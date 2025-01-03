The Latest Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Just Took an Unusual Turn

The Tesla Cybertruck bombing got a lot weirder today. There were initial concerns that this bombing in Las Vegas outside of the Trump Hotel was linked to the New Orleans ISIS terror attack on New Year’s Day, where 14 people were killed.

It’s looking like that might not be the case.

It’s still early, but the bomber Matthew Livelsberger, 37, a reported US Army Green Beret who was on leave from his assignment in Germany, seems to have emailed The Shawn Ryan Show before his death, alluding to the New Jersey drone situation claiming that they were powered by a “gravitic propulsion system,” which he claims only China and the United States have this capability:

NEW: FBI says they have "strong evidence" that the email shared on Shawn Ryan's show *was* sent by Livelsberger before the explosion.



The statement was made just 1 hour after Ryan released the episode.



In the email, the individual believed to be Livelsberger said the NJ drones… pic.twitter.com/9ZpGlmrPW0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2025

NEW - Sam Shoemate reveals that the Las Vegas Cybertruck bomber emailed him about "gravitic propulsion systems" powered aircraft and alleged FBI surveillance.pic.twitter.com/NurrjDcfSS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 3, 2025

WATCH: Vegas police read notes recovered from Cybertruck bomber’s phone



“…This was not a terror attack. It was a wake up call…”pic.twitter.com/OixBpSBaKm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 3, 2025

Here is the email Matt Livelsberger sent to the Shawn Ryan Show. pic.twitter.com/7DPIGbEQqT — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) January 3, 2025

So, that’s one new development. The other relates to her personal life, where we’ve learned he was reportedly a patriot and a die-hard Trump supporter. His wife also supposedly told him she was going to leave over his alleged infidelity. Livelsberger and his wife had a daughter together (via NY Post):

Las Vegas Police have released several Notes discovered on the Phone of the Cybertruck Bomber, Matthew A. Livelsberger, in which he states “Fellow Servicemembers, Veterans, and all Americans, TIME TO WAKE UP! We are being led by weak fearless leadership who only serve to enrich… pic.twitter.com/8ARETVpmjV — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2025

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, left his Colorado Springs home the day after Christmas following an argument with his wife over apparent infidelity, two sources familiar with the investigation told The Post. His wife — who had a baby daughter with Livelsberger — reportedly told him that she knew he had been cheating, the sources said. […] With the new development in the case, investigators are probing whether the soldier’s motive was purely personal rather than political as previously considered given the location of the detonation and choice of vehicle. […] “It’s not lost on us that it happened in front of the Trump building and a Tesla vehicle was used,” said Spencer Evans, the FBI special agent in charge. But Livelsberger, who was an active member of the Army’s elite Special Forces, was known to be a “Rambo-type patriot” and staunch Trump supporter — and law enforcement officers are investigating if he had purposefully picked a Cybertruck to limit civilian casualties, rather than for political reasons, the sources said. If he had used a normal vehicle, the explosion would have likely taken out the glass doors of the building and possibly the lobby — potentially killing innocent bystanders.

According to Sources; the Wife of Master Sergeant Matthew A. Livelsberger, the Special Forces Soldier who committed Suicide on Tuesday inside a Tesla Cybertruck outside of Trump Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, had reportedly left him on the 26th of December, after finding out that… — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2025

Livelsberger detonated the cybertruck, which was rigged with firework mortars and gasoline cans, on New Year’s Day. He shot himself in the head during the incident. Authorities appear to be veering to calling this bombing a suicide and not a planned terror attack. Livelsberger and the New Orleans terrorist, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a Texas native, also served on the same base, Fort Bragg, which was explored by law enforcement. The problem is this doesn't read like a suicide note.

Las Vegas FBI Special Agent In Charge, Spencer Evans states that the Explosion on Wednesday of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Lobby of the Trump Hotel on the Vegas Strip, appears to have not been a Terrorist Attack like initially believed, but instead a “Tragic Case of Suicide,… pic.twitter.com/vdJeNxaY59 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2025

Several others were wounded in the bombing, but Livelsberger was the only fatality. The hotel had minimal damage, as the Tesla vehicle absorbed most of the blast.

There are also reports that Mr. Livelsberger was preparing a document dump on alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.

BREAKING: Evidence emerges that accused cyber truck bomber Matthew Livelsberger was preparing to release evidence of US government war crimes in Afghanistan.. — Douglas Macgregor (@DougAMacgregor) January 3, 2025

We’ll keep you updated.

