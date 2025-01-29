Trump Signs the Laken Riley Act
Tipsheet

Why a Brutal Murder in Chicago Could Become a Political Disaster for Democrats

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  January 29, 2025 2:01 PM
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

Details remain sketchy and incomplete, but this is shaping up to be a potential blockbuster of a story.  Just hours before ICE raids commenced in Chicago -- for which Trump Border Czar Tom Homan was present -- a resident was murdered in a neighborhood known to be generally nice and safe.  Fox News correspondent Matt Finn was based in Chicago for years and is therefore very well sourced in the city (he broke a lot of news during the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax saga).  He flagged this new development yesterday afternoon, noting some of the early facts I've mentioned.  A killer or multiple killers were on the loose, he reported, having "brutally" killed a 63-year-old man, who sources told Finn was "bound and gagged." The body was discovered just ahead of the Homan/ICE operation commencing.  

Finn added that the murder was "aggravated" in nature, featuring especially "upsetting" specifics:


Rumors and reports are swirling that at least one of the alleged killers (it may be two men) is an illegal immigrant -- possibly Venezuelan -- and that he (and perhaps an accomplice) targeted the victim through a gay dating app. Early and unconfirmed indications suggest that the killer or killers tied up and gagged the victim, possibly subjecting him to sexual assault and torture in the process of murdering him.  If, in fact, one or more illegal immigrants used a dating app to lure or entrap this victim, whom they proceeded to brutalize and kill, that is obviously barbaric and horrible.  It's also politically atrocious timing for the Mayor of Chicago and the Governor of Illinois, both "progressive" Democrats who have made a big show of opposing the ICE raids targeting criminal illegal aliens.  Here's what the exceptionally unpopular, pro-criminal, and incompetent mayor said about the enforcement operations:

Detaining illegal immigrants who have committed additional, often violent, crimes amounts to 'surrendering humanity'?  We're talking about people like this, who were taken down in similar sweeps across the country:


Are federal officials 'surrendering our humanity' by taking any of these people -- none of whom have a legal right to be here in the first place -- off our streets? Can Mayor Johnson justify his blather? He may have an especially uncomfortable time doing so if more confirmations arrive regarding the suspects in this reportedly gruesome murder that just took place in his own jurisdiction (a "sanctuary" city, of course). Meanwhile, the state's governor and rumored presidential aspirant JB Pritzker was caught spreading misinformation about an ICE raid that wasn't.  Marc Caputo is one of the only journalists I've seen calling him out for it:

Falsely stoking fears while accusing others of doing precisely that, then allowing the debunked misinformation to stand uncorrected on his account, is already a very bad look for the governor. It may become an even worse look if he lied about ICE raids in his state just prior to one of his constituents being heinously murdered (possibly an LGBT victim) -- allegedly at the hands of one or more illegal immigrants, in his state's largest city.  Stay tuned on this one.  A grievous crime could very well end up becoming a poster child incident for the Trump administration's enforcement actions that are currently underway.  And yes, those actions are ramping up:

I'll leave you with this -- the full 180 on policy, rhetoric and posture is undeniable, and is already altering the behavior of would-be illegal immigrants:

