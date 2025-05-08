VIP
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Couldn't Answer This Question on The View

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 08, 2025 3:30 PM
Chris Kleponis/Pool Photo via AP

What is this guy doing? Joe Biden is being wheeled out, likely at the behest of Lady MacBeth to mount what appears to be a comeback tour, except that it’s not. Joe Biden will never be elected president again. The man is still stupid, too old, and can’t answer basic questions. He lied during this interview on The View—no shock—where he was asked about his cognitive decline. He said there’s no basis. There is, sir—the American public. 

We didn’t want you around anymore for numerous reasons, but also because we knew you couldn’t hack it. Your party also couldn’t hide the cover-up anymore, and when that became apparent in June of 2024 when President Donald Trump obliterated you in the CNN debate, they tossed you in the trash. Biden couldn’t answer a simple question about his mental state, which was brutal and riddled with lies. He talked about the insurrection that was not called January 6. He said Trump mishandled COVID, and one million people died; more Americans died from COVID under Joe Biden. As he rambled, he turned things over to Jill Biden, sitting next to him, which captured this failed presidency. He was never in charge; it was Jill.  

The old fart can’t do it. He couldn’t even do this interview, but the Bidens still tapped a former Pentagon spokesperson to manage this revival. Biden also said that sexism was to blame for Kamala Harris’ defeat. That’s also a lie—you played a significant role in that, Joe, by hamstringing her, ordering her not to break away from your failed agenda. That killed her, especially since she has zero political skills or instincts. 

Everything awful about the Bidens was showcased today. The entitlement, the lies, and the total obliviousness to the fact that no one wanted this man around anymore. Your agenda sucked, Joe. That’s why you’re no longer president. It wasn’t some historic accomplishment either. It will be viewed more as a lesson in presidential incompetence. The nation rejected you twice, and you only got into 1600 Penn on a bed of election funny business and a pandemic that you also couldn’t handle, leading to years’ long damage to the medical community, not that I’m complaining. These lab coats were DNC operatives.  

It's like a sad old slop celebrating he got a ribbon for coming in seventh place. Biden’s presidency wasn’t a period of growth or normalcy. It was an exercise in Democrats and the media trying to gaslight us into thinking extreme mediocrity was elite. The world was aflame; he couldn’t care less about dead Americans in Afghanistan, he pimped out his dead son for political points, used the Justice Department to protect Hunter and go after his enemies, and didn’t know where his top cabinet members were; do we need to rehash Lloyd Austin’s secret hospital visits? 

This guy wants to re-enter the arena? Why? We all hate him. Just retire, sit on a beach, and then die, Joe. 

