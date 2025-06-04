Fact Check: Democrats Won't Stop Lying About the 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is making the Democratic Party's lazy, warmed-over, inaccurate case against the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' using some of the exact same attacks the Left unleashed against predecessor legislation in 2017. Virtually every apocalyptic prediction they made against the Trump-signed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) was proven wrong by real world results. While they screamed "armageddon," Americans saw across-the-board tax relief, the economy roared, unemployment fell to historically low levels, wages surged, and government tax revenues increased. But now that the tax cuts are set to expire at the end of the year, and Republicans are trying to prevent that economic disaster from hitting, Democrats have returned to the exact same talking points well. Here we go again:

.@SenSchumer once again lies about the One, Big, Beautiful Bill— claiming that it’s a “giveaway to the few at the expense of the many."



Nobody remind Chuck that his pledge to “fight” the bill means he'll be pushing for one of the largest tax hikes his constituents have ever… pic.twitter.com/s7DkO5JbHp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 2, 2025



In fact, if the 2017 tax cuts end, every income group in the country will face a punishing tax hike. Every group. This is not just about "the rich," as they love to claim. It's about everyone. Democrats' opposition to extending these tax cuts would hit tens of millions of American individuals, families and businesses, up and down the income scale. That's their actual position, railing against 'millionaires and billionaires,' as usual, and hoping no one notices. But Americans of all stripes would certainly notice a multi-thousand-dollar tax increase, especially after four years of increasing prices under the Biden administration. Under the GOP bill, every income bracket would see their tax burden reduced:

The One Big Beautiful Bill proposes tax cuts for all income groups, with the middle class reaping the most significant benefits.



Meanwhile, the top 1% sees minimal change.



Time for the media to rethink its narrative on "tax cuts for the rich." pic.twitter.com/dYQ1mbUCWc — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) May 29, 2025

“Average-income people would see double-digit percentage declines in their tax bills under House Republicans’ tax package, according to a new official analysis…” https://t.co/FmDECrdKme — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 14, 2025



And contra Schumer et al, the new, additional tax cuts in this proposal -- on tipped and overtime income -- quite obviously is not targeted at ultra-wealthy Americans, but rather hourly workers. It's smart to highlight the consequences of this bill failing to pass, for real people, as my friends at Americans for Prosperity are doing in this major nationwide ad buy:

AFP is launching a $4M ad campaign to rally support for the Senate tax bill—as opponents ramp up efforts to mislead Americans about what’s actually in it. pic.twitter.com/n57mwG8sF8 — Americans for Prosperity (@AFPhq) June 2, 2025



As for the Democrats' go-to 'Medicaid cuts' scare-mongering, we must once again point out that even under the Republican bill, Medicaid spending goes up, not down. It just increases at a slower rate than Democrats would like. They can call this a "cut," just like they can call letting Americans keeping more of their own hard-earned money "spending." I just reject those arguments. The Medicaid reductions are dominated by ensuring that illegal immigrants aren't receiving taxpayer-funded healthcare through the program, making sure that only eligible people are receiving the benefits, and requiring eligible working-age and able-bodied Americans to do or seek a modest amount of work:

The GOP proposal is that in order to receive Medicaid (which is paid for by our tax dollars), you have to be working or doing volunteer work for 20 hours/week (less than 3 hours each day), unless you're pregnant or not able-bodied. And you have to be an American citizen.



Find me… pic.twitter.com/T3VP0mXUse — Carly Bird (@CarlyABird) May 29, 2025



Having fewer ineligible people on the Medicaid rolls, and transitioning more people into gainful employment, makes the program more effective and financially sustainable for the truly indigent and disabled, for whom Medicaid is designed. Democrats hope voters ignore all of these points and just respond to their "cuts!" shrieking. On the specifics, these reforms are popular:

Americans *overwhelmingly* support moving able-bodied adults from welfare to work and keeping illegal aliens off welfare programs. https://t.co/9TnEhCYHhF — Jonathan Ingram 🇺🇸 (@ingramlaw) February 27, 2025



Democrats' stale "rich, rich, rich" refrain just isn't working anymore:

As noted in the clip, the same poll shows Republicans leading Democrats across multiple key issues. The opposition party is not growing more popular or more trusted, even as they hyperventilate about every single thing the president does. I'll leave you with another object lesson in the taxation department, courtesy of the UK's leftist Labour government:

🇬🇧 The recent capital gains tax increase in the UK was expected to bring additional tax revenue.



Instead, high-net-worth individuals and families are leaving the country, leading to a 10% fall in net capital gains tax revenue.



Welcome to the Laffer curve, suckers. pic.twitter.com/59nnNUEUKk — Alex Recouso (@alexrecouso) May 29, 2025



This is what happens. "Progressives" demonize success, raise certain taxes that they think will hit wealthy people, and end up bringing down revenues. I distinctly remember Barack Obama being challenged with a rare debate question with a conservative/reality-grounded premise, on this very subject, in 2008. He had no real answer on substance, so he resorted to blathering about "fairness." Feeling good about "fairness" is not the same as achieving intended results. As is so often the case, Democrats would rather virtue signal and feel good than accomplish things.