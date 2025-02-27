VIP
Tipsheet

Pro-Hamas Activists Physically Assault and Injure Employee at Barnard College

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 27, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Pro-Hamas protesters violently assaulted an employee at Barnard College in New York City on Wednesday after they forced their way into a campus hall.

Video footage circulating on social media shows a mob of activists pushing their way into the building before assaulting the school employee.

The incident occurred during a protest against the school’s decision to expel two students for participating in a rowdy demonstration at Columbia University, according to Fox News.

A sit-in demonstration was organized Wednesday at Barnard's Office of the Deans to protest the expulsion of two Barnard students last week for allegedly “disrupting” a Columbia University class on Israeli history a month earlier, according to protest group Columbia University Apartheid Divest. Barnard College is an independent women’s college affiliated with Columbia in which students can take courses at both schools.

During the protest, a small group of masked demonstrators “forcibly entered Milbank Hall” and “physically assaulted a Barnard employee, sending them to the hospital,” Robin Levine, Barnard College’s Vice President for Strategic Communications, said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The New York City Police Department said officers responded to the scene on Wednesday afternoon and encountered the 41-year-old employee who told officers he was “shoved by numerous individuals and complained of pain about the body.”

This is one of several incidents in which pro-Hamas protesters have engaged in violent demonstrations on college campuses. These individuals have targeted Jewish students, in particular, for harassment, threats, and violence.

A similar incident occurred at Columbia University on the same day when pro-Hamas students took over a building while chanting, “There’s only one solution, intifada revolution.”

Earlier this month, pro-Hamas activists took to the streets in an orthodox Jewish neighborhood in New York City. Participants marched in the streets chanting, “Zionists go to hell,” “Palestine is Arab,” and “Settlers go back home, Palestine is ours alone.”

The situation quickly turned violent, with pro-Hamas protesters physically assaulting Jewish residents.

In another incident that occurred last year, pro-Hamas activists stabbed a Jewish student journalist in the eye with a Palestinian flag.

These violent protests have been going on since Hamas started the current war in Gaza by launching a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, murdering over 1,000 Israeli civilians and military personnel while kidnapping hundreds of hostages.

Unfortunately, these incidents will continue happening as long as the authorities and people on the ground allow it. These people are nothing more than cowardly Jew-hating thugs who believe they can bully communities into supporting their cause. As long as there is no significant pushback, they will continue this behavior.

