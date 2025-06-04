Why Bill Maher's Interview With This Filmmaker Was So Fervid
There's No Way Joe Biden Actually Tweeted This
'What the Hell Is Going On?': Holocaust Survivor Breaks Silence After Colorado Terrorist...
Three Little Girls are Dead — and Their Father Is Now on the...
This Judge Just Decided That You Should Pay for 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Prison...
Remember the Newark Mayor's ICE Detention Facility Arrest? Well...
Stop China Now!
Kennedy and Hawley Grill Dem Witness on Judicial Abuse of Nationwide Injunctions
USA Today Blasted for Who They Profiled After Firebombing Attack. Hint: It's Not...
Johnson Sets the Record Straight After Musk's BBB Criticism
VIP
Miller Addresses Paul's Criticism of the BBB
Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party
Homan Gives a Grim Warning About a Possible '9/11-Style' Terrorist Attack
There's Been a Disturbing Update About the 'Transgender' Olympic Boxer Who Beat Up...
Tipsheet

Fact Check: Democrats Won't Stop Lying About the 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | June 04, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is making the Democratic Party's lazy, warmed-over, inaccurate case against the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' using some of the exact same attacks the Left unleashed against predecessor legislation in 2017. Virtually every apocalyptic prediction they made against the Trump-signed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) was proven wrong by real world results.  While they screamed "armageddon," Americans saw across-the-board tax relief, the economy roared, unemployment fell to historically low levels, wages surged, and government tax revenues increased.  But now that the tax cuts are set to expire at the end of the year, and Republicans are trying to prevent that economic disaster from hitting, Democrats have returned to the exact same talking points well.  Here we go again:

Advertisement


In fact, if the 2017 tax cuts end, every income group in the country will face a punishing tax hike.  Every group. This is not just about "the rich," as they love to claim.  It's about everyone.  Democrats' opposition to extending these tax cuts would hit tens of millions of American individuals, families and businesses, up and down the income scale.  That's their actual position, railing against 'millionaires and billionaires,' as usual, and hoping no one notices.  But Americans of all stripes would certainly notice a multi-thousand-dollar tax increase, especially after four years of increasing prices under the Biden administration.  Under the GOP bill, every income bracket would see their tax burden reduced:

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
Advertisement


And contra Schumer et al, the new, additional tax cuts in this proposal -- on tipped and overtime income -- quite obviously is not targeted at ultra-wealthy Americans, but rather hourly workers.  It's smart to highlight the consequences of this bill failing to pass, for real people, as my friends at Americans for Prosperity are doing in this major nationwide ad buy:  


As for the Democrats' go-to 'Medicaid cuts' scare-mongering, we must once again point out that even under the Republican bill, Medicaid spending goes up, not down.  It just increases at a slower rate than Democrats would like.  They can call this a "cut," just like they can call letting Americans keeping more of their own hard-earned money "spending."  I just reject those arguments.  The Medicaid reductions are dominated by ensuring that illegal immigrants aren't receiving taxpayer-funded healthcare through the program, making sure that only eligible people are receiving the benefits, and requiring eligible working-age and able-bodied Americans to do or seek a modest amount of work:

Advertisement


Having fewer ineligible people on the Medicaid rolls, and transitioning more people into gainful employment, makes the program more effective and financially sustainable for the truly indigent and disabled, for whom Medicaid is designed.  Democrats hope voters ignore all of these points and just respond to their "cuts!" shrieking.  On the specifics, these reforms are popular:  


Democrats' stale "rich, rich, rich" refrain just isn't working anymore:

Advertisement


As noted in the clip, the same poll shows Republicans leading Democrats across multiple key issues.  The opposition party is not growing more popular or more trusted, even as they hyperventilate about every single thing the president does.  I'll leave you with another object lesson in the taxation department, courtesy of the UK's leftist Labour government:


This is what happens.  "Progressives" demonize success, raise certain taxes that they think will hit wealthy people, and end up bringing down revenues.  I distinctly remember Barack Obama being challenged with a rare debate question with a conservative/reality-grounded premise, on this very subject, in 2008.  He had no real answer on substance, so he resorted to blathering about "fairness."  Feeling good about "fairness" is not the same as achieving intended results.  As is so often the case, Democrats would rather virtue signal and feel good than accomplish things.

Advertisement
Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
ICE Raid in Minneapolis Devolved Into a Total Brawl Between Federal Agents and Angry Locals Matt Vespa
There's Been a Disturbing Update About the 'Transgender' Olympic Boxer Who Beat Up a Woman Madeline Leesman
Remember the Newark Mayor's ICE Detention Facility Arrest? Well... Jeff Charles
Why Bill Maher's Interview With This Filmmaker Was So Fervid Matt Vespa
There's No Way Joe Biden Actually Tweeted This Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
Advertisement