It's Been an Ugly Week for Failed Democratic VP Nominees Named Tim

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | September 05, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Over the Labor Day weekend, online leftists whipped themselves into a frenzy over the notion that President Trump was either dead or gravely ill.  Much of this wild speculation contained an undercurrent of wishcasting for his demise.  Many of the participants were openly and ghoulishly rooting for that outcome.  When photos emerged of the president very much alive and heading to play golf, more conspiracies bloomed.  After the White House disclosed that Trump would be making an unspecified announcement on Tuesday, the theory that he was going to resign was trending on social media.  In reality, the president unveiled his plan to move the headquarters of Space Force to Alabama.  Many on the Dirtbag Left couldn't contain their disappointment.  Liberal talk show host Stephen Colbert, whose show will end next year, had to chide his studio audience for groaning and booing when he relayed Trump's not-dead status:

Classy stuff.  They'll really hate this, via a pollster that more or less nailed the 2024 outcome: 


Speaking of classy, the Democratic Party's 2024 Vice Presidential nominee also referenced the 'Trump death rumors' over the holiday, assuring the assembled crowd that the "news" they were looking or rooting for would arrive at some point:


I remember many prominent Republicans and conservatives questioning President Biden's condition and fitness for office.  They were assailed by Democrats and their media allies as merchants of "misinformation," ageists, mean-spirited propagandists, and purveyors of "cheap fakes."  Their concerns, of course, were entirely valid and vindicated, as even many leftists have been forced to admit (safely after Biden was no longer relevant to their political power, of course).  But I do not remember the mainstream Right wishing death upon Biden.  That seems to be a feature of the Dirtbag Left, whose depravity extends all the way to a sitting governor who was on the Democratic Party's presidential ticket just months ago.  Another failed running mate named Tim also had himself quite a moment this week.  Here's Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Hillary Clinton's 2016 sidekick, expressing his horror over the concept that Americans' rights come from God, and not from his beloved federal government.  Sen. Ted Cruz let him have it:

Indeed, the Declaration of Independence lays out how Americans are "endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights."  That was and is the founding vision for this country.  Those words were famously written by one of the most prominent Virginians of all time.  The vision laid out by Jefferson and our founders has been reaffirmed countless times, including by President Kennedy, a Democrat, in his 1961 inaugural address.  He correctly stated that the "rights of man come not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God."  Tim Kaine evidently finds the basis of our nation's founding "extremely troubling," comparing it to the "theocratic regime" in Iran.  In this stunning little rant, he exposes either his breathtaking ignorance of America's founding -- or his rejection of it.  That's somehow worse than his fellow Virginia Democratic Senator's bizarre recent field trip.  I'll leave you with another vignette from the Dirtbag Left:

