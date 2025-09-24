Kamala Harris Admits Bigotry Was a Factor in Her Selection of a Running Mate

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is promoting her new book, which documents her version of the whirlwind 2024 campaign that was thrust upon her shortly after Democrats' industrial-scale gaslighting campaign about Joe Biden's fitness of office met its demise on a debate stage. The book is reportedly chock full of blame for the various forces she sees as responsible for her defeat. She lost, of course, because the Biden-Harris record was unpopular, because she was a terrible candidate, because she was too far left, and because her competition was superior. But she wants to put her self-serving spin on events, perhaps with an eye to a potential political future, hence the current book tour. And she's saying some highly interesting things. On the subject of picking her running mate, Harris writes this about former small city mayor and part-time cabinet secretary Pete Buttigieg:

Advertisement

In an excerpt of her book, 107 Days, published in The Atlantic, Harris said that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was not her first choice as a running mate, explaining that she did consider Buttigieg instead, but went with Walz because of the risk it would pose to have a black woman and a gay man on the same ticket. Harris writes that she was “already asking a lot of America.” Buttigieg, she argued, “would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man.”

Or if he were a "straight white man," it would seem. As for Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has since been directly targeted by the 'Globalize the Intifada' mob, Harris explains why she couldn't add him to the ticket, either:

Gaza was also a factor in Harris’ VP deliberations.

When she met with Shapiro, "We talked about how to handle the attacks he'd confronted on Gaza and what effect it might have on the enthusiasm we were trying to build. Big protests at the convention were a major concern." pic.twitter.com/YkY6geQ0tR — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 22, 2025



Having a Jewish running mate who supports the Jewish state was a problem, you see, because someone of that profile threatened "the enthusiasm we were trying to build," replete with the specter of "big protests at the convention" causing political and optics problem for her campaign. In short, she's admitted, she decided the country was just too bigoted to stomach a black woman and a gay man running together (I guarantee you there were worries about black voters, especially men, who were already uninspired or defecting), and that her base was too fanatical and bigoted to accept a Jewish Zionist. Her core supporters' "enthusiasm" was and is on the pro-Hamas side after all. Remember, Harris was selected by Joe Biden, explicitly, for identity reasons. She then used the same, poisonous identity politics template to pick her own partner, ending up with a weirdo and congenital liar in Gov. Jazz Hands. Toxic decisions, made for toxic reasons, producing toxic results (in this case, from her perspective, a decisive electoral loss). But Harris would like everyone to know that it wasn't her own prejudice that drove any of this. Unspoken but quite apparent in this characteristically cringeworthy answer is her belief that voters' bigotries were the problem:

It wasn’t MY prejudice! It’s the horrible voters’ prejudice! https://t.co/I6GfIeQ7uA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 23, 2025



One recurring theme is that Harris truly seems to believe that the Biden administration was insufficiently anti-Israel following Hamas murdering 1,200 people in Israel (including dozens of Americans) and stealing hundreds of hostages. That factor, in her mind, cost her power. She appears to believe she's found the true victim of October 7th and the war Hamas started that day -- namely, her own ambition:

Harris also writes of Biden:



“But he couldn't do it: While he could passionately state, 'I am a Zionist,' his remarks about innocent Palestinians came off as inadequate and forced." — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 22, 2025

BLAME GAME: Former Vice President Kamala Harris writes in her new book that former President Biden's "perceived blank check" for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the war on Hamas hurt her politically. pic.twitter.com/7iwmav2nYj — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2025



It's worth recalling that Biden spent mountains of taxpayer money to construct a disastrously failed temporary pier off the coast of Gaza, which ended up getting our own people killed and injured, entirely for the purpose of pandering to the sorts of screamers she apparently wanted to appease even further. He even repeatedly debased himself by stating that the lying "genocide" shouters -- literally accusing him of conducting or abetting a genocide -- "had a point." They did not. They were deranged liars promoting a vile slander. But none of that was enough for Harris, who does confess in the book that she was also upset with the pro-Hamas protesters. Not because they were consistently shouting genocidal terrorist slogans, ripping down hostage posters, and celebrating rampant, virulent anti-Semitism within their violent movement. No, their real sin was making it harder for her to get elected: "The threat to withhold their vote got to me. It felt reckless. The issue was not binary, but the outcome of this election certainly was. Why weren't they protesting at Trump rallies? I wondered." I'll leave you with even more on-brand, myopic self-pity from a remarkably talentless figure:

Advertisement

She flubbed an interview with a YouTube doctor and her staffers hate her. Sounds right. https://t.co/k2vR3UUCro — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 20, 2025



Apparently I, and so many others, instantly understood what a problem this was for her, but she -- the candidate -- did not. What instincts and skill:

She could never have anticipated the single biggest question that is always asked of every VP running for the top job. https://t.co/PuYR7QyYsZ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 23, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting and analysis?

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!