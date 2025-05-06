Surprise: Media Outlets Keep Omitting Key Facts About Crimes Committed By...

Trump Slams Canada Over Harsh Truths
Guy Benson
Guy Benson | May 06, 2025 10:05 AM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

When Sovereignty upset Journalism at the Kentucky Derby this weekend, a Washington Post 'journalist' posted what she likely intended as a 'gotcha' tweet.  She observed that while some Trump administration officials celebrated the outcome of the the horse race, they should know that the victories jockey is a Venezuelan national.  These people have "sought to expel hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans," she pointed out, yet they're cheering on a horse whose jockey is a "Venezuelan immigrant."  Hypocrisy much?  Well, no, actually.  The jockey in question is in the United States legally.  As you enjoy this social media hot take, please know that Ms. Sacchetti's beat, per her online biography, is "immigration and DHS:"

The constant, deliberate conflation of legal and illegal immigrants is one of many reasons trust in the so-called 'news' media is in the toilet.  The Democratic Party has become, fairly sweepingly, a pro-illegal-immigration party.  They accepted, defended, and abetted the catastrophic border crisis of the Biden era, they support decriminalization of illegal border crossings, they favor taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants, they advise illegal immigrants how to avoid capture, they fight detentions and deportations tooth and nail, and they side with law breakers over federal law enforcement.  Did I miss anything?  They've dug themselves a deep political hole on the issue, ceding it nearly entirely to President Trump and the Republicans.  And for all their efforts to cast Trump as "anti-immigrant," he narrowly won the immigrant vote in 2024.  The legal immigrant vote.  

Journalists seem determined to go down with their party's ship on this issue, running interference for their fellow Democrats on their messaging and framing of immigration-related matters. One of the ways they continue to do so is to often omit a piece of relevant information when reporting on heinous crimes committed by people who are unlawfully present in the United States.  Can you guess what fact is repeatedly withheld or buried?  Yes, you guessed it:

Thom Tillis Has Just Earned This (Dis)Honor on Trump Nominees Matt Vespa
They know that these terrible crimes are infuriating to average Americans and are very political unhelpful to the Democrats' and media's pro-illegal-immigration agenda.  So they euphemize, mislead, and distort to try to protect the narrative.  You know all about the 'Georgia man' from the above tweet.  President Biden had to grovel before his coalition's activists for calling that now-convicted murderer an "illegal," even though he is.  You know about the "Maryland Father," who has been adjudicated by two judges to be a member of MS-13, who was credibly suspected of human trafficking (he was driving a convicted human smuggler's car during this incident), and whose wife accused him of violent abuse on multiple occasions.  In fact, per court documents, the sainted "Maryland Father" even taunted her, saying that he could murder her and no one would do anything about it -- which sparked a few thoughts:

Advertisement


And here's a DHS official calling out the New York Times over its 'Brooklyn Man' story:


Echoes of this one:


I'll leave you with a disturbing story of incarcerated MS-13 gang bangers stabbing multiple corrections officers in Virginia:


In addition to their violent crimes committed in our country before they were imprisoned, they've now tried to murder American prison guards.  This might warrant the death penalty, but such things take decades to shake out.  Perhaps these would be worthy candidates for repatriation, to a very specific place:

One more potential future option:

Tags: CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS

