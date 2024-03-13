Team Biden's Shameless, Embarrassing Lies About the Special Counsel's Damning Findings

You'd think they'd at least try to lie a little bit more subtly and skillfully than this, but I suppose they're working with what they've got. Pity poor Ian Sams, the Biden flak whose job is to spray nonsense against the wall and hope that it'll stick. Look at this comment on that was eagerly shared by the Biden campaign, which makes an assertion that is directly refuted by the Special Counsel's report and testimony. Sams made a choice to say this, and the campaign made a choice to amplify it. These were poor choices:

Advertisement

WH Spokesperson Sams: The transcript lays bare pretty clearly that the result of this 15-month investigation, led by a Trump appointed prosecutor, was that there was no case here. Hur says clearly the evidence does not support that President Biden willfully retained documents pic.twitter.com/BplkKHGm4k — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 12, 2024



In fact, the Special Counsel report found that Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency,” including docs marked Top Secret and above. It's literally the opposite of what Sams claimed. Hur repeated the finding under oath:

"We identified evidence that the President [Biden] willfully retained classified materials after the end of his vice presidency, when he was a private citizen." - former Special Counsel Robert Hur pic.twitter.com/CuzrARtBqR — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) March 12, 2024



"Willfully retained." Just so we are all crystal clear, these are crimes:

Classified documents were found...



At the Penn Biden Center? "That's correct."



In President Biden's garage? "Yes."



And in his basement den? "Yes."



And his main floor office? "Correct."



And his third floor den? "Correct."



At the University of Delaware? "Correct."



And at the… pic.twitter.com/5FR8iaVkbN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024



If Hur is lying about Biden's memory and mental acuity, as Democrats fume, then Biden should be charged for over his myriad illegal acts. His manifest senility and lapses (including forgetting the word for 'fax machine' and getting repeatedly disoriented about when in his life happened) were Hur's off ramp from doing so. Remember, in his ornery press conference the night the report was initially released, Biden not only confused Mexico and Egypt; he also angrily asserted that the Special Counsel had not accused him of providing classified materials to his memoir's ghost writer. But the Special Counsel had done precisely that, as was explicitly described on page three of the report:

Biden just angrily denied that he shared classified material with his ghostwriter (also claiming the Special Counsel “did not say” that he did) & asserted none of the materials he improperly retained were “high classified.”



This is page 3 of the Special Counsel’s report: pic.twitter.com/CEwaWNY51X — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 9, 2024



And then there's this:

Chairman Jordan: What'd the ghost writer do to the audio recording of his conversations with Biden after a special counsel was named?



Hur: "He slid those files into his recycle bin on his computer."



Jordan: "Tried to destroy the evidence didn't he?"



Hur: "Correct." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 12, 2024

Advertisement



Oh. Hur said the writer offered "plausible" explanations as to avoid obstruction charges, but perhaps that decision should be revisited. Biden also indignantly accused the Special Counsel of gratuitously bringing up his son Beau's death, asking "how the hell dare he?" The transcripts confirm that Biden himself raised that subject, as he so often does -- often deeply distorting the circumstances of that sad event. Meanwhile, they say a good lawyer never asks a question in open testimony to which he or she doesn't already know the answer. But I'm not sure anyone ever accused Jerry Nadler of being a good lawyer. Oops:

WATCH: Major self-own from Dem. Rep. Jerry Nadler:



NADLER: "Do you have any reason to believe that President Biden lied to you?"



SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR: Yes pic.twitter.com/akLgVPJ6Fn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 12, 2024



I'll leave you with these...suboptimal exchanges for the Democrats:

SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR: We did NOT exonerate Biden pic.twitter.com/mLHW3rgdSe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

Q: Did the Biden White House attempt to have your report changed before it was publicly released?



SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR: Yes. pic.twitter.com/0sPOYqdi5x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

Advertisement



It has been wild but unsurprising to see partisans, including journalists, try to spin yesterday's proceedings into a win for Biden and his party. Delusional. But aggressive, delusional lying is how our politics operate these days.