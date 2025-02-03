Unbelievable: Guess What an Illegal Immigrant Accused of Murder Was Wearing During the Crime

Maybe you will believe it, actually, considering the unbelievably dysfunctional and backwards the policies of the just-ended Biden administration -- combined with the dangerous consequences of providing jurisdictional 'sanctuary' to illegal immigrants. If you're arriving late to this story, which started to unfold last week, we've covered it here, here, and here. There are two outrageous new details to share about this atrocity since our last piece was published on Friday. For context, a 63-year-old man was brutally murdered and robbed in Chicago slightly over a week ago. The two suspects apprehended in the case are both illegal immigrants who reportedly crossed the Southern border unlawfully in 2023. The victim's "body was found tied up at his home in Chicago late Sunday, the same day U.S. border czar Tom Homan and the Justice Department led a large immigration enforcement operation in that city," Fox News reports. Those raids, which didn't occur in time to save the man who was murdered, have been condemned, demonized and resisted by the mayor and other top Democrats in Illinois. One of arrested migrants was not only known to police prior to allegedly committing this brutal killing, but had been arrested days prior:

A 21-year-old man who was arrested in Norwood Park on Jan. 12 in connection with a reported child luring incident is now facing charges in the murder and robbery of a 63-year-old man who on Jan. 26 died in the basement of a relative’s home, also in Norwood Park on Chicago’s NW Side. A possible second suspect, who reportedly lives in Norwood Park, also is in custody for the murder of George Levin...he luring incident on Jan. 12 involved a man who reportedly called two girls, ages 12 and 13, over to his vehicle in the 6200 block of North Sayre Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was arrested on suspicion of child luring, but the charge was reduced to simple assault, and he was released from custody the next day, police said.

Despite the arrest on suspicion of trying to lure two young girls into his car -- which, as the story notes, was downgraded to a simple assault arrest -- he was turned back onto the streets almost immediately. Chicago police were, of course, barred by "sanctuary" policies from involving the feds in the situation, actively protecting this illegal immigrant. Roughly two weeks later, the very same department was was pursing that very same illegal immigrant for murder. Both suspects have been charged with murder and robbery. I've heard that an ICE detainer was placed on that suspect over the luring arrest, but it was explicitly not honored, per Chicago's pro-crime, pro-illegal immigration policies. It gets worse. Fox's Matt Finn reveals more shocking details, starting with the very first bullet point here:

- Bello (suspect) was wearing an ICE/DHS monitoring device on his ankle during alleged murder. - Victim’s sister heard loud noises upstairs, checked-in & her brother’s alleged killer’s assured her brother is ok. After they left, she eventually breaks down brother’s door and “discovered him on the floor, cold to the touch, his hands wrapped together in duct tape, his feet tied together with an electrical cord, a sock stuffed in his mouth and securedin place with duct tape, and his pants down, exposing his genitals. Sister peeled away enough of the duct tape from the V's mouth to remove the sock, called 911, and performed CPR while she waited for emergency responders to arrive. The victim sustained a hemorrhage to the neck, a subdural hemorrhage to the head, and rib fractures. The Medical Examiner discovered petechiae in the V's eyes and cannot yet rule out asphyxiation.” - Victim’s wallet and phone stolen. Victim’s Bank of America debit card in google pay was used for Amazon orders totaling $600, $1902, $826, $826. - Police accessed Victim’s Grindr account through his Ipad. All messages after January 2nd had been deleted. A search of all other messages revealed no requests for sex-for-pay and no evidence victim asked for “ submissive, rough or violent sexual interactions with other users.” PD working to access deleted messages. - Ubilla (suspect) claimed he and Bello tied up the victim and slapped and beat him because that is what the victim wanted. - Bello is on video headed toward victim’s house with a roll of duct tape.

The court documents are accessible here. A few things to think about: (1) Consider the brazenness and total disregard for our laws at play here. Suspect Ubilla knew he entered the country illegally. He knew he was fitted with a monitoring device. And he showed up to rob and assault (and ultimately kill) an American, on American soil, while wearing the monitoring device, anyway. This man clearly internalized a lesson that our laws are not worthy of neither respect nor fear. He felt emboldened to commit grievous crimes as an illegal visitor to our country, almost certainly with the active knowledge that Chicago's rules are specifically designed to shield him from punishment. After all, his alleged accomplice, suspect Bello, had just been arrested for luring children, resulting in absolutely nothing. And look how quickly that escalated. Furnishing law-breakers with "sanctuaries" is intolerable and dangerous.

(2) Because the suspects apparently used a gay dating app to target this victim, they're apparently already trying to save their skins by engaging in victim blaming. They tied him up, beat him, tortured him, and robbed him because that is 'what he wanted,' suspect Ubilla reportedly told officers. Get ready for this to be part of the defense case. Police have already established a pattern that the victim had never solicited any sort of aggressive interactions previously. And it should go without saying that nobody would ask to be horribly attacked, robbed, and left for dead. The fact that the ankle-bracelet-wearing alleged murderer showed up at the victim's house with duct tape is a damning detail. So is the multi-thousand-dollar spending spree the suspects went on, using their victim's bank account, after they assaulted him and as he died. Trying to claim they were just accommodating his kinks appears to be the latest vile move from scumbag criminals with no right to even be in the country.

(3) As I've been writing for days, this case practically cries out to serve as a 'poster child' against the ongoing sanctuary madness, and in favor of ICE enforcement operations. The timing of this murder, especially given the political preening (and lying) from high-ranking Chicago and Illinois Democrats, ought to make this particularly uncomfortable for defenders of these indefensible policies. The Trump administration must highlight this story.

(4) I'll leave you with this:



Anyone who is breaking the law by blocking traffic should be arrested. Anyone who is waving foreign flags while doing so, in protest of deportations that prioritize removing criminals from a country where the criminals aren't allowed to be, is revealing their extremism and inadvertently making the case for robust enforcement. And, yes, anyone breaking the law by blocking traffic while also being illegally present in the country should be deported. Enough.