CNN Might Be Slapped By Another Lawsuit Soon...From Elon Musk
Tom Homan Had the Perfect Response to This MSNBC Host's Meltdown Over ICE...
Of Course, The View's Sunny Hostin Said This About Illegal Aliens
Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers
VIP
Hollywood Wants to Die on DEI Hill
It's No Surprise Who CA Dems Want to Be Liable for 'Major Climate...
Kamala Harris' Husband Lands a New Gig
This Biden Cabinet Member Is Making Her Next Political Move
VIP
There's a Big Clue About Who Was Likely Involved in 'Deferred Resignation' Offer...
‘I Am Literally Your Boss’: This New Jersey Councilman Berated a Police Officer...
You Won’t Believe What This Utah Lawmaker Said About Changing the Sex Offender...
How Republicans Just Teamed Up to Defeat a 'Malicious Compliance' Stunt on DEI
R.I.P. UNRWA
California Up in Smoke, Thanks to Liberals
Tipsheet

DOGE Has Been Quite Busy Since Inauguration Day

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 29, 2025 12:16 PM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) appears to be pretty busy since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

The initiative, headed by entrepreneur Elon Musk, is dedicated to slashing government spending by eliminating unnecessary agencies and doing away with regulations.

Advertisement

President Trump established DOGE through an executive order issued on his first day in office to “implement the President’s DOGE Agenda, by modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.”

The agency has been documenting its progress in posts on X. The group recently claimed it is saving the federal government about $1 billion per day by “stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations.”

DOGE is saving the Federal Government approx. $1 billion/day, mostly from stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations, all consistent with the President’s Executive Orders.

A good start, though this number needs to increase to > $3 billion/day.

The agency also reported that the General Services Administration (GSA) has ‘terminated three leases of mostly empty office space, with tenants relocating to nearby buildings in the GSA portfolio.”

Recommended

How Republicans Just Teamed Up to Defeat a 'Malicious Compliance' Stunt on DEI Guy Benson
Advertisement

The GSA terminated three leases of mostly empty office space, with tenants relocating to nearby buildings in the GSA portfolio.  With savings of $1.6M, these are the first steps to right size the Federal real estate portfolio of more than 7,500 leases

DEI programs have also been on the chopping block, fulfilling a promise Trump made on the campaign trail.

Another $145M in federal savings due to cancellations of 16 DEIA contracts by the Departments of Labor, Transportation, Agriculture, Commerce, HHS, and Treasury. Thanks to those departments for their pro-active and rapid work.

DOGE has also been instrumental in slashing several DEI contracts and unoccupied buildings, as indicated earlier.

In the first 80 hours, approx $420M of current/impending contracts have been cancelled. 2 leases have also been cancelled.  

Initial focus is mainly on DEI contracts and unoccupied buildings.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. debt clock, DOGE is saving the federal government over $30 billion dollars.

DOGE was added shortly after Trump took office to track “The Real-Time Savings Objective From Reducing Government Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in Federal Government Agencies.”

Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was initially a co-leader of the group, but recently left the initiative.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL DEBT FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Republicans Just Teamed Up to Defeat a 'Malicious Compliance' Stunt on DEI Guy Benson
Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Had the Perfect Response to This MSNBC Host's Meltdown Over ICE Raids Matt Vespa
Why Karoline Leavitt's First White House Press Briefing Was Pure Gold Matt Vespa
CNN Might Be Slapped By Another Lawsuit Soon...From Elon Musk Matt Vespa
You Won’t Believe What This Utah Lawmaker Said About Changing the Sex Offender Registry Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Republicans Just Teamed Up to Defeat a 'Malicious Compliance' Stunt on DEI Guy Benson
Advertisement