The Theme for Trump's Address to Congress Tomorrow Is Perfect, But Libs Will Hate It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 03, 2025 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Donald J. Trump plans to address a joint session of Congress, which will likely send Democrats and the liberal media into a tailspin. Yet, with no Joy Reid and other marquee liberal clowns on-air anymore, it might be more muted. I'm not saying it was any better, but the Richter scale tomorrow night could be five or lower, more akin to the biased coverage of old in the Bush years. It is what it is—and for all the liberal bellyaching over the 2024 election, Trump is back and stronger than ever. That’s a hollowing out of epic proportions if you’re a liberal, whose coping mechanism is to double down on the most insane niche issues, but I digress.

As liberals wallow through a second Trump presidency, we know the theme for tomorrow night, and it’s a good one (via Fox News): 

The "Renewal of the American Dream" is the theme of President Donald Trump’s first address of his second term to a joint session of Congress, Fox News Digital has learned. 

White House officials exclusively told Fox News Digital that the speech, themed "The Renewal of the American Dream," will feature four main sections: accomplishments from Trump's second term thus far at home and abroad; what the Trump administration has done for the economy; the president's renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security; and the president's plans for peace around the globe. 

Trump’s joint address "will be must-see TV," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital.  

"President Trump has accomplished more in one month than any president in four years — and the renewal of the American Dream is well underway," Leavitt told Fox News Digital. "In his Joint Address to Congress, President Trump will celebrate his extraordinarily successful first month in office while outlining his bold, ambitious and common-sense vision for the future."  

After four years of economic torpor and failure under Joe Biden, it will be refreshing to see a plan of action that isn’t covered in crap. Of course, he go-to reaction will likely be the price of eggs not going down, which is due to Biden culling over 100 million chickens before he left office. 

There’s lots to fix and the Democrats’ impatience and concern trolling over the price of goods is beyond transparent. Prices aren’t going to go down after a month. Everyone knew this but Democrats who are afraid that the economic climate of the first Trump presidency pre-pandemic will arrive during the midterm cycle.

