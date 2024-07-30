Kamala: We Must Cancel Accurate Words About Terrorists and Illegal Immigrants

This clip comes to us from 2016, when Kamala Harris was running for the United States Senate in California. Under that deep blue state's electoral system, there was no Republican on the ballot in her race. Her general election match-up was against a fellow Democrat, offering no incentive to moderate on substance or tone. Harris, a leftist, maintained this approach in her failed 2020 presidential bid, staking out the hardest-left stances she could on virtually every imaginable issue. In the summer of 2016, Harris visited a mosque and delivered a speech in which she demanded that Americans stop using accurate terms to describe real phenomena. "We must have the courage to object when they use that term, ‘radical Islamic terrorism,'" she said, drawing applause from the Muslim audience. "We must also have the courage to reject the term ‘illegal alien,’" she added:

Kamala Harris says we must have the courage to reject offensive concepts like "radical Islamic terrorism" and "illegal alien."



She went on: "We must have the courage to stand up. And here’s why it is so important to stand up -- words have meaning." This is so Orwellian. She is insisting that Americans summon the "courage" to stop using specific and correct words that accurately reflect reality. Words do have meaning. 'Illegal alien' has long been the US government's term for foreign nationals unlawfully present inside the United States. And 'radical Islamic terrorism' describes the terrorism undertaken by radicals, explicitly in the name of Islam. 'Radical' is the important qualifier that differentiates such perpetrators from peace-loving Muslims. It's clear that while Harris may support defunding the police, she's an active officer in the language police. The Washington Free Beacon notes that she delivered this lecture in the midst of horrific ISIS and ISIS-inspired terror acts around the world:

Just three days before Harris's speech, ISIS carried out a suicide bombing in Baghdad that killed more than 300 people. Two weeks later, a man drove a truck through a crowd in Nice, France, killing more than 80 people. The Islamic terrorist group said the perpetrator answered its "calls to target citizens of coalition nations that fight the Islamic State."

Radical terrorism, carried out by and for the Islamic State, which sought to establush a brutal caliphate, operating under harsh Islamic law. According to Harris, even amid this orgy of violent destruction by the Islamic State, we should not call the ideology by its name. I'm sure this line would also be cheered at CAIR, the self-appointed anti-Islamophobia organization whose leader is an outright terrorism supporter. During her subsequent roles within the Biden-Harris administration, particularly as Border Czar (yes, she's the Border Czar), hundreds of suspected terrorists have been captured trying to infiltrate the country through the Southern border. Untold and unknown numbers of them simply walked in among the roughly two million confirmed 'got-aways' who've entered on Border Czar Harris' watch. As we've covered, among those who were caught, "vetted" and released are people who were belatedly revealed to have ties to an ISIS trafficking operation (again the I and the S stand for Islamic State). Many of them remain at large. Others have engaged in other highly suspicious activity. And the flow continues. Remember, these are the people we know about, unlike the 'got-aways:'

NY Post reports that border agents detained 3 Palestinian and 1 Turkish migrants with ties to terror groups after they crossed the border illegally this month.



Keep in mind, these are individuals who turned themselves over to CBP. They assumed the vetting is so bad that they…

Border agents detained three Palestinian migrants who illegally crossed the southern border after they were found to have possible ties to terrorist organizations earlier this month, according to sources. One of the migrants had “salacious photos” on their phone — including a picture of a masked man holding an AK-47 rifle, federal law enforcement sources said. In addition to the three Palestinians, federal authorities caught one migrant from Turkey who was also suspected of having ties to terror groups...The migrants were among groups of dozens of migrants who turned themselves in to border agents at the San Diego sector, said sources...Overwhelmed Border Patrol agents tell The Post that they do not have the tools to fully vet the migrants who are coming in from all over the world — particularly into the San Diego area. Mostly, they are only able to use US terror watchlists and other American resources to help determine which migrants could be a terror threat. Border agents do not have access to terror or criminal databases from other countries.

It's chilling to consider what sort of people are paying the cartels higher sums of money in exchange for being shepherded into the US without detection. Kamala Harris is more concerned about the words used to describe the reality 10 million illegal aliens flooding into the country -- including a resulting heightened threat of radical Islamic terrorism against our homeland -- than she is about those realities themselves. This is what and who she is. I'll leave you with this garbled, empty word salad from Border Czar Harris, delivered during her only trip to the border in that capacity:

Reporter: Will you work with the GOP on the border issue?

Reporter: Will you work with the GOP on the border issue?

Harris: (I'm still trying to figure out this response!)



I'll remind you that Harris was eager to visit the border as a preening, pandering Senator and proto-presidential candidate, at which time she referred to the Trump administration's enforcement policies as "clearly a crime against humanity that is being committed by the United States government." Harris is on the record in support of decriminalizing illegal border crossings, furnishing taxpayer-funded healthcare coverage to illegal immigrants, and abolishing ICE, whose officers she has compared to the KKK. She is effectively a member of the Squad.