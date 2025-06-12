Watch: Troops at Fort Bragg Go Wild After Trump Blasts 'Third World' LA Riots

Fort Bragg in North Carolina was renamed 'Fort Liberty' during the Biden administration, as part of a purge of Confederate references, but the new name didn't last long. The Trump administration returned the famed military installation back to its original name -- with a twist. Rather than reverting back to the original 'Bragg,' the Pentagon chose a new hero by that surname to honor: "The new name for the largest installation in the Army honors Army Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a native of Maine, who enlisted in July 1943 at age 23. During World War II, he served with the 513th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 17th Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, and completed his Army training at the installation that now bears his name. Following that training, he left for the European theater." Roland Bragg's valorous exploits are the stuff of legend:

Advertisement

"On a bitter cold January morning outside of Bastogne, Belgium, as the Battle of the Bulge raged, he would put that training to [the] test," said Army Lt. Gen. Gregory K. Anderson, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps. "The 17th Airborne, or the 'Golden Talons' division, was engaged in a fierce battle over a critical piece of terrain. During that fighting, Pfc. Bragg was wounded and taken prisoner along with four other paratroopers." At a German aid station, Anderson said, one of the paratroopers talked with the German guard. The two found commonality in that they were both Freemasons. "They somehow convinced the German guard to let the prisoners go, but only if Pfc. Bragg first knocked the German guard out with a rifle, so it looked like he struggled," Anderson said. "Wounded as he was, Pfc. Bragg was more than happy to oblige, as well as he took the German soldier's uniform, and then he commandeered a German ambulance nearby." With the wounded paratroopers loaded in the ambulance, Bragg drove back to the American lines while taking fierce enemy fire the entire time. The young soldier was sure enemy fire had killed all the wounded paratroopers he was hoping to save. Even after reaching an allied hospital, he remained unsure of the condition of his passengers and was never told if his actions saved their lives.

The Commander-in-Chief addressed soldiers at the base this week and took a moment to comment on the Los Angeles riots, which sparked his decision to deploy the national guard to (successfully) help restore order and defend federal assets and personnel that were under attack. Listen to the response from the audience to the key line highlighted below. The troops absolutely erupted:



The United States military is one of the few remaining major American institutions that maintains robust levels of respect and trust among the public. Unsurprisingly, the response of these men and women to the president's comment reflects the views of most Americans:

Advertisement



Relatedly, once again, polling shows that mass deportations remain popular:



Mass deportations. Deportations of criminal aliens is even more so. That latter task is what ICE agents were up to when the left-wing mob assaulted them last week, touching off the violent rioting. Democrats have effectively taken the side of the rioters, constantly blaming their base's lawless criminality on the president and his order to decisively defend federal law enforcement carrying out their sworn duties. The American people overwhelmingly support throwing these types of people out of the country. And when local officials are barred from cooperating to make that happen, due to 'sanctuary' policies, the feds have to do the job themselves:



When 'progressives' complain about the otherwise-law-abiding illegal immigrants who sometimes get swept up in these raids, it's crucial to note that such raids would be far less prevalent or necessary if state and local officials cooperated with the feds on targeted enforcement. 'Sanctuary' policies are making higher-risk, wider raids necessary, and therefore putting far more illegal immigrants at risk of detention and removal -- another left-wing policy backfire. It should come as little surprise that legal immigrants have witnessed what Democrats have been selling and supporting for the past five years or so, and have sprinted in the opposite political direction:

Advertisement



On one side, you have Trump, his border security success, and his anti-lawlessness policies. On the other side, you have this:



Very easy call.