Another Senate Democrat Cozies Up to Criminal Illegal Immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | September 02, 2025 12:01 AM
In my piece published on Friday, I asked a series of questions, including one about celebrity criminal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.  Now that a necessary box has been checked by the Trump administration, what case is left for him to stay in the United States?  He's a confirmed illegal immigrant.  He's been indicted for his heavy involvement in a nationwide human trafficking ring.  He's accused of soliciting child pornography.  He's an adjudicated gang member, who allegedly confessed to a role in the murder of a rival gang member's mother.  His wife sought and secured multiple protective orders against him to shield her from his violent abuse.  It seems as though there are two, and only two, appropriate fates for this man, at this point.  Either he remains in federal custody until his human smuggling trial, or he is deported even sooner.  He should never walk free in this country again.  He's a criminal alien with a removal order lodged against him, in addition to facing numerous serious criminal charges.  So why are elected Democrats still insistent on making pilgrimages to this man's detention facilities and treating him like some sort of political prisoner and martyr?  What is Sen. Mark Warner doing here?

Before Abrego Garcia was transferred back to the United States, having been improperly deported to the only country he wasn't allowed to be sent, Democrats could at least claim that their fascination with his case was rooted in principle.  Rule of law, and all that.  Fine.  On that narrow point, I've openly agreed.  But making this man their poster child for Trump overreach on immigration enforcement is both morally tainted and politically quite stupid. Now that their allegedly principled 'it's not about him' concerns have been addressed, why on earth are they still championing him?  I can see why explicitly pro-illegal immigration and pro-crime left-wing activists might keep the fixation alive, but what are 'mainstream' Democrats like Warner thinking?  Is it now a requirement, as far as the base is concerned, for elected Democrats to express their "resistance" to Trump in the most corrosive and self-defeating ways imaginable?  Is it really as simple and imbecilic as, 'if Trump wants X, we want Y, even if Y is celebrating violent criminal illegal immigrants'?  Perhaps the Squad types would embrace such madness, but why are ostensibly respectable and slightly more centrist Democrats trodding this path to oblivion?  Is getting mired in wildly unpopular ideological cult-de-sacs the price of entry to national Democratic politics these days?

Warner and his Virginia colleague recently decided to signal their opposition to Trump in their state by decrying the administration's moves to withhold dollars from certain school districts -- without even pretending to address the myriad reasons why the battle is happening in the first place.  If you only read this statement in isolation, you'd have no clue about the major scandals and outrageous abuses playing out within the jurisdictions in question:


This is the Abigail Spanberger approach.  She is burying her head in the sand about all of these issues, recognizing that she's on the wrong side of a lopsided issue, even in her blue-tinted state.  She's hoping to run out the clock until the election, in which she is still the favorite to win.  But the margin has been closing.  Perhaps anxious about irking her leftist base by not being more aggressively outspoken against common sense and overwhelming public opinion in the realm of parental rights, gender experimentation and schools, she did throw them this bone last week:

The party has learned nothing from 2024.  They are captured by extremists.  And they keep willfully waltzing into the same traps, prodded with their friends in the 'news' media, because none of them can help themselves.  On that front, I'll leave you with this latest cherry-picked immigration sob story from the press, which once again seems to...lack certain relevant details:


UPDATE: I understand editing for time, but the details relayed on Sunday by Sec. Noem (which we've covered multiple times) represent highly relevant pieces of context that many people within the mainstream 'news' media audience may not know. By design. It's smart of DHS to put this out:

