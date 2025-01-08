The Latest Obstacle in Combating LA County's Raging Wildfires Seems Pretty Explanatory
CNN Panel Frustrated That More Americans Didn't Care About January 6
Police Arrest Man Trying to Bring Machete Into Capitol Building Where Jimmy Carter...
Fact-Checkers Claim They Don't Censor Content. There's a Problem With That Argument.
VIP
The Fact-Checkers Are Checking Out, Biden Gets a Tongue-Bath Exit Interview, and Dana...
The Worst Journalism of the Year – The TOWNHALL 50 2024, Part 3:...
The Military That Cried 'White Supremacy'
VIP
Illinois FOID Requirement May Be On Its Way Out
Another Canadian Politician Weighs In on Trump's Comments About Making Canada the 51st...
Here's When Pam Bondi's Confirmation Hearings Will Take Place
Merrick Garland Still Plans to Release One of Jack Smith's Reports While Withholding...
Trump Is Out With Another Reminder on California Fires
VIP
Media, Democrats Aren't Going to Like This Reminder About January 6
VIP
Mexico's President Just Broke Her Silence About Trump's 'Gulf of America' Remarks
Tipsheet

New LA County Fire Is Raging Toward Hollywood Boulevard

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 08, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

The situation in Los Angeles County continues to spiral out of control. We have several fires raging; none have been contained. There’s no water in the hydrants for firefighters to use, and LAFD does not have enough personnel to handle a crisis like this—it’s a total disaster. Over 70,000 people have been forced to flee their homes. At least five people have been killed. Malibu and Pacific Palisades have been destroyed, with parts of Santa Monica slated to suffer the same fate. 

Advertisement

Earlier this evening, a new fire erupted in Hollywood Hills, now under an evacuation order. The new inferno is less than two miles from Hollywood Boulevard. 

Recommended

The Latest Obstacle in Combating LA County's Raging Wildfires Seems Pretty Explanatory Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We could witness one of the most catastrophic wildfire disasters in US history; it's possibly the worst. 

We’ll keep you updated because local leaders, like Mayor Karen Bass, are trainwrecks that can’t be trusted. 

UPDATE: Hollywood sign under threat of being torched.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Latest Obstacle in Combating LA County's Raging Wildfires Seems Pretty Explanatory Matt Vespa
The Military That Cried 'White Supremacy' Ann Coulter
Another Canadian Politician Weighs In on Trump's Comments About Making Canada the 51st State Rebecca Downs
Here's When Pam Bondi's Confirmation Hearings Will Take Place Rebecca Downs
This Is Who Ron DeSantis Might Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate Jeff Charles
Trump Is Out With Another Reminder on California Fires Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Latest Obstacle in Combating LA County's Raging Wildfires Seems Pretty Explanatory Matt Vespa
Advertisement