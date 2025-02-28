VIP
Zelensky Apologizes for Tense Meeting with Trump During Bret Baier Interview

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Despite a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance over a rare earth minerals deal that ended without an agreement, Zelensky still sat for an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier. The interview gained significant attention, especially after the Trump administration kicked the Ukrainian President out of the White House for "disrespecting" the United States and its commander-in-chief. 

During the interview, Zelensky apologized for his refusal to accept a deal with the United States and said that his relationship with Trump could be fixed. 

However, before this, Zelensky told Baier that he didn't believe he owed Trump an apology. He refused to admit that he insulted Trump in the White House. 

The Ukrainian president also said he wouldn't accept a peace agreement without the U.S. promising security for him and his nation. He then admitted that Ukraine lacks sufficient weapons to drive Russia out of the country yet continues to demand additional financial aid from the U.S.

Baier asked if Zelensky's intense conversation with Trump served the people of Ukraine. In response, the Ukrainian president pointed fingers at Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Following the tense day, reporters outside the White House spoke to Trump before he boarded Marine One for Mar-a-Lago. The president said the U.S. would noplay Zelensky's games. 

Zelensky met with Trump and Vance at the White House on Friday to discuss a rare earth minerals deal that ultimately was not signed. Following the heated meeting, Trump reportedly expelled Zelensky from the White House. However, Trump stated that the deal remains on the table and that Zelensky still has the option to return and accept it.

