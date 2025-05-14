New Biden Decline Details Emerge: 'Beginning in 2023...'

We are getting even more confirmation of, and details behind, the scandalous lies and attempted cover-up surrounding former President Joe Biden's physical and cognitive decline. I call it an 'attempted' cover-up because they were unable to truly hide it from anyone with eyes, ears, and basic powers of observation. They engaged in intense gaslighting, smearing anyone who accurately described what they plainly noticed as 'cheap fakers' and 'misinformation' purveyors. Contra the insulting, self-serving current line from many Democrats and journalists, Biden's troubles were not some well-kept secret that was corruptly withheld from them by a small circle of advisors and family members. They could all see what the rest of us were seeing, in real time, based solely on the president's public appearances. They actively joined the attempted cover-up, in service of their political party's grip on control. The indignant 'Country Over Party' lecturers aggressively prioritized Party Over Country, insisting that a plainly deteriorating president could not only remain on the job for a few more months, but could serve for an additional four years.

They were mainlining their own political spin, conflating the interests of their tribe with the interests of the country. This was textbook, hardcore partisanship. Given the realities at play, it was also outrageous behavior, and an actual threat to the country. We barely had a functioning president, and they were comfortable with lying to voters in the hopes of propping up some unconstitutional president-by-committee arrangement, for the sake of their power. Democrats were all over television vouching for Biden's wellness and capabilities. The 'news' media instantly and dutifully parroted the newly-invented 'cheap fake' attack line from the White House within nanoseconds of its inception. I'm sure those who were closest to POTUS had additional insights into the particulars about how bad things were getting behind the scenes, but the fundamental problem was glaringly apparent to millions of people who merely had access to videos of Biden doing things like walking and speaking -- especially when it was already obvious how much they were limiting and restricting his public-facing events.

The leftist cartel now wants to pin full blame on the Bidens and a tight knot of other aides, and wash their hands of the whole matter (language warning):

The KNIVES are out for Joe Biden:



“Trying to defeat Donald Trump in just 107 days was a “fucking nightmare,” admits Harris campaign adviser David Plouffe, who appears to have gone on the record in Thompson and Tapper’s book to make his anger crystal clear. “And it’s all Biden,”… pic.twitter.com/cYPpqs86Jt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2025



These self-cleansing rituals are cynical and not credible, for the reasons mentioned above. Notice the (anonymous) admission that the really severe decline started in 2023, prior to the presidential campaign year. David Plouffe raging about only having 107 days to try to beat Trump, and putting that "all" on Biden is also ridiculous. First, what Kamala Harris' team really needed was less time. They kept her away from interviews for weeks on end while feeding an empty hype machine leading up to the Chicago convention. This represented her high water mark, along with her rehearsed debate performance against an under-prepared and undisciplined Donald Trump. Beyond those choreographed moments, voters were then repeatedly reminded of her vacuousness, as she regurgitated the same stale lines at every turn, awkwardly laughing and gaffing her way to defeat. The record was failed, the ideas were extreme, and the pantsuit was empty. Three-plus months was too long to hide her fatal flaws from the electorate.

Second, if the June 27 debate meltdown had happened after the DNC, or had been a tad less catastrophic, all of these same people would have told us that Biden was fit as a fiddle and entirely capable to perform the grueling duties of the presidency for another term. The Party of Democracy only nullified their entire primary election and inserted a new ticket because their lies had expired, and they had barely enough runway to do so. Biden's collapse happened just in the nick of time. Given their conduct for more than a year, if the time table hadn't worked in their favor, they would have doubled down on the gaslighting-fueled attempted cover-up, straight through to Election Day. And most of the press would have put on a brave collective face and gone along with it. For the good of the team. It's what they'd all been doing for months, after all. A few timely, related reminders:

This was the fundraiser where Obama had to lead Biden off stage by hand.



The Associated Press's fact-check of the incident ran under the headline, "Biden’s pause as he left a star-studded LA fundraiser becomes a target for opponents." https://t.co/fyFGjuCyFo — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 13, 2025

Except the WSJ piece from back in December 2024 revealed that Biden, according to his aides, was *already* having "good days and bad days" in the early months after he took office. That would be <checks notes> March-April of 2021.



This excuse is the real "cheap fake." https://t.co/W1OUF5X0NB — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 13, 2025



Remember, the cover-up crew told us we were crazy and dishonest for noticing Obama gripping Biden's wrist at that Los Angeles fundraiser -- and the Journal was pilloried for running that article at the time. Meanwhile, the new book reports that Biden was becoming so visibly frail -- setting aside the cognitive issues -- that his team was reportedly planning contingencies for a potential second term:

Exclusive: Biden's physical deterioration — most apparent in his halting walk — had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting him in a wheelchair, but they couldn't do so until after the election

From my book w/ @jaketapper https://t.co/iI0qHEkMGw — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 13, 2025

Biden’s doctor thought he wasn’t getting enough rest.



“O'Connor sometimes quipped that Biden's staff members were trying to kill him, while he was trying to keep him alive.” pic.twitter.com/fSHsxpNjkF — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) May 13, 2025

A wheelchair and...more rest? The man wasn't even working bankers' hours, in terms of public events (this was reported back in 2023), and spent huge amounts of time at the beach. There's no doubt that an octogenarian who was becoming physically infirm while sliding into senility should have been getting lots of rest. That person should also not have been President of the United States -- not then, and certainly not into the future. Instead, we were served a steady diet of these sorts of quotes, as bobblehead Democrats and reporters nodded along:



These embarrassing, untalented spinmeisters still hiding in the nameless 'background' zone. Why grant anonymity here?

A spokesperson who declined to be named is a new one https://t.co/vIWIZ3pJZQ pic.twitter.com/WBc0HCDZJp — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) May 13, 2025



Make no mistake -- without 20/20 hindsight and awareness of their electoral loss, they'd do it all over again. In case you missed it, I'll leave you with this. His incoherent rambling forced his wife to step in to rescue the answer. Remember, if Democrats had gotten away with it, this man would be a handful of months into his next 48-month term:

NEW: Jill Biden has to rescue Joe Biden after he is asked about allegations concerning his mental decline.



Well, there is your answer.



Question: What is your response to allegations regarding your mental decline?



Biden: *Rambles about the Civil War and COVID*



Jill Biden:… pic.twitter.com/UXJKdGaN0E — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2025

Note how hosts agree with Doctor Jill's takeaway, as the studio audience claps like trained seals. How fitting that this little vignette played out on the very show on which Kamala Harris inadvertently torpedoed her own chances, thanks to her profound lack of talent.