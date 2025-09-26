VIP
Britain's Two-Tier Policing and Enforcement Regime Is Outrageous and Undeniable

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | September 26, 2025 11:59 AM
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

When Vice President Vance traveled to Munich and delivered some tough truths on free speech and expression to Europeans earlier this year, many transatlantic elites clutched their pearls.  But he was right.  We've covered various reasons why, including stories from Germany and the United Kingdom.  Watching the UK, in particular, descend into incoherence and madness on this front is particularly alarming, given our two countries' close and special alliance.  The British government has just unilaterally recognized a Palestinian State, along with a number of other Western panderers (despite, quite rightly, rejecting the "pro-Palestine" movement's pervasive lie that Israel is perpetrating a "genocide").  Fortunately, other world leaders are refusing to play such games to mollify and appease Islamist and leftist elements.  This morally clear stand is led by President Trump, but others are standing, too:

This is a superb, succinct speech delivered by a member of the Canadian opposition:


The British people soundly reject what their government has gone and done anyway:

It's hard to argue with this assertion -- it's an observation of objective reality, really -- from our Secretary of State:


Will the British electorate rise up and shut down the wild, in-your-face double standards of policing and enforcement that have been imposed upon them by their increasingly tyrannical government?  This video speaks for itself.  The pro-Hamas hate rallies carry on, while the mere peaceful presence of a 'visibly Jewish' man is deemed arrest-worthy.  He's the public safety threat, you see:


Similarly, consider this juxtaposition:


"Make it make sense," Rowling implores, knowing that it can't be explained, except by admitting that the British government ruthlessly enforces disfavored thought crimes while accepting other, worse ones.  They also seem more than happy to enforce thought crimes more rigorously than violent, actual crimes:

You fire off an anti-immigrant tweet in anger, delete it soon after, and apologize, and you get sentenced to years in prison.  You attack someone with a knife for insulting your religion (this applies to exactly one religion, by the way), and you walk.  Make it make sense.  I suppose it makes sense coming from a legal system in which judges lavish praise upon hardened jihadist terrorists with dozens of Britons' blood on their hands, in the process of somehow releasing them onto the streets:


This is a country that has controversialized flying its own flag, because it's deemed "divisive."  Either the British people swarm the polls and put an end to this madness, or the United Kingdom's disturbing changes will calcify.  For what it's worth, it does appear as though the electorate is sick and tired of what it's seeing, which is why the brand new right-populist Reform Party is leading in the polls, with the ruling Labour Party staring at a wipeout:

I'll leave you with my lengthy on-air conversation with the great Douglas Murray about these subjects and beyond:

