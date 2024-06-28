'Ticking Bomb: Biden Border Crisis Triggers Urgent Terrorism Warnings

The border crisis created by Joe Biden and his administration has allowed roughly ten million illegal border crossings since he took office, including nearly two million known 'got-aways.' This is a disgrace to the rule of law, an assault on our national sovereignty, and a scourge of unfairness to those who attempt to follow our laws and come to the country through legal means. Beyond that, it's also a mass-scale public safety and national security threat. When millions of people are permitted to come into the country illegally with impunity -- whether they're totally unvetted or insufficiently "vetted" -- there will be dangerous people and forces who take advantage of that chaos and lawlessness. Americans are now experiencing those threats. A senior national security figure from the Trump administration told me this week that "all lights are blinking red" for a possible terror attack, and it's hard to argue with that assessment.

In just the last few weeks alone, two Middle Easterners who were unlawfully present in the United States tried to lie and then force their way onto a sensitive military instillation near DC. One of them had walked across the Southern border weeks prior. We also learned about a group of eight men from Central Asia with possible ISIS ties who were rounded up by US officials after they were caught in a sting operation, including wiretaps on which bombs were discussed. All eight men had crossed the Southern border illegally. NBC News reported this week that authorities are searching for 400 people from that same region who were smuggled into our nation by an ISIS-tied operation. Dozens of them are still on the loose:

BOMBSHELL: More than 400 illegal aliens from Central Asia were trafficked across the border by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network reports NBC News.



Just 150 of the ISIS-tied illegal aliens have been arrested while the whereabouts of over 50 remain unknown. pic.twitter.com/ordgEWw5gk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 26, 2024



Then there are all of the 'got-aways,' of whom our government has no record at all. They weren't stopped, they weren't processed, they weren't "vetted." They're just here. Millions of them. People who care about the safety and security of Americans are alarmed:

A time bomb. When it goes off, the political consequences are likely to be severe. https://t.co/vMw9BLx5Ji — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 26, 2024



Team Biden must just be hoping that if and when the inevitable happens, it occurs after November 5th. The president's impeached DHS Secretary says people shouldn't worry, and is disputing the NBC report, though other journalists have confirmed it:

Mayorkas says there’s “no evidence” illegals Biden lets in from Central Asia — a hotbed of ISIS-K terrorism — are “plotting to harm the United States” pic.twitter.com/d5rTRzdsDS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2024



"No evidence," except for the sting operation mentioned above, the 'bomb' wiretap, and the mere fact that ISIS helped funnel these people into America, for crying out loud. A Congressman disputes Mayorkas' account. Whom do you believe?

We were briefed it was actually worse. https://t.co/Vj8U7ZM7bL — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) June 26, 2024



Of course, assurances from Mayorkas, a known liar, are worth nothing. He's a brazen gaslighter:

Mayorkas: "Up until May of last year, Title 42 was in place that prevented people from entering the United States. Essentially, the border was closed." pic.twitter.com/aMRoqzi62T — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 26, 2024



It's an insane, laughable, insulting claim. For reference, in the two years immediately prior to 2023, when the border was "closed," according to Mayorkas, more than four million illegal crossings were recorded. This does not count the hundreds of thousands of annual got-aways that were logged. Meanwhile, it is becoming almost impossible to keep track of these horrendous stories. Immigrants aren't disproportionately violent or prone to criminal behavior, and the vast majority just want to make a better life for themselves, including the illegal ones. That doesn't give the latter group a right to be here, and every violent crime committed by perpetrators who shouldn't even be in the country in the first place is an outrage. Biden has built this:

SCOOP: The illegal Turkish migrant arrested for allegedly raping a 15yo girl in upstate NY was "vetted" & released after crossing the border in San Diego in Nov. 2023, per DHS sources.https://t.co/vAO1932LiE — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) June 27, 2024

Yet another. The murder suspect “travelled to the United States last year and surrendered himself at the border, Williams said. He was released, Williams said, and may be applying for asylum.” pic.twitter.com/n3YICpKdhD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 27, 2024

A group of noncitizens were arrested this week after they allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old Indiana girl and took her to Missourihttps://t.co/lc5NXAG6pa — CBS2 News (@CBS2Boise) June 21, 2024



No wonder apologists for this disgraceful policy are reduced to this sort of deceitful garbage:

Insane. The illegal immigrants accused of assaulting and murdering this child entered under Biden, who threw Trump’s policies in the trash. https://t.co/dWsrSYtpQg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 26, 2024



Biden opponents are hammering this issue, as they should be:

Conservative group spending $200k to air this as during the debate on streaming platforms. Billboard versions also going up in GA, NC, PA: https://t.co/Yz3uDYfKjr — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 26, 2024



Finally, as national security experts worry about the ticking time bomb of literal terrorism by jihadists who've exploited Biden's open border, this is the alleged time bomb the Biden campaign is trying to convince Americans to fear:

We can’t afford four more years of Trump pic.twitter.com/XswpulykIt — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 25, 2024



Given what Biden has done to the cost of living, this would be shameless enough, but there's more. I'll leave you with the punchline to the Biden campaign's unintentional joke. Surprise:

13 of these economists signed a highly-publicized open letter three years ago assuring Americans that Biden's "Build Back Better" spending spree would "ease longer-term inflationary pressures."



Then—whoops!—18 months later inflation soared to 9.1% under Biden – the worst U.S.… — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) June 26, 2024



