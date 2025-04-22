Sick: Coachella's Jihad Fan Club

Over the weekend, one of the acts at the popular Coachella music festival in California displayed an ugly, profane, anti-Israel sign. It's a free country, and people are allowed to have awful and even ghoulish opinions. Non-degenerate people are also allowed to criticize bad speech. In this case, it's very much worth pointing out the unique depravity of delivering this sort of message at a music festival, of all settings. One of the the most gruesome and horrific scenes of Hamas' October 7, 2023 slaughter of nearly 1,200 people took place at Nova, a music festival in southern Israel. Hundreds of young people were mercilessly butchered by jihadist terrorists who overran the dance floor in the early morning hours of that hideous attack. One would think music festivals the world over would show reverence and solidarity with the Nova victims.

Instead, a band called 'Kneecap' chose to signal solidarity with the murderers and against the victims (language warning):

If it was any other music festival in the world where hundreds of attendees were massacred, Coachella wouldn't be celebrating the butchers. That was Douglas Murray's entire point. https://t.co/IonvuesAxO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2025



'Kneecap,' in case you were curious, is an Irish band, which is appallingly on-brand for Ireland's pervasive anti-Semitism. These people are ignorant, lying, bigoted trash:

When Kneecap took to the stage at one of the world’s best-known music festivals, a large screen displayed “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.” “The Palestinians have nowhere to go,” band member Mo Chara told the crowd. “It’s their fucking home. And they’re bombing them from the skies. If you’re not calling it a genocide what the fuck are you calling it?” He went on to lead the crowd in chants of “Free Palestine” ... Leftist social media influencer Hasan Piker joined the performers onstage as they delivered the messages ... Last weekend Kneecap delivered its initial performance at the festival, using its time onstage to heap scorn on the late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, and leading the crowd in chanting “Maggie’s in a box.”

Total garbage. We're 'not calling it a genocide' because it's not a genocide. It's a war, which this band's heroes in Hamas started by murdering hundreds of people. Israel goes to extraordinary lengths to minimize civilian casualties, which is hard to do against an enemy that habitually exploits innocent people as human shields and operates out of civilian infrastructure such as mosques, hospitals and schools. The war can stop at any time. All Hamas has to do is release the hostages they are still holding, hundreds of days later, and surrender. If your reaction to October 7, and Hamas' genocidal war and policies, is to screech F*** Israel, you're morally monstrous. And again, to see this at a music festival is particularly chilling and revolting. Nova revelers were killed for the crime of dancing in the Jewish state. I'll never forget these haunting scenes:

Visiting the site of the Nova music festival massacre — harrowing & horrifying. On 10/7/23, more than 350 innocent people were slaughtered in cold blood here by Hamas terrorists. These photos now mark what was once the victims’ dance floor. Look at their faces, please: pic.twitter.com/K5tZyB7YIs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 14, 2024

I'll leave you with a reminder that Israel prosecutes its defensive war with as much humanity as possible, risking its own soldiers in dangerous ground operations, instead of carpet bombing, while issuing evacuation warnings to civilians. It's admirable how few civilians have been killed in this war, considering Hamas' best efforts to put innocents in the line of fire (they also intentionally target Israeli civilians with their rockets and atrocities, of course). Even according to the terrorist group's own, untrustworthy death figures, it's clear how diligent the Israelis are in attempting to spare women and children. It must be repeated that if Hamas and other terrorist groups disarmed, there would be peace. If Israel were to disarm, there would be a genocide and mass ethnic cleansing. Hamas is the explicitly and proudly genocidal force in this conflict. Taking their side is a sickness. Israel, by contrast, values human life and when terrible mistakes are made (as happens in war), they take ownership of it, apologize, and hold people accountable:

NEWS



The Israeli Defense Forces have released a statement sharing the military organization’s findings from an investigation into the killing of 15 emergency workers in Gaza.



The statement says that “the examination identified several professional failures, breaches of orders,… pic.twitter.com/UwQUTUJfSJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 20, 2025

Advertisement



UPDATE - Masked and reading a Hezbollah fan tract (Hezbollah is also responsible for many American deaths). These people are straight-up pro-terrorism cretins, using a fake 'genocide' as a fig leaf to excuse their evil ideology and anti-Jewish hatred:

An Irish man, Private Seán Rooney, was murdered by Hezbollah in 2022 while on peacekeeping duties in Lebanon.



This is a profound disrespect to Seán’s memory and to his family.



Náire. Shame. pic.twitter.com/SXGHmVWcFw — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) February 23, 2025



Nasrallah was, thankfully, eliminated by the Israelis. Condolences to 'Kneecap.' Confirmed -- they're straight-up terrorism fans and virulent anti-Semites, which often go hand-in-hand:

In govt I blocked Kneecap getting taxpayer funding. Labour didn't contest the legal case the band brought and they walked away with £14,250 of OUR money.



Perhaps now Labour see Kneecap openly glorifying evil terror groups, they will apologise for rolling over. But I doubt it. https://t.co/FbI58UrkBs — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) April 22, 2025

But a Briton silently praying in the vicinity of an abortion clinic, or a guy saying on Facebook that he doesn’t love tons of Palestinian flags flying in his neighborhood, will result in police action. Their laws, and how they’re enforced, is awfully confusing! https://t.co/nJGwh45f4q — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 22, 2025