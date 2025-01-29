DOGE Has Been Quite Busy Since Inauguration Day

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) appears to be pretty busy since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

The initiative, headed by entrepreneur Elon Musk, is dedicated to slashing government spending by eliminating unnecessary agencies and doing away with regulations.

President Trump established DOGE through an executive order issued on his first day in office to “implement the President’s DOGE Agenda, by modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.”

The agency has been documenting its progress in posts on X. The group recently claimed it is saving the federal government about $1 billion per day by “stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations.”

DOGE is saving the Federal Government approx. $1 billion/day, mostly from stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations, all consistent with the President’s Executive Orders.



A good start,… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 29, 2025

The agency also reported that the General Services Administration (GSA) has ‘terminated three leases of mostly empty office space, with tenants relocating to nearby buildings in the GSA portfolio.”

The GSA terminated three leases of mostly empty office space, with tenants relocating to nearby buildings in the GSA portfolio. With savings of $1.6M, these are the first steps to right size the Federal real estate portfolio of more than 7,500 leases — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 27, 2025

DEI programs have also been on the chopping block, fulfilling a promise Trump made on the campaign trail.

Another $145M in federal savings due to cancellations of 16 DEIA contracts by the Departments of Labor, Transportation, Agriculture, Commerce, HHS, and Treasury. Thanks to those departments for their pro-active and rapid work. — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 26, 2025

DOGE has also been instrumental in slashing several DEI contracts and unoccupied buildings, as indicated earlier.

In the first 80 hours, approx $420M of current/impending contracts have been cancelled. 2 leases have also been cancelled.



Initial focus is mainly on DEI contracts and unoccupied buildings. — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 24, 2025

According to the U.S. debt clock, DOGE is saving the federal government over $30 billion dollars.

NEW: DOGE has saved the U.S. nearly $34 billion pic.twitter.com/JAfSoAAfCG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2025

DOGE was added shortly after Trump took office to track “The Real-Time Savings Objective From Reducing Government Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in Federal Government Agencies.”

Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was initially a co-leader of the group, but recently left the initiative.