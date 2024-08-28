Meanwhile, Kamala's Disastrous Immigration Policies Continue to Wreak Havoc Across the Country

Kamala Harris may be suddenly and cynically marketing herself as an enforcement-minded immigration moderate -- we'll address her breathtaking, campaign-announced flip-flop on the border wall later on -- but her actual record speaks for itself. As the Border Czar (yes, she's the Biden-Harris Border Czar), she has presided over 10 million illegal border crossings since 2021, including roughly two million 'known got-aways.' She's gone to the border exactly once for a sanitized photo op, during which she saw zero migrants. She has declined to meet with Border Patrol chiefs. She's joined a smear campaign against enforcement officers. She has callously ignored the many victims of illegal immigrant crime, despite posturing as a tough prosecutor. Prior to becoming the failed Border Czar, she's demanded that Americans stop using the accurate legal term 'illegal alien,' called for the decriminalization of illegal border crossings, and endorsed taxpayer-funded healthcare plans for illegal immigrants.

She has also embraced pro-illegal immigration 'sanctuary' policies, both in her own words, and by virtue of selecting her running mate -- who is also an outspoken advocate for 'sanctuary' cities and states, and who's actually given taxpayer-funded healthcare, drivers licenses, and in-state tuition to illegal immigrants. The wages of such policies continue to reverberate across the country. For instance:

NEW: ICE deportation officers based in DC have arrested a Bolivian illegal alien who was caught and released at the TX border in 2023 and later convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Virginia. He was also charged this month with seven counts of possession of child porn, and… pic.twitter.com/dsOGT52ltO — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 23, 2024

ICE says the Fairfax County...ignored their detainer request three separate times, and repeatedly released him from custody despite his prior child sexual assault conviction and current child sex crimes charges, and DUI charges. ICE DC found and arrested him in Annandale on Monday. This is yet another example of a local sanctuary jurisdiction shielding an illegal alien convicted child sex predator and refusing to cooperate with ICE by repeatedly releasing him into the community without notification. “Jose Fabricio Veizaga-Vargas is a convicted sex offender who victimized a minor in Northern Virginia,” said ICE Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Liana Castano. “We cannot allow such an obvious danger to threaten the children of our community. ICE Washington, D.C. will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our Washington, D.C. and Virginia neighborhoods.”

Harris-Walz 'sanctuary' policies are a gift to dangerous predators like this man who has victimized multiple children, including convictions. In spite of that, deep blue Fairfax County would not cooperate with ICE to remove this dangerous criminal alien. Another example from another sanctuary jurisdiction, many miles away:

SCOOP: Of the four Venezuelan migrants believed to have links to the Tren de Aragua that were indicted in the violent robbery of a Denver jewelry store — two have been arrested and released in other sanctuary cities.

https://t.co/fVWaM6jijA — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) August 23, 2024

Four Venezuelan migrants believed to have links to the notorious prison gang Tren de Aragua were indicted Wednesday in the violent armed robbery of a Denver jewelry store — including two migrants who have previously been arrested in other states, The Post can reveal...The charges stem from a June 25 robbery in which two female staffers at Joyeria El Ruby Jewelry Store were pistol-whipped and threatened with death...The Post previously reported that Torres-Roman was arrested in Chicago and charged with unlawful use of a weapon after he was allegedly caught trying to stash a stolen gun — but was cut loose by a judge just a month before the Denver heist. Authorities have since identified the 21-year-old as a member of Tren de Aragua. Now, The Post can reveal that another migrant allegedly involved in the armed robbery is also believed to have ties to the Venezuelan gang and had prior a bust in another state before he went on to terrorize the jewelry store. Lozada-Solis was nabbed by the NYPD in November 2023 after he allegedly blew through several stoplights on a scooter with no license plates and no driver’s license, according to a criminal complaint. He was charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree, but it’s unclear if the charges were dismissed or if he was arraigned and cut loose with a future court date.

These illegal immigrants committed different crimes in other sanctuary cities and were turned right back onto the streets in those pro-illegal immigration, soft-on-crime, Democrat-led places. They managed to find their way to a separate, far-away sanctuary city, where they've allegedly committed another violent felony. These policies enabled them to criss-cross the country, doing a crime spree, even after being arrested for additional crimes beyond their original illegal immigration crime (again, which Kamala Harris wants to decriminalize). That's the Biden-Harris policy. More chaos:

The Ryerson Migrant Shelter Brooklyn NY.



A massive brawl breaks out between Migrants .



Groups of migrants with metal sticks and other types of weapons chase down a different migrant. pic.twitter.com/PlS81TG43M — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 24, 2024

HARRIS MIGRANT CRIME: An illegal alien has been arrested in New York for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.



These disgusting cases have become everyday occurrences under Border Czar Kamala Harris — and she has absolutely no interest in stopping it. pic.twitter.com/nA0UsvMMuw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2024

HARRIS MIGRANT CRIME: An illegal alien was arrested in Mississippi on dozens of charges, including attempted murder, after a string of shootings that injured three people.



The illegal — a Mexican national — was allowed into the country under Border Czar Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/XfGrpsVt2F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2024

I'll leave you with this:

Will Border Czar Kamala Harris take a break from her Joy Tour to address this? https://t.co/vZBAYBxktD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 21, 2024



They're losing track of hundreds of thousands of children, and an untold number of suspected terrorists. And now the Border Czar wants people to think she's a born-again hawk, just as she coincidentally asks for a promotion. By the way, are we supposed to act like thousands of non-citizens on the voting rolls in just one contested state is an irrelevant that doesn't matter?