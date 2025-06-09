How the Left Gives the Game Away on Illegal Immigration and 'Due Process'

Some Democrats have been pretending to talk a better game on illegal immigration after their 2024 election loss -- in which the border crisis was a central factor -- but their actions and priorities are fare more important and revealing than their words. This is a party that denied, indulged or endorsed the Biden-era crisis, featuring ten million illegal border crossings, over the course of four years. They don't regret any of it. They regret that they lost, which also happens to be the lesson of the Biden incapacity scandal. None of their newfound post-election rhetoric about immigration has even an ounce of credibility without corresponding action. What we are witnessing right now is further confirmation that the Democratic Party, its activist base, and its 'news' media enforcers are affirmatively in favor of illegal immigration, and opposed to the enforcement of federal laws. The proof is less in some of the dramatic and outrageous lawlessness we're witnessing in places like Los Angeles, or in a high-profile case like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and more in a series of prosaic incidents that I'll highlight below.

But first, a few words about both California and that so-called 'Maryland man.' Over the weekend, the Dirtbag Coalition assaulted federal officers carrying out immigration enforcement actions around Los Angeles. The mob set fires, threw hands, and hurled rocks. They were egged on by local activists and politicians. Alleged 'authorities' took their "sanctuary" fanaticism to the next level, forcing law enforcement agencies to publish statements effectively decrying their federal counterparts, rather than backing them up in the face of violent resistance. California's Democratic leaders have tripped over each other to blame ICE and President Trump for the violent lawlessness, rather than the violent, lawless mob. Their violent, lawless mob, many of them masked and flying the flags of foreign nations. Federal law enforcement is targeting dangerous illegal immigrant criminals. Other illegal immigrants are also being detained for deportation, which is also in compliance with our laws.

Make no mistake -- the anti-ICE mob (the same people as the pro-Hamas mob, and the BLM riot mob, and the firebomb Tesla dealerships mob) are committing crimes to prevent the enforcement of our laws. And California Democrats are condemning...the law enforcers instead of the criminals. Their activists are physically resisting the capture and removal of people like this:

BREAKING: Federal sources ID some of the criminal illegal alien targets ICE arrested in their LA operation yesterday & today, which sparked violent protests. They include multiple gang members, convicted sex offenders, violent gun offenders, & drug offenders. One has already been… pic.twitter.com/WyZJ5JFLK4 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 8, 2025



This is the reality:

The left wing mob is addicted to violence — whether against Tesla dealerships, Jews, federal law enforcement, or whatever dirtbag cause comes next. This is an escalating problem & Democrats must either aggressively fight this lawlessness, or own their complicity: pic.twitter.com/r8xd2qgByJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 8, 2025

Their official position is that they’re appalled by what’s happening in Los Angeles…because of Trump and ICE, not the violent rioters. In its current form, this party cannot be salvaged. https://t.co/pcomvDfhek — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 8, 2025

For days, leftists have rioted in the streets, assaulting federal law enforcement as they go about their lawful duties. *Every single public pronouncement* from this man has blamed Trump and federal law enforcement for the actions of violent left-wingers. https://t.co/sWzSgxXDVn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 9, 2025



As for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, he's been returned to the United States to face trial for a slew of alleged crimes. He's not a "Maryland man." He's an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. He's a credibly accused wife beater, human trafficker and gang member. A new indictment against him alleges that he smuggled human beings on a vast scale. And that he solicited child pornography. I've written previously that he should be returned to the US and then immediately re-deported elsewhere, in compliance with a previous court order, which stated that he couldn't be deported specifically to his home country because he might face reprisals from a rival gang. This unto itself seems like pretty solid proof that he's a gang member, which is left-wing defenders have foolishly denied. The fresh indictment fills in some blanks on why he might have faced danger back home in El Salvador. This is the man Democrats chose to turn into a poster child for anti-deportation agitation (though using the phrase 'poster child' feels almost inappropriate, given the child porn allegations against him):

JUST IN: Attorney General Pam Bondi alleges Kilmar Abrego Garcia not only trafficked minor children, but also solicited child p*rn.



