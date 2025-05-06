Surprise: Media Outlets Keep Omitting Key Facts About Crimes Committed By...

When Sovereignty upset Journalism at the Kentucky Derby this weekend, a Washington Post 'journalist' posted what she likely intended as a 'gotcha' tweet. She observed that while some Trump administration officials celebrated the outcome of the the horse race, they should know that the victories jockey is a Venezuelan national. These people have "sought to expel hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans," she pointed out, yet they're cheering on a horse whose jockey is a "Venezuelan immigrant." Hypocrisy much? Well, no, actually. The jockey in question is in the United States legally. As you enjoy this social media hot take, please know that Ms. Sacchetti's beat, per her online biography, is "immigration and DHS:"

Trump officials, who have sought to expel hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, are celebrating the victory of Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby.



Sovereignty’s jockey, Junior Alvarado, is an immigrant from Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/vbGAGh7GS3 — Maria Sacchetti (@mariasacchetti) May 4, 2025



The constant, deliberate conflation of legal and illegal immigrants is one of many reasons trust in the so-called 'news' media is in the toilet. The Democratic Party has become, fairly sweepingly, a pro-illegal-immigration party. They accepted, defended, and abetted the catastrophic border crisis of the Biden era, they support decriminalization of illegal border crossings, they favor taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants, they advise illegal immigrants how to avoid capture, they fight detentions and deportations tooth and nail, and they side with law breakers over federal law enforcement. Did I miss anything? They've dug themselves a deep political hole on the issue, ceding it nearly entirely to President Trump and the Republicans. And for all their efforts to cast Trump as "anti-immigrant," he narrowly won the immigrant vote in 2024. The legal immigrant vote.

Journalists seem determined to go down with their party's ship on this issue, running interference for their fellow Democrats on their messaging and framing of immigration-related matters. One of the ways they continue to do so is to often omit a piece of relevant information when reporting on heinous crimes committed by people who are unlawfully present in the United States. Can you guess what fact is repeatedly withheld or buried? Yes, you guessed it:

“Maryland man”



“Brooklyn man”



“Georgia man”



That’s nonsense.



A good rule of thumb: When you see the corrupt corporate media call someone something like that, it is probably safe to assume they’re covering for an illegal alien monster who committed horrific crimes. pic.twitter.com/4WXETVd5R4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 4, 2025



They know that these terrible crimes are infuriating to average Americans and are very political unhelpful to the Democrats' and media's pro-illegal-immigration agenda. So they euphemize, mislead, and distort to try to protect the narrative. You know all about the 'Georgia man' from the above tweet. President Biden had to grovel before his coalition's activists for calling that now-convicted murderer an "illegal," even though he is. You know about the "Maryland Father," who has been adjudicated by two judges to be a member of MS-13, who was credibly suspected of human trafficking (he was driving a convicted human smuggler's car during this incident), and whose wife accused him of violent abuse on multiple occasions. In fact, per court documents, the sainted "Maryland Father" even taunted her, saying that he could murder her and no one would do anything about it -- which sparked a few thoughts:

Him bragging to her about his perceived impunity if he murdered her catches my attention here. Did he say this confidently because his gang would protect him? Or because of his ‘sanctuary’ privilege as an illegal immigrant? Or both? https://t.co/CSrgDj3Vhb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 30, 2025

And here's a DHS official calling out the New York Times over its 'Brooklyn Man' story:

The New York Times refused to mention anywhere in its 400-word story on the monstrous rape of a corpse on the NYC subway that the depraved perpetrator is an ILLEGAL alien.



Why not report the facts, @nytimes? pic.twitter.com/O5IzCMfyEe — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) May 3, 2025



Echoes of this one:

‘21 Years Later, Convicted Felon Illegal Immigrant With Deportation Order Against Him Returned to ‘Home’ He Barely Knew, Following Lengthy Prison Sentence’ https://t.co/zUfpwIegKI — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 24, 2025



I'll leave you with a disturbing story of incarcerated MS-13 gang bangers stabbing multiple corrections officers in Virginia:

BREAKING: Three Virginia Dept. of Corrections officers were stabbed in a state prison today in what the state says was a premeditated attack involving 5 MS-13 gang members, all of whom are Salvadoran illegal aliens who have been convicted of violent crimes, such as murder & rape. pic.twitter.com/ORW0fEEPPe — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 2, 2025



In addition to their violent crimes committed in our country before they were imprisoned, they've now tried to murder American prison guards. This might warrant the death penalty, but such things take decades to shake out. Perhaps these would be worthy candidates for repatriation, to a very specific place:

Last night, in a joint military operation with our allies from the United States, we transferred 17 extremely dangerous criminals linked to Tren de Aragua and MS-13.



All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists.



This operation… pic.twitter.com/Tk1Xq7vnuB — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2025

One more potential future option: