VIP
Tipsheet

DOGE Staffer Resigns After Racist Posts Surface, but There Is More to the Story

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 07, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer has resigned after a report showed that he made racist remarks on a deleted social media account in which he also advocated for eugenics

Wall Street Journal reporter Katherine Long reported that Marko Elez, a 25-year-old who worked with DOGE, “resigned Thursday after The Wall Street Journal asked the White House about his connection to the account.”

The deleted profile associated with Elez, who was embedded in the Treasury Department to carry out efficiency measures, advocated repealing the Civil Rights Act and backed a “eugenic immigration policy” in the weeks before President Trump was inaugurated.  

“You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity,” the account wrote on X in September, according to a Wall Street Journal review of archived posts. “Normalize Indian hate,” the account wrote the same month, in reference to a post noting the prevalence of people from India in Silicon Valley.

Long’s report further noted that Elez “had emerged at the center of a legal battle over access to sensitive taxpayer information and systems the Treasury Department uses to process trillions of dollars in payments annually.”

There appears to be more to this story as users on social media have pointed out that Long has ties to the USAID agency, which has come under scrutiny for its funding of unnecessary and corrupt causes in the United States and abroad. DOGE has been instrumental in exposing much of the expenditures that used taxpayer funds.

Long previously worked for the federal government and managed USAID projects in Central Asia

Another user who is based in the United Kingdom accused Long of trying to obtain his personal details from his local farm shop.

The journalist who got Marko Elez to resign from DOGE is Katherine Long. If you didn’t know, two weeks before I was doxxed last summer, Ms Long sent an email to one of my local farm shops, asking the owner to give her my personal details. She said she wouldn’t tell anybody how she got those details. In doing so, she broke more than one law in the UK.

In a post on X, Elon Musk, who heads DOGE, asked his audience whether they should bring Elez back to the team. It appears most would like to see this happen.

Of course, Elez’s alleged posts were abhorrent, and they were recent. But it appears Long’s agenda has little to do with bigotry and is more about attacking a government initiative that has targeted the agency for which she previously worked.

This is likely part of the overall effort to discredit DOGE, which claims it has already slashed billions of dollars in wasteful spending. Musk’s involvement, in particular, has caused quite a stir among progressives as he has been one of their most feared bogeymen since he bought Twitter in 2022.