The announcement comes as it has been revealed that Abrego Garcia has been brought back to the U.S.



"Abrego Garcia is accused of transporting… pic.twitter.com/OEDUycaU3e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 6, 2025

Wowww. The DOJ says the reason why Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was in fear for his life in El Salvador because of potential retribution from the 18th Street gang was that ***Garcia participated in the murder of a rival 18th Street gang member’s mother***. https://t.co/a1wQPPlC7A pic.twitter.com/QdsRnu7Twt — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 6, 2025



Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who never met with the family of a citizen constituent of his after she was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant in his state, traveled to El Salvador to show solidarity with this man. As his rap sheet started to look worse and worse, Van Hollen insisted that the case wasn't really about any of the specifics surrounding this one man. But now, even as the federal indictment makes his hero look even more violent and dangerous, Van Hollen is demanding that the President of the United States apologize to Kilmar Abrego Garcia -- the illegal immigrant accused to gang membership, human trafficking, domestic abuse, solicitation of child pornography, and participation in a murder:

Love that Democrats are falling into the trap of defending Abrego Garcia. https://t.co/n3Kyzu9WJD — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) June 7, 2025

One wonders if Van Hollen might clamor to serve as a character witness at this man's trial. Garcia should be imprisoned if convicted, then promptly deported if and when his sentence expires. If he isn't convicted, he should be deported somewhere other than El Salvador. Immediately. He should never spend another day as a free man in the United States. Which brings us, finally, to the less explosive and lower-profile instances that are most damning. They're most damning because they definitively prove that the Democrat-activist-journalist blob is flat-out pro-illegal immigration and anti-enforcement. Look at all three of these cases, which media leftists flagged as problematic or sympathetic stories that supposedly illustrate the Trump deportations going too far:

Headline of course leaves out that the boy and his dad are Hondurans who illegally crossed the border in 2021 & were ordered to return to Honduras by a judge in 2022. The father appealed, and his appeal was rejected. They failed to leave the US, & will now be deported together https://t.co/A5tBUlku07 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 6, 2025

FACT CHECK: Martir Garcia-Banegas illegally entered the United States July 10, 2021, with his son. An immigration judge ordered them removed to Honduras on Sept. 1, 2022. They exhausted due process and had no legal remedies left to pursue.



Parents, who are here illegally, can… pic.twitter.com/05cYo7LeSe — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 6, 2025

This “Southern California father” is a visa overstay from Bangladesh who is in the US illegally and has had a deportation order since 1997. He appealed and lost. https://t.co/IxldKiW5Cb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 7, 2025



In each of these situations, due process has been applied. It has been exhausted. These illegal immigrants have had their cases fully adjudicated and were ordered removed. And yet, the Left objects to the removals. When convenient, they scream "due process." But when due process is complete, leftists agitate against consequences anyway. They rail against family separations, but when federal officials keep families intact while carrying out lawful deportations, leftists agitate against enforcement (if they'd deported partial families, they'd shriek about 'family separations'). They thunder that "no one is above the law," then behave as though criminal illegal immigrants are above the law, and that the very application of the law itself is inherently evil, authoritarian, or fascist. They wax poetic about the rule of law, then routinely defend criminals, whitewash their crimes, and order local police to not participate in the enforcement of federal law. See how this works? It's cynical Calvinball.

They don't really believe any of their high-minded-sounding slogans. They hop from one to another, for public relations purposes, but the only thing they seem to actually believe on this policy front is that illegal immigrants are more important than US citizens, unlawful migration to this country is good, and deporting people is bad. They showed us who they were on immigration over the last four years. And after a few weeks of feigned introspection, they're showing us who they are once again. Believe them. I'll leave you with this:

