'We Want to Live': Gaza's Palestinians Stage Massive Protest Against Hamas

Palestinian civilians in Gaza staged a mass protest against terrorist group Hamas on Tuesday.

Protesters marched in the streets in northern Gaza shouting anti-Hamas slogans and carrying signs, according to NBC News.

Demonstrators could be seen calling for Hamas to go “outside,” in one video verified by NBC News which showed scores of people amassed in the city of Beit Lahia on Tuesday. Most were calling for an end to the 17-month conflict and Israel's offensive which has seen more than 50,000 people killed in the Hamas-run enclave since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 terror attacks, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. “We don’t want destruction; we don’t want war; we want to live,” one man can be heard saying in another video shared on social media and verified by NBC News showing scores of people amassed in the city of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Tuesday. Children were also pictured carrying signs saying “We refuse to die” at the rally in the city, much of has been reduced to rubble during the conflict. Others in the crowd which appeared to be mostly made up of men shouted "Hamas out" and "Hamas terrorists," according to the Agence France Presse news agency which had at least one reporter on the scene.

Video footage circulating on social media showed what appeared to be thousands of Gazans walking through the streets to demonstrate against Hamas and to advocate for peace in the region.

Here’s another video from today’s anti-Hamas, anti-war protest in Gaza. People flooded the streets — the number of protesters was in the thousands. The message is loud and clear: they’ve had enough, down with Hamas. pic.twitter.com/weRwYiXEws — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 26, 2025

People who haven't posted about the growing anti-Hamas protests in Gaza:@mehdirhasan, @FranceskAlbs, @KenRoth, and virtually every other member of the "human rights industrial complex."



Why the silence? pic.twitter.com/1t6lIkgz4L — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) March 26, 2025

Palestinians in Gaza protesting against Hamas and demanding they release Israel’s hostages “we want to live”



It takes extreme bravery to protest Hamas in Gaza



Love and respect to these individuals



A reminder of how complicated war is



pic.twitter.com/GbPDetCTT4 — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) March 26, 2025

Three messages from the Gazans to the world, and why the people will win this time:



1. "Hamas are terrorists."

2. "We want peace."

3. "We want to live a normal life."



It is not the first time the people of #Gaza protested against Hamas rule. Similar protests have happened many… pic.twitter.com/HlngJLVTuM — Dalia Ziada - داليا زيادة (@daliaziada) March 25, 2025

These protests suggest that a large swath of Palestinians have grown weary of Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007. Anti-Hamas protests have been sparse in the region because the terrorist group is known for punishing those who publicly speak out against the organization.

Hamas has oppressed the Palestinians since it first took power. The group has squashed dissent, harshly targeted protesters and journalists for torture, arrest, and even execution.

The fact that so many in Gaza were willing to take to the streets in this manner shows that Hamas has lost much of its strength during the war with Israel. This appears to have emboldened residents who would prefer to live in peace.

“I think the protests are coming really at an important time where Hamas is really being pushed from all sides – the Israeli government, the U.S. government, Palestinians writ large,” said Sanam Vakil, director of Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Programme.