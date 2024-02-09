White House Goes Ballistic Over Special Counsel Exposing Biden's Decline
Biden Mishandled a Trove of Classified Documents on Afghanistan
Israel Is Right to End the Ceasefire Games With Hamas
Did You Catch Joe Biden's Massive Lie About the Special Counsel Report?
Behind Closed Doors, Biden Exploded Over Special Counsel Report That Questioned His Memory
Trump Takes His Victory Lap in Nevada, but There Was Something Different About...
'Huge Recruiting Coup': Larry Hogan Announces U.S. Senate Bid
State AGs Demand End to 'Illegal and Irrational' LNG Pause
Here's What Trump Had to Say About the Special Counsel Report
'Critical' Amendment Protecting Americans From Vaccine Mandates Passes Senate Committee
Newsom's Administration Will Stop at Nothing to Go After Parental Rights
Even Democrats Realize How Catastrophic Thursday Night Was for Biden
‘Is This a Joke?’ : GOP Senators React to Special Counsel Report
Joe Biden's Account Made a Very Questionable Post About Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Are Democrats Really Going to Stick With Biden After This?

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  February 09, 2024 10:05 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You know, I think they are.  I've even made a handshake bet that they will.  But I'll confess to questioning my end of that wager more than ever, after the events of Thursday afternoon and evening.  Even before the Special Counsel report arrived, the president had been spending the week mistaking European political leaders for their deceased predecessors.  Then the report detonated.  It announced that the DOJ would not pursue charges against Joe Biden over his unlawful conduct, despite evidence that he "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency," including items that were marked highly classified. 

Advertisement

One of the explicitly-stated reasons given for this exercise in prosecutorial discretion was the Special Counsel's belief that at trial, “Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did in our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”  The document referred to Biden's "diminished faculties and faulty memory," noting that he couldn't recall when his eldest son died, and struggled on consecutive days to remember which years he'd served as Vice President (2009-2017).  The Special Counsel has more or less directly asserted that the sitting President of the United States, who is seeking another four-year term, is too mentally impaired to stand trial.  

Given the widespread public perception that Biden is too old for the job, as reflected in virtually all polling, this was a devastating development for Biden's White House and campaign.  His handlers may very well have preferred an outright declaration of intent to file charges after Biden leaves office to this; an official record of Biden's mental unfitness is more politically harmful.  Team Biden's reaction was one of panicked incoherence, lashing out at the Special Counsel, and suggesting that Biden had forgotten core facts about his life because he was preoccupied with an emergency abroad at the time.  The notion that the president couldn't perform properly or access memories adequately because he was stressed out over a foreign crisis is quite the opposite of reassuring spin.  But that's what they went with, because it's all they had. As this unfolded, I tweeted, "if there is going to be a moment for the Dems to throw Biden’s re-election campaign overboard, this report is it."  

Recommended

Even Democrats Realize How Catastrophic Thursday Night Was for Biden Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Then came the press conference.

The president went in front of the cameras and recited a statement that was very similar to something he'd said hours earlier at an event in Virginia.  He commented at some length on his Justice Department's active case against his leading opponent, which seems rather problematic from a norms perspective.  He grew indignant.  He seethed at the Special Counsel in his case.  Then he fielded questions.  It went poorly.  He repeatedly blamed his staff for various improprieties.  He was angry.  He asserted that his memory was "fine," then moments later, confused Egypt with Mexico.  He flashed his temper in denying that the Special Counsel had accused him of passing classified materials to the ghostwriter of his memoir.  He repeated the denial twice.  He also stated that none of the classified items he unlawfully retained were "high classified."  Double fact check:

This looked like a man fighting for his political life—and losing.  I'd guess that the reason his communications team has been flailing so wildly is because they understand how damagingly all of this reinforces certain realities they've been fighting to downplay or deny.  But they know the problem is real, as betrayed by their own actions:

Advertisement

Back to the question at hand: Are Democrats really going to re-nominate this man?  I posed a similar question about Republicans a few weeks ago.  Thursday's events thrust the incumbent's party into a major gut check moment.  By the looks of it, Biden has no intention of going anywhere.  I'd bet that Biden himself insisted on traipsing out there last night, likely over objections from advisors.  He's ornery and stubborn and won't be shunted aside easily, even if that's what many senior Democrats believe to be in the best interests of the party.  He's president and he wants to stay president.  That's a lot to overcome.  But let's say he could be persuaded to step away ahead of the convention, then what?  

Kamala Harris is extraordinarily unpopular, even more so than Biden, according to multiple surveys.  The spectacle of trying to bypass the sitting Vice President -- a black female, no less, in a coalition addicted to identity politics -- would risk shattering their coalition.  There is no other obvious (or even compellingly plausible) heir apparent.  Yes, including Gavin Newsom.  And because another popular fantasy draft pick often comes up in these conversations, Michelle Obama is widely reported to want zero part of electoral politics moving forward.  This is going to be a wild cycle, unlike any other, so all predictions come with asterisks.  But mechanically, it will be very hard for Democrats to replace Joe Biden as their standard-bearer, particularly because he quite clearly does not want to be replaced.  And if they somehow did persuade him to withdraw, the ensuing internecine bloodletting in pursuit of power would threaten to move through the party like a destructive, Category Five political hurricane -- all in the middle of an election year.  

Advertisement

I suspect many Democrats are anxiously muttering amongst themselves about The Biden Problem right now, more so than ever.  But they know their options are limited, and time is running out.  Maybe they'll pull a Torricelli and choreograph a dramatic maneuver to eject Biden, with or without his cooperation.  They'll probably end up riding their incumbent horse into the Chicago convention and beyond, white-knuckling the next nine months, hoping for the best.  I'll leave you with this: 


Tags: JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even Democrats Realize How Catastrophic Thursday Night Was for Biden Rebecca Downs
‘Is This a Joke?’ : GOP Senators React to Special Counsel Report Madeline Leesman
The Absurd Democrat Border Con Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Takes His Victory Lap in Nevada, but There Was Something Different About This Speech Matt Vespa
State AGs Demand End to 'Illegal and Irrational' LNG Pause Leah Barkoukis
Did You Catch Joe Biden's Massive Lie About the Special Counsel Report? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Even Democrats Realize How Catastrophic Thursday Night Was for Biden Rebecca Downs
Advertisement