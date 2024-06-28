Biden Deemed the 'Emperor With No Clothes'
'Ticking Bomb: Biden Border Crisis Triggers Urgent Terrorism Warnings

June 28, 2024
The border crisis created by Joe Biden and his administration has allowed roughly ten million illegal border crossings since he took office, including nearly two million known 'got-aways.'  This is a disgrace to the rule of law, an assault on our national sovereignty, and a scourge of unfairness to those who attempt to follow our laws and come to the country through legal means.  Beyond that, it's also a mass-scale public safety and national security threat.  When millions of people are permitted to come into the country illegally with impunity -- whether they're totally unvetted or insufficiently "vetted" -- there will be dangerous people and forces who take advantage of that chaos and lawlessness.  Americans are now experiencing those threats.  A senior national security figure from the Trump administration told me this week that "all lights are blinking red" for a possible terror attack, and it's hard to argue with that assessment.  

In just the last few weeks alone, two Middle Easterners who were unlawfully present in the United States tried to lie and then force their way onto a sensitive military instillation near DC.  One of them had walked across the Southern border weeks prior.  We also learned about a group of eight men from Central Asia with possible ISIS ties who were rounded up by US officials after they were caught in a sting operation, including wiretaps on which bombs were discussed.  All eight men had crossed the Southern border illegally.  NBC News reported this week that authorities are searching for 400 people from that same region who were smuggled into our nation by an ISIS-tied operation.  Dozens of them are still on the loose:


Then there are all of the 'got-aways,' of whom our government has no record at all.  They weren't stopped, they weren't processed, they weren't "vetted."  They're just here.  Millions of them.  People who care about the safety and security of Americans are alarmed:

Team Biden must just be hoping that if and when the inevitable happens, it occurs after November 5th. The president's impeached DHS Secretary says people shouldn't worry, and is disputing the NBC report, though other journalists have confirmed it:


"No evidence," except for the sting operation mentioned above, the 'bomb' wiretap, and the mere fact that ISIS helped funnel these people into America, for crying out loud.  A Congressman disputes Mayorkas' account.  Whom do you believe?


Of course, assurances from Mayorkas, a known liar, are worth nothing.  He's a brazen gaslighter:


It's an insane, laughable, insulting claim.  For reference, in the two years immediately prior to 2023, when the border was "closed," according to Mayorkas, more than four million illegal crossings were recorded.  This does not count the hundreds of thousands of annual got-aways that were logged.  Meanwhile, it is becoming almost impossible to keep track of these horrendous stories.  Immigrants aren't disproportionately violent or prone to criminal behavior, and the vast majority just want to make a better life for themselves, including the illegal ones.  That doesn't give the latter group a right to be here, and every violent crime committed by perpetrators who shouldn't even be in the country in the first place is an outrage.  Biden has built this:

No wonder apologists for this disgraceful policy are reduced to this sort of deceitful garbage:


Biden opponents are hammering this issue, as they should be:


Finally, as national security experts worry about the ticking time bomb of literal terrorism by jihadists who've exploited Biden's open border, this is the alleged time bomb the Biden campaign is trying to convince Americans to fear:

Given what Biden has done to the cost of living, this would be shameless enough, but there's more.  I'll leave you with the punchline to the Biden campaign's unintentional joke. Surprise:


