Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Tries to Cooperate With ICE. State Judge Stops Him.
Wife of Former Sen. Bob Menendez Found Guilty in Bribery Trial
The Pentagon Leakers Might Want to Lawyer Up
VIP
Flawed Study's Ridiculous 'Finding' Gets Called Out by Parkland Victim's Father
Former CDC Director Happy the White House Is Talking About COVID's Origin
VIP
You Won’t Believe How Many California Voters Support Giving Illegal Aliens Free Health...
Van Hollen's Post From 2017 on MS-13 Comes Back to Haunt Him
Trump’s Example to the World: Cull Activists to Achieve Energy Abundance
Pope Francis' Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
Homeland Security Sets the Record Straight About Those German Teens Who Were ‘Deported’...
Scott Jennings, Mike Lawler Offer Crucial Reminders About Funding for Harvard in Light...
Dylan Mulvaney Plans on Leaving the US. Here's Where He's Headed.
VIP
Exposed: Another Bogus Immigration 'Controversy' Falls Apart
Tipsheet

Sick: Coachella's Jihad Fan Club

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | April 22, 2025 2:15 PM
Photo by Zach Cordner/Invision/AP, File

Over the weekend, one of the acts at the popular Coachella music festival in California displayed an ugly, profane, anti-Israel sign.  It's a free country, and people are allowed to have awful and even ghoulish opinions. Non-degenerate people are also allowed to criticize bad speech.  In this case, it's very much worth pointing out the unique depravity of delivering this sort of message at a music festival, of all settings.  One of the the most gruesome and horrific scenes of Hamas' October 7, 2023 slaughter of nearly 1,200 people took place at Nova, a music festival in southern Israel.  Hundreds of young people were mercilessly butchered by jihadist terrorists who overran the dance floor in the early morning hours of that hideous attack.  One would think music festivals the world over would show reverence and solidarity with the Nova victims. 

Advertisement

Instead, a band called 'Kneecap' chose to signal solidarity with the murderers and against the victims (language warning):


'Kneecap,' in case you were curious, is an Irish band, which is appallingly on-brand for Ireland's pervasive anti-Semitism. These people are ignorant, lying, bigoted trash:

When Kneecap took to the stage at one of the world’s best-known music festivals, a large screen displayed “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.” “The Palestinians have nowhere to go,” band member Mo Chara told the crowd. “It’s their fucking home. And they’re bombing them from the skies. If you’re not calling it a genocide what the fuck are you calling it?” He went on to lead the crowd in chants of “Free Palestine” ... Leftist social media influencer Hasan Piker joined the performers onstage as they delivered the messages ... Last weekend Kneecap delivered its initial performance at the festival, using its time onstage to heap scorn on the late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, and leading the crowd in chanting “Maggie’s in a box.”

Recommended

Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Total garbage.  We're 'not calling it a genocide' because it's not a genocide.  It's a war, which this band's heroes in Hamas started by murdering hundreds of people.  Israel goes to extraordinary lengths to minimize civilian casualties, which is hard to do against an enemy that habitually exploits innocent people as human shields and operates out of civilian infrastructure such as mosques, hospitals and schools.  The war can stop at any time.  All Hamas has to do is release the hostages they are still holding, hundreds of days later, and surrender.   If your reaction to October 7, and Hamas' genocidal war and policies, is to screech F*** Israel, you're morally monstrous.  And again, to see this at a music festival is particularly chilling and revolting.  Nova revelers were killed for the crime of dancing in the Jewish state.  I'll never forget these haunting scenes:  

Advertisement

I'll leave you with a reminder that Israel prosecutes its defensive war with as much humanity as possible, risking its own soldiers in dangerous ground operations, instead of carpet bombing, while issuing evacuation warnings to civilians.  It's admirable how few civilians have been killed in this war, considering Hamas' best efforts to put innocents in the line of fire (they also intentionally target Israeli civilians with their rockets and atrocities, of course).  Even according to the terrorist group's own, untrustworthy death figures, it's clear how diligent the Israelis are in attempting to spare women and children.  It must be repeated that if Hamas and other terrorist groups disarmed, there would be peace. If Israel were to disarm, there would be a genocide and mass ethnic cleansing.  Hamas is the explicitly and proudly genocidal force in this conflict.  Taking their side is a sickness.  Israel, by contrast, values human life and when terrible mistakes are made (as happens in war), they take ownership of it, apologize, and hold people accountable:

Advertisement


UPDATE - Masked and reading a Hezbollah fan tract (Hezbollah is also responsible for many American deaths). These people are straight-up pro-terrorism cretins, using a fake 'genocide' as a fig leaf to excuse their evil ideology and anti-Jewish hatred:


Nasrallah was, thankfully, eliminated by the Israelis. Condolences to 'Kneecap.' Confirmed -- they're straight-up terrorism fans and virulent anti-Semites, which often go hand-in-hand:

Advertisement
Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault Jeff Charles
The Pentagon Leakers Might Want to Lawyer Up Jeff Charles
Van Hollen's Post From 2017 on MS-13 Comes Back to Haunt Him Rebecca Downs
Homeland Security Sets the Record Straight About Those German Teens Who Were ‘Deported’ From Hawaii Madeline Leesman
Trump Won’t Get Tricked Into Sacrificing Pete Hegseth to the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
CNN's Scott Jennings Knew Exactly Why Seinfeld Creator Larry David Attacked Bill Maher Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault Jeff Charles
Advertisement