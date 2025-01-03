Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10
Border Patrol Issues a Grim Warning to Migrants Ahead of Inauguration Day
Trump Responds to Biden Giving Award to Liz Cheney
The Latest Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Just Took an Unusual Turn

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 03, 2025 10:05 PM
AP Photo/Ty ONeil

The Tesla Cybertruck bombing got a lot weirder today. There were initial concerns that this bombing in Las Vegas outside of the Trump Hotel was linked to the New Orleans ISIS terror attack on New Year’s Day, where 14 people were killed.

It’s looking like that might not be the case. 

It’s still early, but the bomber Matthew Livelsberger, 37, a reported US Army Green Beret who was on leave from his assignment in Germany, seems to have emailed The Shawn Ryan Show before his death, alluding to the New Jersey drone situation claiming that they were powered by a “gravitic propulsion system,” which he claims only China and the United States have this capability: 

So, that’s one new development. The other relates to her personal life, where we’ve learned he was reportedly a patriot and a die-hard Trump supporter. His wife also supposedly told him she was going to leave over his alleged infidelity. Livelsberger and his wife had a daughter together (via NY Post): 

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, left his Colorado Springs home the day after Christmas following an argument with his wife over apparent infidelity, two sources familiar with the investigation told The Post. 

His wife — who had a baby daughter with Livelsberger — reportedly told him that she knew he had been cheating, the sources said. 

[…] 

With the new development in the case, investigators are probing whether the soldier’s motive was purely personal rather than political as previously considered given the location of the detonation and choice of vehicle. 

[…] 

“It’s not lost on us that it happened in front of the Trump building and a Tesla vehicle was used,” said Spencer Evans, the FBI special agent in charge. 

But Livelsberger, who was an active member of the Army’s elite Special Forces, was known to be a “Rambo-type patriot” and staunch Trump supporter — and law enforcement officers are investigating if he had purposefully picked a Cybertruck to limit civilian casualties, rather than for political reasons, the sources said. 

If he had used a normal vehicle, the explosion would have likely taken out the glass doors of the building and possibly the lobby — potentially killing innocent bystanders. 

Livelsberger detonated the cybertruck, which was rigged with firework mortars and gasoline cans, on New Year’s Day. He shot himself in the head during the incident. Authorities appear to be veering to calling this bombing a suicide and not a planned terror attack. Livelsberger and the New Orleans terrorist, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a Texas native, also served on the same base, Fort Bragg, which was explored by law enforcement.  The problem is this doesn't read like a suicide note. 

Several others were wounded in the bombing, but Livelsberger was the only fatality. The hotel had minimal damage, as the Tesla vehicle absorbed most of the blast. 

There are also reports that Mr. Livelsberger was preparing a document dump on alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.  

We’ll keep you updated. 

***

This guy appeared on The History Channel:

