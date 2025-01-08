New LA County Fire Is Raging Toward Hollywood Boulevard

The situation in Los Angeles County continues to spiral out of control. We have several fires raging; none have been contained. There’s no water in the hydrants for firefighters to use, and LAFD does not have enough personnel to handle a crisis like this—it’s a total disaster. Over 70,000 people have been forced to flee their homes. At least five people have been killed. Malibu and Pacific Palisades have been destroyed, with parts of Santa Monica slated to suffer the same fate.

Earlier this evening, a new fire erupted in Hollywood Hills, now under an evacuation order. The new inferno is less than two miles from Hollywood Boulevard.

BREAKING: @FOXLA chopper is over what appears to be a new brushfire burning in the hills west of the Hollywood sign. Looks like it broke out moments ago. pic.twitter.com/9RRWcKfANX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 9, 2025

New evacuation order due to Hollywood Hills fire pic.twitter.com/qw8Ae1eDP8 — Steve Lookner (@lookner) January 9, 2025

We could witness one of the most catastrophic wildfire disasters in US history; it's possibly the worst.

We’ll keep you updated because local leaders, like Mayor Karen Bass, are trainwrecks that can’t be trusted.

Mayor Karen Bass literally just read the words "URL" off her script during the press conference instead of the emergency website for the victims of the fire.



I think we have a new winner for most incompetent politician in America. pic.twitter.com/KIQfIVCWZB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 9, 2025

UPDATE: Hollywood sign under threat of being torched.