed. Following the heated meeting, Trump reportedly expelled Zelensky from the White House. However, Trump stated that the deal remains on the table and that Zelensky still has the option to return and accept it.