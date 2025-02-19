At Least One European Leader Is Recognizing Reality About American Taxpayers
It's Official: State Department Set to Designate These Cartels As Terrorist Organizations
Trump Weighs in on the Upcoming Reconciliation Fight
Trump Doubles Down After Zelensky Responds to His Criticism
Gov. Kathy Hochul Brings in Al Sharpton to Help Decide Whether to Oust...
VIP
This Is Not How You Deal With Violent Crime
Hawley Wants Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee to 'Go After' These Companies if Confirmed
Labor Secretary Nominee Sings a Different Tune on the PRO Act During Confirmation...
Trump Signs Memo Ordering 'Radical Transparency About Wasteful Spending'
Ed Markey Calls for a 'Revolution' Against Trump, Musk
VIP
Arizona's Liberal Governor Just Vetoed This Bill
Are NASA Staffers Next on the DOGE Chopping Block?
Trump’s Nomination of New IRS Commissioner Is a Chance to End Wasteful and...
DOGE Shares an Alarming Update About the Treasury Department
Tipsheet

Violence Erupts After Pro-Hamas Protesters Swarm Orthodox Jewish Community

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 19, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jake Offenhartz

The pro-Hamas crowd in America is still up to their antics. A horde of anti-Israel protesters swarmed an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in New York City in Tuesday and engaged in violence against Jewish residents.

Advertisement

Footage circulating on social media shows the mob marching through the street while chanting “Zionists go to hell,” “Palestine is Arab,” and “Settlers go back home, Palestine is ours alone.”

Some videos show members of the pro-Hamas cross assaulting residents and trying to vandalize police cars.

Law enforcement officers attempted to disperse the crowd after it became unruly, with pro-Hamas activists targeting Jewish bystanders.

Recommended

Ed Markey Calls for a 'Revolution' Against Trump, Musk Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The demonstration was led by an anti-Israel group called “Pal-Awda,” which claimed it was descending on Borough Park to protest against the sale of “stolen Palestinian land,” its Instagram account said. The event was aimed at selling real estate in Israel, according to Fox News.

However, the anti-Israel protesters were not without resistance. A group of pro-Israel protesters gathered on the opposite side to express their support for the Jewish state. At least one individual was arrested during the fracas.

One arrest was made with Anthony Frausto, 42, of Brooklyn, taken into custody and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a 61-year-old man in the face, police told Fox News Digital. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Footage also shows a large knife on the ground. Police said they were not aware of the knife being used in any attack.

Pal-Awda is a branch of an organization known as Al-Awda (The Palestine Right to Return Coalition), according to NGO Monitor. The group not only supported Hamas’ October 7 surprise attack on Israel in which it murdered over 1,000 Israelis, it is also linked to a terrorist group called Samidoun.

Al-Awda and Samidoun have collaborated to hold events to advocate against Israel. The organization issued a joint statement claiming that “we have witnessed the brutal bombardment, strangulation and onslaught of our Palestinian siblings in Gaza by the Zionist state of Israel” and that the Jewish state’s “latest genocidal aggression has resulted in the complete devastation of Gaza’s healthcare system, the displacement of over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, 1.3 million of which are refugees from the Naka (catastrophe).”

Advertisement

Samidoun was designated by the U.S. and other nations as a terrorist organization over allegations that it serves as a front for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a Marxist group that has participated in terrorism.

Many of the protests held in the United States and other Western nations have been funded and supported by terrorist entities seeking to sway public opinion against Israel. During many of these demonstrations, protesters have openly declared support for Hamas.

President Donald Trump in January signed an executive order aimed at combating the spread of antisemitism in America.

Tags: NEW YORK CITY ISRAEL TERRORISM HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ed Markey Calls for a 'Revolution' Against Trump, Musk Rebecca Downs
At Least One European Leader Is Recognizing Reality About American Taxpayers Katie Pavlich
Trump Doubles Down After Zelensky Responds to His Criticism Jeff Charles
DOGE Shares an Alarming Update About the Treasury Department Madeline Leesman
Is This What Caused Young People to Move Toward the Right? Matt Vespa
A Top Trump Official Took a CNN Host to School Today. It Was Beyond Entertaining. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ed Markey Calls for a 'Revolution' Against Trump, Musk Rebecca Downs
Advertisement