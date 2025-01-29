Why a Brutal Murder in Chicago Could Become a Political Disaster for Democrats

Details remain sketchy and incomplete, but this is shaping up to be a potential blockbuster of a story. Just hours before ICE raids commenced in Chicago -- for which Trump Border Czar Tom Homan was present -- a resident was murdered in a neighborhood known to be generally nice and safe. Fox News correspondent Matt Finn was based in Chicago for years and is therefore very well sourced in the city (he broke a lot of news during the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax saga). He flagged this new development yesterday afternoon, noting some of the early facts I've mentioned. A killer or multiple killers were on the loose, he reported, having "brutally" killed a 63-year-old man, who sources told Finn was "bound and gagged." The body was discovered just ahead of the Homan/ICE operation commencing.

Advertisement

Finn added that the murder was "aggravated" in nature, featuring especially "upsetting" specifics:

Keep an eye on this Chicago murder.



Multiple sources tell me its aggravated. Details are gonna be upsetting. Suspects are on the loose. https://t.co/VBGJ2TguHL — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 28, 2025



Rumors and reports are swirling that at least one of the alleged killers (it may be two men) is an illegal immigrant -- possibly Venezuelan -- and that he (and perhaps an accomplice) targeted the victim through a gay dating app. Early and unconfirmed indications suggest that the killer or killers tied up and gagged the victim, possibly subjecting him to sexual assault and torture in the process of murdering him. If, in fact, one or more illegal immigrants used a dating app to lure or entrap this victim, whom they proceeded to brutalize and kill, that is obviously barbaric and horrible. It's also politically atrocious timing for the Mayor of Chicago and the Governor of Illinois, both "progressive" Democrats who have made a big show of opposing the ICE raids targeting criminal illegal aliens. Here's what the exceptionally unpopular, pro-criminal, and incompetent mayor said about the enforcement operations:

Chicago mayor rips ICE operations, says Trump 'is attempting to get us to surrender our humanity'https://t.co/EvHMlrPHck — Patrick McGovern (@PMcGovernTV) January 28, 2025



Detaining illegal immigrants who have committed additional, often violent, crimes amounts to 'surrendering humanity'? We're talking about people like this, who were taken down in similar sweeps across the country:

Vicious Tren de Aragua ‘ring leader’ busted in NYC immigration raids on kidnapping warrant from Aurora, Colorado https://t.co/XCa4mmJMXN pic.twitter.com/7tGQUbqCRt — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2025

#EROLosAngeles arrested a foreign fugitive wanted by authorities in El Salvador for homicide, illicit association, and terrorist organizations. This noncitizen is pending removal to his home country. pic.twitter.com/Z8n6xzo584 — ERO Los Angeles (@EROLosAngeles) January 27, 2025

NEW: One of the illegal aliens recently arrested by ICE Boston is a Dominican man who beat his pregnant wife to death in front of their child. He was paroled last month by the Massachusetts Parole Board after serving just 17 years of a life sentence.https://t.co/jcnObCQ9WY — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 27, 2025

NEW: The DEA arrested two illegal aliens in Denver this morning who had 130,000 fentanyl pills and ties to the Sinaloa & Jalisco cartels. https://t.co/yVakhfOtBD — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 28, 2025



Are federal officials 'surrendering our humanity' by taking any of these people -- none of whom have a legal right to be here in the first place -- off our streets? Can Mayor Johnson justify his blather? He may have an especially uncomfortable time doing so if more confirmations arrive regarding the suspects in this reportedly gruesome murder that just took place in his own jurisdiction (a "sanctuary" city, of course). Meanwhile, the state's governor and rumored presidential aspirant JB Pritzker was caught spreading misinformation about an ICE raid that wasn't. Marc Caputo is one of the only journalists I've seen calling him out for it:

Advertisement

The governor of a major state, @GovPritzker, spreads a false story that undoubtedly scared people —while accusing Trump of “sowing fear”



Pritzker gets community noted



He doesn’t delete the X post or post a reply



And there aren’t many news stories about how Pritzker blew it https://t.co/UHrLEzYn19 pic.twitter.com/lbco03KAc2 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 27, 2025



Falsely stoking fears while accusing others of doing precisely that, then allowing the debunked misinformation to stand uncorrected on his account, is already a very bad look for the governor. It may become an even worse look if he lied about ICE raids in his state just prior to one of his constituents being heinously murdered (possibly an LGBT victim) -- allegedly at the hands of one or more illegal immigrants, in his state's largest city. Stay tuned on this one. A grievous crime could very well end up becoming a poster child incident for the Trump administration's enforcement actions that are currently underway. And yes, those actions are ramping up:

I'll leave you with this -- the full 180 on policy, rhetoric and posture is undeniable, and is already altering the behavior of would-be illegal immigrants:

Advertisement

REPORTER: "How many have a criminal record, versus those who are just in the country illegally?"



LEAVITT: "ALL OF THEM! Because they illegally broke our nation's laws, and therefore, they are CRIMINALS."



BOOM! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N7PWw3qPB7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2025

NEW: The number of migrants encountered at the southern border has dropped by over 60% since President Donald Trump took office last week, compared to the final days of the Biden administration. https://t.co/HuR1mir38e — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) January 28, 2025