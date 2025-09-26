Britain's Two-Tier Policing and Enforcement Regime Is Outrageous and Undeniable

When Vice President Vance traveled to Munich and delivered some tough truths on free speech and expression to Europeans earlier this year, many transatlantic elites clutched their pearls. But he was right. We've covered various reasons why, including stories from Germany and the United Kingdom. Watching the UK, in particular, descend into incoherence and madness on this front is particularly alarming, given our two countries' close and special alliance. The British government has just unilaterally recognized a Palestinian State, along with a number of other Western panderers (despite, quite rightly, rejecting the "pro-Palestine" movement's pervasive lie that Israel is perpetrating a "genocide"). Fortunately, other world leaders are refusing to play such games to mollify and appease Islamist and leftist elements. This morally clear stand is led by President Trump, but others are standing, too:

🚨 President Trump at UNGA: Unilaterally recognizing Palestinian state now "would encourage continued conflict" in Gaza and be "reward to Hamas terrorists for their atrocities of Oct 7th. Those who want peace should be united in one message: Release the hostages now." pic.twitter.com/VVVNEr4QbN — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) September 23, 2025

BREAKING: PM Meloni says the only way Italy will consider recognizing ‘Palestine’ is if Hamas releases the hostages and surrenders.



“The pressure should be put on Hamas because Hamas started this war.”

pic.twitter.com/KNQSJASZrr — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 23, 2025

"Singapore will recognise the state of Palestine when it has an effective government that accepts Israel's right to exist. It must also categorically renounce terrorism."



Unlike the West, Singapore seems to still have some common sense.



Don't reward terrorism. Simple. pic.twitter.com/CyBzhJQe2W — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 23, 2025



This is a superb, succinct speech delivered by a member of the Canadian opposition:

The Prime Minister dispensed with human dignity and the rule of law. He’s emboldened the ancient hate with a terror state.



And, it is evil. pic.twitter.com/KOGRvVJM38 — Shuv Majumdar (@shuvmajumdar) September 22, 2025



The British people soundly reject what their government has gone and done anyway:

On the morning of Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state, a @Telegraph poll reveals overwhelming opposition in the UK to unconditional recognition. Even 89% of Labour voters themselves oppose the move.



An absolute majority of 51% of the British public object to recognition… pic.twitter.com/xv6OQzYeyw — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) September 21, 2025



It's hard to argue with this assertion -- it's an observation of objective reality, really -- from our Secretary of State:

🔴 Marco Rubio accuses Sir Keir Starmer of giving in to ‘domestic political pressure’ fuelled by high levels of immigration



Read the full article 👇https://t.co/WT5Z23e1Rc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 23, 2025



Will the British electorate rise up and shut down the wild, in-your-face double standards of policing and enforcement that have been imposed upon them by their increasingly tyrannical government? This video speaks for itself. The pro-Hamas hate rallies carry on, while the mere peaceful presence of a 'visibly Jewish' man is deemed arrest-worthy. He's the public safety threat, you see:

“You are quite openly Jewish”



“If you choose to remain here you will be arrested for breaching the peace”



In Sadiq Kahn’s diverse & inclusive London - Police threaten you with arrest just for being Jewish in areas of the City people might take offence to that. pic.twitter.com/GDsennTflU — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 23, 2025



Similarly, consider this juxtaposition:

Graham Linehan was arrested for saying that if a man refused to leave a women only space he should be punched in the balls.



This woman exhorts her followers to kill those she disagrees with politically and suffers no consequences at all.



Make it make sense. https://t.co/zCi5KDsjEX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 20, 2025



"Make it make sense," Rowling implores, knowing that it can't be explained, except by admitting that the British government ruthlessly enforces disfavored thought crimes while accepting other, worse ones. They also seem more than happy to enforce thought crimes more rigorously than violent, actual crimes:

BREAKING: Moussa Kadri, the knife-wielding Muslim who repeatedly assaulted Hamit Koskun as he burned the quran outside the Turkish Consulate, has been spared jail.



Despite pleading guilty to assault and being in possession of a 'bladed article', Kadri was handed a suspended… pic.twitter.com/pbxSdJE0fJ — The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) September 23, 2025

3 years for a hastily deleted tweet

No jail at all for a deranged knife attack.

Is the govt trying to radicalise an entire population? https://t.co/OZEb6x1INx — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) September 23, 2025



You fire off an anti-immigrant tweet in anger, delete it soon after, and apologize, and you get sentenced to years in prison. You attack someone with a knife for insulting your religion (this applies to exactly one religion, by the way), and you walk. Make it make sense. I suppose it makes sense coming from a legal system in which judges lavish praise upon hardened jihadist terrorists with dozens of Britons' blood on their hands, in the process of somehow releasing them onto the streets:

The judge to Aswat:



“I wish you all the best and say to you that the way forward is to keep on your medication, listen to the advice you are going to get, and keep out of the sort of things you were doing.”



Are you kidding? pic.twitter.com/heaSS8y6WH — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 8, 2025



This is a country that has controversialized flying its own flag, because it's deemed "divisive." Either the British people swarm the polls and put an end to this madness, or the United Kingdom's disturbing changes will calcify. For what it's worth, it does appear as though the electorate is sick and tired of what it's seeing, which is why the brand new right-populist Reform Party is leading in the polls, with the ruling Labour Party staring at a wipeout:

Reform aren’t just leading, we’re smashing records.



Find Out Now poll puts Reform 18 points clear on 34%, with Labour and the Tories languishing at 16% apiece.



Seat projection?

Reform: 457 seats

Labour: 44

Tories: 19



Over 100 years of establishment dominance obliterated.

The… pic.twitter.com/sLTQ3qiYZA — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) September 19, 2025



I'll leave you with my lengthy on-air conversation with the great Douglas Murray about these subjects and beyond: