Major Update: The Exploding Chicago Murder Scandal Just Got Even Worse

Another update to an unfolding story we've been covering throughout the week: As we relayed yesterday, two men were arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of a Chicago man, whose (reportedly bound and gagged) body was discovered in his apartment on Sunday. We had been hearing rumors for days that the victim was targeted using a gay dating app, that his killing was particularly grisly, and that his killer or killers were illegal migrants. Those rumors, linked to sources in the Windy City, have slowly come into public view in a series of public confirmations and news reports. Fox's Matt Finn provided additional details yesterday afternoon, noting that the men under arrest -- one Venezuelan and one Ecuadorian -- entered the United States through the Texas border in 2023:

DEVELOPING: Two migrants who crossed the southern border in TX in summer 2023 are believed to be in custody in relation to the heinous murder of a 63-year-old Chicago man in his home this Sunday. A Top US official and multiple sources tell Fox. Piecing it together. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 30, 2025



This aligned with some of the specifics made public by a Chicago Alderman on Wednesday night. I had heard that in addition to assaulting, allegedly torturing, and murdering the 63-year-old victim (who I'm told was discovered by his sister), they also robbed him. Another angle to this, beyond the extremely salient fact that the alleged assailants were migrants, is Chicago's status as a sanctuary city. I was told that one of the accused murderers was not only known to local police, but had recently been arrested by CPD for a separate disturbing crime. Sure enough, a newspaper in the area has chased down the scoop:

A 21-year-old man who was arrested in Norwood Park on Jan. 12 in connection with a reported child luring incident is now facing charges in the murder and robbery of a 63-year-old man who on Jan. 26 died in the basement of a relative’s home, also in Norwood Park on Chicago’s NW Side. A possible second suspect, who reportedly lives in Norwood Park, also is in custody for the murder of George Levin. The incident reportedly involved two assailants who came over to his basement unit in the 7600 block of West Talcott Avenue as part of a pre-arranged meetup. He was bound with duct tape and beaten, and reportedly a relative of Levin’s may have encountered one of the killers inside the house, not knowing at the time what was occurring inside the basement...The luring incident on Jan. 12 involved a man who reportedly called two girls, ages 12 and 13, over to his vehicle in the 6200 block of North Sayre Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was arrested on suspicion of child luring, but the charge was reduced to simple assault, and he was released from custody the next day, police said.

So not only were the alleged killers in the country illegally -- having crossed the border during the Biden administration -- and not only was at least one of them previously known to police; one of the men under arrest for this horrific murder had been arrested days earlier for attempting to lure young girls into his car. Beyond that, he was not only released from custory, allowing him to walk free and allegedly commit a brutal murder, but Chicago authorities were barred from alerting or cooperating with ICE on this matter, thanks to the city's "sanctuary" policies. A local Alderman is saying out loud what so many people are thinking:

Alderman Anthony Napolitano, whose 41st Ward includes Norwood Park, said at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, that “two persons of interest” are custody and that charges are pending. He added that the incident was not a random act of violence...“Another f—ing failure of the justice system. … They gave him the opportunity to commit another (offense),” Napolitano said. “The offender nowadays is the victim.” “I’ve been fighting against this f— ing B.S. for 10 years,” Napolitano said of the city’s Sanctuary City status. He said that Chicago police should be working with federal law enforcement to detain and deport violent offenders who are in the county illegally in an effort to protect citizens. He added that it is unconscionable for Mayor Johnson to use police to prevent Inspector General representatives from entering the room where he stores the gifts he receives as mayor but won’t let police cooperate with I.C.E. to remove dangerous criminals.

This is the system by design. The comment about mayoral gifts is a reference to a separate scandal involving Brandon Johnson, who just days ago engaged in pro-santuary grandstanding as ICE raids occurred in his city:

"What this administration is attempting to do, he is attempting to get us to surrender our humanity. We're not going to do that in Chicago," Johnson told reporters Tuesday..."I'm standing with the full force of government today to demonstrate that Chicago is a welcoming city. Regardless of who is in the White House, Chicago is a city that opens its arms to people from around the globe," Johnson said at the beginning of his remarks. "We will continue to protect civil and human rights, and we welcome all individuals and families who want to work, live and thrive here in our beloved city. The Welcoming City ordinance is a law, and it is the law of the land here in Chicago." "There's a federal law that clearly states if you are undocumented and you are convicted of a crime, you are subject to deportation. That's the law. I fully expect the federal government to uphold that law," he also said. "Being a welcoming city just simply states that our local police department will not behave as federal agents...."

No one surrenders their humanity by supporting law enforcement actually enforcing our laws, especially against dangerous and violent criminals. The pro-criminal Mayor is passionately opposed to enforcement actions aimed at precisely the sorts of people who appear to have just murdered one of his city's citizens -- and it looks like his pro-criminal and pro-illegal immigration policies played a role in creating the circumstances under which the grisly slaying could be committed. It's a scandal and a disgrace. Will the exceptionally unpopular mayor's fellow Democrats continue to defend these policies? The Trump administration should showcase this situation very aggressively. It has all the components of a major national story that makes the argument for ICE raids, and against 'sanctuary' policies, very vividly.