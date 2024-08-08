Meet Tim Walz, Extreme Leftist

We noted earlier that in their hero worship coverage of the newly-minted Democratic duo, much of the 'news' media is presenting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a 'centrist,' who at least 'reads moderate.' His record, however, is hard left -- an appropriate match for the woman atop the ticket. The Squad and the Democratic Socialists weren't celebrating his selection for no reason. He's one of them, ethical baggage and all. A Wall Street Journal op/ed, written by a Minnesotan, describes Walz's record like this: "[Walz's] Minnesota has become a high-crime state. Student achievement has tumbled as spending on schools has skyrocketed. Per capita gross domestic product has fallen below the national average. Minnesotans have joined residents of New York, California and Illinois in fleeing their home state." A perfect match for Harris.

Let's start on the issue of immigration. Kamala Harris supports 'sanctuary' policies, favors decriminalizing illegal immigration, proposed abolishing ICE (which she compared to the KKK), and committed to furnishing illegal immigrants with taxpayer-funded healthcare plans. Tim Walz ridiculed border enforcement, endorsed sanctuary state and sanctuary city policies, and provided illegal immigrants arriving in his state ("new Americans," he called them) with drivers' licenses, and taxpayer-funded healthcare and tuition. The pro-illegal immigration failed Border Czar doubled down with this man:

Tim Walz 🤝 Driver's Licenses For Illegals



Weak. Failed. Dangerously Liberal. Just like Kamala. pic.twitter.com/kuPSGpfjVB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024



The insulting audacity of this:

10 million illegal crossings on her watch. She supports decriminalizing illegal immigration & providing free healthcare to illegals. She just picked a pro-‘sanctuary’ governor as her running mate, who gave illegal immigrants drivers licenses, taxpayer-funded tuition & healthcare. https://t.co/VteMZ4X6Zr — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 7, 2024



In the realm of law and order, Harris and Walz might be called the fiery but mostly peaceful ticket. He let the largest city in his state burn for days, while she helped bail out the rioters doing the burning. This is how local news covered what Walz later termed an "abject failure," while mostly trying to blame others:

Tim Walz fled as rioters burned Minneapolis to the ground — like a coward.



Harris-Walz is the most dangerously liberal (and incompetent) ticket in history.pic.twitter.com/6XrIKkkfa5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024

snappy campaign slogan here pic.twitter.com/cvMObM2V0J — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 6, 2024



Walz's laser focus was on "equity," the smell of which his wife wistfully recalled wafting all the way to her house:

Gov. Tim Walz's reaction the BLM riots:



"A society that does not put equity and inclusion first will come to this result"



This is who Kamala picked as her VP. pic.twitter.com/AOKkByahVg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2024

What might you call this? Bizarre? Abnormal? Peculiar? Eccentric? Offbeat? Quirky? Gotta be a word that describes reveling in the catharsis represented by the torching of other people’s property. https://t.co/E4np2FmvJY — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 7, 2024



This is who they were, and still are:

NEW: Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff—as recently as last year—personally cut checks to a nonprofit in Washington, D.C., that supported defunding police and lobbied for a permanent "sanctuary city" law for illegal migrants, tax records showhttps://t.co/WZ7794I995 — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) August 7, 2024



On social issues, like Harris, Walz is a hardcore culture warrior. He signed revolting abortion legislation, even stripping protections for infants born alive during failed late-term abortions. It's hard to claim the mantle of 'pro-choice' when coerced abortions are empowered by your policies. On gender politics, Walz required schools to provide tampons, including in boys' restrooms, starting in grade four. Yes, tampons in elementary school boys' rooms -- because "menstruating people" aren't just girls. He also championed Minnesota becoming a destination for irreversible sex-reassignment surgeries for children, a radical practice that is so ungrounded in sound science that Western Europe has been sprinting away from it. Walz embraces it:

Newly minted vice presidential candidate Tim Walz signed a bill in April 2023 that made his state a sanctuary for child sex-changes, promoting tourism for such radical medical interventions in defiance of states that restrict them...Dubbed the Trans Refuge Bill by supporters, the law grants legal protection to children who travel to Minnesota for so-called gender affirming care, including puberty blockers, reconstructive genital surgery, and hormone therapy, as well as the medical practitioners who provide it. The law prohibits Minnesota courts or officials from complying with child removal requests, extraditions, arrests, or subpoenas related to a child’s sex-change procedures received in Minnesota, even if they’re a crime in another state. The law makes seeking gender-transition procedures for minors a factor in some assessments for whether a Minnesota court has jurisdiction to make an initial determination in child-custody cases. It also gives courts temporary emergency jurisdiction if a child comes to Minnesota from a state that refused them the procedures.

Just your average, casserole-bakin', huntin' Midwesterner. During COVID, Walz let some people riot (resulting in immense damage, widespread destruction, destroyed livelihoods, and deaths), while aggressively enforcing lockdown policies against others. Here's how Walz thinks about Socialism:

“One person’s socialism is another person's neighborliness.”



— Tim Walzpic.twitter.com/P1NhUTY5Z5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2024

And here's how Walz apparently defines neighborliness:

TBT to Governor Walz setting up a hotline for Minnesotans to snitch on their neighbors who dared defy COVID lockdown orders pic.twitter.com/5NMBO77jMz — Danielle Franz (@DanielleBFranz) August 6, 2024



The gall of this, in light of that:

Is there a thing that exists that could more directly refute this claim than “started a snitch line for people to report their neighbor’s gatherings and church groups to the government for Covid restriction violations,” bc that’s what he did. https://t.co/Hd9HfdUsDo — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 7, 2024



He's also an unrepentant Andrew Cuomo type:

Remember the New York covid nursing home scandal that ended Andrew Cuomo's career? Well, Tim Walz had the exact same policy in Minnesota—send sick patients back to nursing homes—except he subsequently said it was "not a mistake."



This alone should be disqualifying. pic.twitter.com/urdwLESEht — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 6, 2024



On guns, Walz is less hostile to the Second Amendment than many Democrats (it's unclear how he feels about Kamala Harris' gun confiscation plan, which she's currently pretending not support anymore), but he does favor a lot of standard-issue gun control proposals -- and uses this notable line to justify his stance:

“That I carried in war”



I find it incredibly weird that Walz keeps misleading people about his military service.



He served and, seemingly, did so honorably. But he never saw combat and chose to leave the military right before his battalion was deployed to Iraq. https://t.co/pFBSZXCa3S pic.twitter.com/u6MmLNbrRG — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2024

🔥@JDVance takes Tim Walz to the WOODSHED for his “stolen valor”:



“I wonder, Tim Walz, when were you ever in war? What was this weapon you carried into war consider you abandoned your unit? What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage.”



pic.twitter.com/z6x23f9ub2 — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 7, 2024



Finally, while he certainly had less of a central role in propagating the Big Biden Lie than the Vice President, he was an enthusiastic devotee of the lie, before and after it fell apart on the debate stage:

Tim Walz accused Americans of “ageism” for questioning Biden’s age and mental acuity. He was in on the coverup. pic.twitter.com/4HCZbH4hAX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

🚨FLASHBACK 🚨



Just last month Tim Walz said Joe Biden was "fit for office." pic.twitter.com/yFdU7yCuao — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 6, 2024



They will lie about literally anything, while claiming to be joyful warriors for Truth and Democracy. One does wonder if Walz would have lied quite so aggressively on this particular point had he known what the future would hold for his own career after his party's primary elections were nullified and Biden was forced out. I'll leave you with Harris' summary of the worldview embodied by both members of her ticket: