BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed...

Yesterday, we told you about a story that has been brewing in Chicago over the last few days. A man was discovered heinously murdered in his home, in what has long been regarded as a relatively nice and safe neighborhood of the city. The nature of the crime itself is reportedly very lurid and disturbing, with the victim found restrained with duct tape and electrical cord. We relayed initial and yet-unconfirmed details, via various sources, that the suspect or suspects -- possibly two men -- in the case were in the country illegally. Overnight and this morning, there have been several developments in this upsetting story, confirming several of the angles we brought to you yesterday. A Chicago Alderman appeared to have jumped the gun about apprehensions by police, but he did let slip that the suspects in question are, in fact, illegal immigrants:

Advertisement

🚨 Chicago official says two illegal immigrants are wanted for the truly gruesome murder (possibly a targeted anti-LGBT hate crime, from what I’ve heard) of a local resident. The awful mayor was just attacking ICE raids in his city. Looks like ICE came too late for this victim. https://t.co/c0Cr8c2S8i — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 30, 2025



CWB Chicago published this information last night:

Chicago police are preparing to arrest two undocumented migrants to face charges of home invasion and murder in connection with the brutal slaying of a man in his Norwood Park home, an alderman said this afternoon. Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), chair of the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety, shared the news on Twitter...“Two in custody for this horrific home invasion and murder,” Hopkins wrote, “both offenders are undocumented migrants, one from Ecuador, one from Venezuela.” Hopkins subsequently deleted the tweet and told CWBChicago that the arrests were imminent but not yet completed.

This Chicago official was premature on the timing of the arrests, but the arrests did come. That news broke this morning:

Breaking: two suspects in custody in relation to Norwood park murder, according to CPD https://t.co/VBGJ2TguHL — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 30, 2025



Chicago Police have thus far been tight-lipped about the identities of the suspects in custody, but the Alderman quoted above has not retracted his assertions about their legal status or national origins. And based on the sequence of events, he was clearly in the know about multiple specifics around this case. I expect it will soon be officially confirmed that the accused killers are illegal immigrants. We also shared buzz in our post yesterday that the alleged murderers may have met, or possibly specifically targeted, the victim through Grindr, the gay dating app. I continue to hear more information to that effect, though it remains unclear if this was a deliberate hate crime-style targeting. Stay tuned for more on all of this. As we learn more, the people responsible or this atrocious crime may become the national faces of why ICE raids are necessary. In the meantime, I'll remind you of what Chicago's mayor just said about those very operations in his own city -- which may have come just slightly too late for his constituent who was murdered in such horrific fashion, reportedly by criminals in the country in violation of our laws:

Chicago mayor rips ICE operations, says Trump 'is attempting to get us to surrender our humanity' https://t.co/LbWnP01PIm — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2025

"I'm standing with the full force of government today to demonstrate that Chicago is a welcoming city. Regardless of who is in the White House, Chicago is a city that opens its arms to people from around the globe," Johnson said at the beginning of his remarks. "We will continue to protect civil and human rights, and we welcome all individuals and families who want to work, live and thrive here in our beloved city. The Welcoming City ordinance is a law, and it is the law of the land here in Chicago." "There's a federal law that clearly states if you are undocumented and you are convicted of a crime, you are subject to deportation. That's the law. I fully expect the federal government to uphold that law," he also said. "Being a welcoming city just simply states that our local police department will not behave as federal agents...."

Chicago is not merely a "welcoming city" (though terrible crime is not exactly welcoming, in general). It is a sanctuary city. When he speaks like this, preening for the cameras, he is sending the unmistakable message that illegal immigrants are very much welcome in his jurisdiction. And as he says, local authorities are not allowed to cooperate with the enforcement of immigration laws, due to Chicago's sanctuary status. How is that working out for Chicago taxpayers? Or for the victims of numerous crimes committed by illegal immigrants there -- including, it appears, this man who was just murdered? Mayor Johnson, and many "progressives" clearly seem to believe that federal agents removing illegal immigrants, in accordance with our laws, are a bigger problem than the illegal immigrants themselves. That's an indefensible position that just got even harder to justify, given what appears to have happened in Norwood Park, Chicago. No wonder the disastrous Brandon Johnson is so staggeringly unpopular, even in an infamously blue city. I suppose the question is, how low can he go? On that front, I'll leave you with this:

Advertisement