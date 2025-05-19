No, We Aren't Just Going to 'Get Over' the Biden Incapacity and Gaslighting Scandal

In case you somehow missed it over the weekend, we finally got the long-awaited 'Biden tapes' leak, late on Friday, prior to the former president's cancer diagnosis announcement. We wish him a full recovery. The recordings, which remain highly newsworthy, are devastating. They capture a 2023 interview Special Counsel Robert Hur's team conducted with former Biden, as part of their investigation into Biden's alleged crimes involving his unlawful handing, possession and retention of classified materials. In February of 2024, Hur released his report on the matter, which found that Biden had "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency." That is illegal conduct. Hur's office did not pursue a prosecution, however because of Hur's determination that Biden would "likely present himself to a jury, as he did in our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.” The report also referred to the then-president's "diminished faculties and faulty memory." The Left erupted. Not to call for a serious conversation about Biden's fitness for another four year term, of course, but in faux fury over Hur's findings.

They were performatively indignant that Hur would offer such characterizations, knowing full well -- or at least justifiably fearful -- that he was undoubtedly telling the truth. But it was an extremely politically-inconvenient truth vis-a-vis their plan (at the time) to cling to power, which they stubbornly maintained until they couldn't any longer. That project of lies and gaslighting blew up months later on a debate stage, when Biden demonstrated, well, diminished faculties and faulty memory in front of tens of millions of live viewers. Team Blue then threw Biden overboard, and pursued Plan B, which also ultimately failed. But back when they were still intending to try to re-elect the incumbent, Hur's document posed a clear and present danger to their grip on power. Biden angrily blasted Hur, lying (or yet again misremembering) in the process. Top Democrats did the same, presenting a unified front of umbrage while vouching for Biden's capacity to keep serving until 2029. The 'news' media, a core element of the Democratic base, were actively complicit. Hur's subsequent testimony about his findings did not go well for Democrats either.

When the transcript of the interview was made public, it confirmed that Biden's livid claim that Hur had gratuitously raised the issue of Beau's death (the Biden campaign fundraised off of this) was utterly false. Biden had, in fact, brought it up himself. The transcript also appeared to show a confused and befuddled president struggling with his general train of thought overall, in addition to major dates and details about his own life and career. As much as the transcribed exchange vindicated Hur and affirmed his characterization of his subject, the leaked audio is even more devastating. The man recorded on it was in no condition to serve as President of the United States for the next year-plus at the time, let alone for four additional years beyond that. I urge you to listen to both of these clips in their entirety:

Exclusive: Axios obtained the audio of Robert Hur's 2023 interviews of Biden which show repeated mental lapses as he struggles to remember words & dates amid long, uncomfortable pauses.

Biden WH didn't release it last year. Listen below.

w/ @MarcACaputo https://t.co/VJr2c9m3bh pic.twitter.com/Xoa0rQMtG9 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 16, 2025

Though amiable, the interview became somewhat tense when Biden attorney Bob Bauer chastised prosecutor Krickbaum in this exchange over why Biden had kept a memo about Afghanistan.



"Your answer is that you don't know," Bauer instructed the president.

Listen here. pic.twitter.com/CoZSD6vi5R — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 16, 2025



These are painful and awkward to listen to, but they are important. Hur, if anything, understated Biden's feeble state. Biden rambles and repeatedly evinces disorientation. He very much sounds like senile old man who is struggling mightily to keep up with the questions and get his arms around the situation. It's sad, because we've all seen this sort of deterioration in aging members of our own families and social circles. But the sadness quickly morphs to anger, upon further contemplation. It is flat-out outrageous that virtually the entire Democratic universe linked arms to lie about this man's mental and physical fitness for office -- and not just any office, mind you. Biden occupied the most powerful office on earth and served as Commander in Chief of the world's most powerful military. He was unfit to do the job, at least some of the time. They can pretend they didn't know it due to the "cover up," but that's nonsense. They could see if because we could all see it. They chose to lie about it on an industrial scale, smearing anyone who dared observe reality.

One emerging version of the dishonesty and revisionism they're now attempting now is that Biden was sharp and capable in the first half of his term, then deteriorated quickly in 2023 and 2024, which was kept secret by a small cabal at the White House. But that self-serving spin erases any number of episodes -- public and private -- dating back as far as 2020:

2022 was when he literally shut down in front of Johnathan Capehart to the point Capehart went "Ope" thinking he was gonepic.twitter.com/0kuhrGisy1 https://t.co/kYEg46zcRs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 14, 2025

After Biden finished his speech, he turned around and tried to shake hands with thin air and then wandered around looking confused pic.twitter.com/ZN00TLdUUo — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2022

“He couldn’t follow the conversation at all.” 2020. https://t.co/p23H4hniDl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 17, 2025



There are more famous examples, like Biden getting wrangled by the Easter Bunny. They all knew this was a problem that was getting worse. Again, they knew, or credibly feared, that Hur's assessment was correct. But they attacked and impugned Hur's integrity, professionalism and honesty anyway. Because the 'Country Over Party' crowd absolutely placed the political interests of their partisan tribe over the wellbeing of the country. The "Biden" administration was at least partially an extra-constitutional presidency by committee. That man simply lacked the capacity to be meaningfully in charge of his administration, and therefore his sworn duties, on a consistent basis. But because they were in control of the levers of power, they were comfortable with this scandalous arrangement and tried to bamboozle voters into green-lighting another half-decade or so of it. We're now seeing the guilty parties and enablers pivot to deflections, like demanding that the national conversation "look forward" and "move on," because these matters are "distractions" that "re-litigate" an old story that's no longer relevant. Absolutely not:

Everyone crying that we are paying attention to the largest presidential scandal in American history can pound sand.



We aren’t moving on. We aren’t ignoring this because Biden isn’t in office anymore. Not until every person complicit is put under a microscope. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 16, 2025

‘Nevermind our gigantic, scandalous lies in the very recent past — let’s all move forward to a fresh set of exciting new lies!’ https://t.co/p8jD4RGi49 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 17, 2025



I'll leave you with these final thoughts:

What cannot be emphasized enough is that they don’t regret the lying and gaslighting.



They don’t regret the damage of a severely diminished/quasi-incapacitated POTUS.



They don’t regret the extra-constitutional presidency by committee scheme.



They regret that they lost. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 17, 2025