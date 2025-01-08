An Old Tweet From Mayor Karen Bass Has Come Back to Haunt Her
Here's the Other Obstacle the LAFD Is Facing Responding to These Fires...And It...
New LA County Fire Is Raging Toward Hollywood Boulevard
Police Arrest Man Trying to Bring Machete Into Capitol Building Where Jimmy Carter...
VIP
The Fact-Checkers Are Checking Out, Biden Gets a Tongue-Bath Exit Interview, and Dana...
The Worst Journalism of the Year – The TOWNHALL 50 2024, Part 3:...
The Military That Cried 'White Supremacy'
VIP
Illinois FOID Requirement May Be On Its Way Out
Is This the Dumbest Part of That Biden Exit Interview?
Another Canadian Politician Weighs In on Trump's Comments About Making Canada the 51st...
Here's When Pam Bondi's Confirmation Hearings Will Take Place
Merrick Garland Still Plans to Release One of Jack Smith's Reports While Withholding...
Trump Is Out With Another Reminder on California Fires
VIP
Media, Democrats Aren't Going to Like This Reminder About January 6
Tipsheet

Mayor Karen Bass Faces Intense Heat Returning to LA County...and It's Not Because of the Wildfires

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 08, 2025 11:00 PM
AP Photo/John McCoy, File

Mayor Karen Bass is finally back after being absent as wildfires ravage Los Angeles County. Ms. Bass was in Ghana for that nation’s presidential inauguration, a grossly unnecessary trip on the taxpayer’s tab. She surveyed the damage today. Six fires are raging; none are contained, leading to over 1,000 buildings being destroyed and upward of 70,000 people being forced to flee their homes. It’s a mess, and the mayor’s cutting of the LAFD by nearly $20 million likely didn’t help.  

Advertisement

There’s no defense of Ms. Bass; even her fellow Democrats couldn’t think of one regarding why she was AWOL during this fiasco (via Politico): 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faced mounting criticism Wednesday for her handling of deadly wildfires that continued to rage across the region, taking blame from influential city figures as she traveled back from a trip to Africa. 

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times, slammed Bass in an X post claiming the mayor slashed the Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget, despite the high risk of wildfires in the region, and raised questions about reports that some fire hydrants in the Pacific Palisades had run dry. 

“Fires in LA are sadly no surprise, yet the Mayor cut LA Fire Department’s budget by $23M,” he wrote in the tweet. “And reports of empty fire hydrants raise serious questions. Competence matters.”

A Bass spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Soon-Shiong’s claim about the LAFD budget cut. City budget documents show the department’s more than $800 million budget decreased by around $17 million compared to the previous budget cycle. 

[…] 

Bass’ decision to not return from Ghana sooner drew criticism Wednesday from even the left flank of political media. 

“Inexplicable decision to not come back earlier,” Tommy Vietor, a former Obama staffer and Pod Save America host, wrote on X. 

Recommended

An Old Tweet From Mayor Karen Bass Has Come Back to Haunt Her Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Bass’ defense is that she was already in the air heading back when this occurred. It’s likely not to quell the criticism over her absence. When asked if she owes the citizens of LA County an apology, Mayor Bass refused to answer the question.

Just incredible.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

An Old Tweet From Mayor Karen Bass Has Come Back to Haunt Her Matt Vespa
Here's the Other Obstacle the LAFD Is Facing Responding to These Fires...And It Goes Beyond Lack of Water Matt Vespa
New LA County Fire Is Raging Toward Hollywood Boulevard Matt Vespa
Is This the Dumbest Part of That Biden Exit Interview? Rebecca Downs
The Military That Cried 'White Supremacy' Ann Coulter
This Is Who Ron DeSantis Might Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
An Old Tweet From Mayor Karen Bass Has Come Back to Haunt Her Matt Vespa
Advertisement