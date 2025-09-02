Another Senate Democrat Cozies Up to Criminal Illegal Immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia

`

In my piece published on Friday, I asked a series of questions, including one about celebrity criminal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Now that a necessary box has been checked by the Trump administration, what case is left for him to stay in the United States? He's a confirmed illegal immigrant. He's been indicted for his heavy involvement in a nationwide human trafficking ring. He's accused of soliciting child pornography. He's an adjudicated gang member, who allegedly confessed to a role in the murder of a rival gang member's mother. His wife sought and secured multiple protective orders against him to shield her from his violent abuse. It seems as though there are two, and only two, appropriate fates for this man, at this point. Either he remains in federal custody until his human smuggling trial, or he is deported even sooner. He should never walk free in this country again. He's a criminal alien with a removal order lodged against him, in addition to facing numerous serious criminal charges. So why are elected Democrats still insistent on making pilgrimages to this man's detention facilities and treating him like some sort of political prisoner and martyr? What is Sen. Mark Warner doing here?

This afternoon, I visited Kilmar Abrego Garcia and other detainees at the Farmville Detention Center to deliver letters from his family.



He wants to keep fighting for justice. pic.twitter.com/Vtur9jHHPI — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 28, 2025



Before Abrego Garcia was transferred back to the United States, having been improperly deported to the only country he wasn't allowed to be sent, Democrats could at least claim that their fascination with his case was rooted in principle. Rule of law, and all that. Fine. On that narrow point, I've openly agreed. But making this man their poster child for Trump overreach on immigration enforcement is both morally tainted and politically quite stupid. Now that their allegedly principled 'it's not about him' concerns have been addressed, why on earth are they still championing him? I can see why explicitly pro-illegal immigration and pro-crime left-wing activists might keep the fixation alive, but what are 'mainstream' Democrats like Warner thinking? Is it now a requirement, as far as the base is concerned, for elected Democrats to express their "resistance" to Trump in the most corrosive and self-defeating ways imaginable? Is it really as simple and imbecilic as, 'if Trump wants X, we want Y, even if Y is celebrating violent criminal illegal immigrants'? Perhaps the Squad types would embrace such madness, but why are ostensibly respectable and slightly more centrist Democrats trodding this path to oblivion? Is getting mired in wildly unpopular ideological cult-de-sacs the price of entry to national Democratic politics these days?

Warner and his Virginia colleague recently decided to signal their opposition to Trump in their state by decrying the administration's moves to withhold dollars from certain school districts -- without even pretending to address the myriad reasons why the battle is happening in the first place. If you only read this statement in isolation, you'd have no clue about the major scandals and outrageous abuses playing out within the jurisdictions in question:

Hey Senators, WHY is this happening ? Any comment on that, at all? https://t.co/Hs2c8d0Xfc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 21, 2025



This is the Abigail Spanberger approach. She is burying her head in the sand about all of these issues, recognizing that she's on the wrong side of a lopsided issue, even in her blue-tinted state. She's hoping to run out the clock until the election, in which she is still the favorite to win. But the margin has been closing. Perhaps anxious about irking her leftist base by not being more aggressively outspoken against common sense and overwhelming public opinion in the realm of parental rights, gender experimentation and schools, she did throw them this bone last week:

In her very first act as governor, @SpanbergerForVA promises to turn Virginia into a sanctuary state for dangerous illegal immigrants. @winwithwinsome promises to keep dangerous criminals off our streets. Could the choice be any more clear, Virginia?



Your safety is on the… https://t.co/bGwqsQ8MaX — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) August 27, 2025

The party has learned nothing from 2024. They are captured by extremists. And they keep willfully waltzing into the same traps, prodded with their friends in the 'news' media, because none of them can help themselves. On that front, I'll leave you with this latest cherry-picked immigration sob story from the press, which once again seems to...lack certain relevant details:

.@CNN is a disgraceful propaganda arm for radical, sanctuary city politicians.



These headlines directly contribute to the 1000% increase in assaults against our brave @ICEgov law enforcement.



🧵Here are the facts on these illegal aliens: pic.twitter.com/pQDKPhpTuF — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 30, 2025

Accusations that Mario Guevara was arrested by ICE because he is a journalist are completely FALSE.



Mario Guevara was arrested by Dekalb County, Georgia police for willful obstruction after he refused to comply with local police orders to move out of the middle of the street.… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 30, 2025



UPDATE: I understand editing for time, but the details relayed on Sunday by Sec. Noem (which we've covered multiple times) represent highly relevant pieces of context that many people within the mainstream 'news' media audience may not know. By design. It's smart of DHS to put this out:

This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety.



Watch for the part of my interview that @CBS tried to… pic.twitter.com/28fsGZug48 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 31, 2025

