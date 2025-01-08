Police Detail How Cybertruck Driver Planned Explosion and Potential Motives

Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) gave more details about Matthew Livelsberger, the individual suspected of detonating a Tesla Cybertruck in front of Trump International Hotel on New Year’s Day.

The authorities discussed a six-page manifesto, how the suspect used artificial intelligence to help him plan the explosion. They noted that he had not been on law enforcement’s radar before the incident.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters about the manifesto and emails sent by the suspect. “This document was found as part of the digital forensic analysis of his phone. There’s a variance of grievances and a constant evolution of his plans or intents,” McMahill said.

Assistant Sheriff Dory Cohen explained that Livelsberger discussed “concerns about the withdrawal from Afghanistan and losing his teammates,” which suggests he was dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The suspect expressed concerns about being labeled a terrorist and stressed that “he had no intent on killing anyone else, aside from himself,” Cohen said.

Investigators are still trying to make sense of the timeline of his movements leading up to the incident. Livelsberger reportedly rented the Cybertruck in Denver, Colorado, on December 28, 2024, and drove to Las Vegas.

“Ultimately, as we all know with what happened, there was a change in plans, and he showed up here at the Trump Towers on the following day on January 1,” Cohen explained.

Livelsberger allegedly used AI program ChatGPT to map out the logistical aspects of the attack. He used the program to determine which materials to use and the best ways to ignite them.

“Ultimately, you’ll see that he looks at trying to figure out the amount of explosives needed in order to conduct the explosion he was looking to cause,” Cohen stated.

McMahill added: “I think the ChatGPT was a game changer for us here.”

The suspect also asked the AI questions about TNT and other explosive materials, comparing the efficacy of each.

Investigators found that the Cybertruck contained more than 60 pounds of pyrotechnic material with racing fuel, aluminum, and ammonium nitrate. The authorities categorized the explosion as “deflagration” (burning) instead of “detonation.” This limited the level of destruction the explosion would cause, which lines up with his assertion that his only intention was to commit suicide.

“This explosion was enhanced by Coleman Fuel, VP Racing fuel, MSR Superfuel, and 70 pounds of Eagle Magnum lead shot,” said Kenny Cooper of the ATF’s San Francisco Field Division. He also noted that “the consumer fireworks are designed specifically to not mass detonate. This limited the explosive effects.”

Investigators are still trying to piece together Livelsberger’s motive. His writings documented his struggles with PTSD and frustration with the government. “He also says that he has graphic encounters from his military experience that replay in his head over and over,” Cohen said.

Livelsberger was found in the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The authorities are still investigating the details of the incident. The incident comes weeks before President-elect Donald Trump is expected to take office. Tesla owner Elon Musk has been a close ally of the president-elect, which has prompted some to theorize that the explosion was a political message.