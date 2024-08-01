Shocking Update: Remember Those Middle Eastern Illegal Immigrants Who Breached Quantico?

We've mentioned this story repeatedly, including in a recent post flashing back to Kamala Harris ridiculing the notion that terrorists could be infiltrating the United States through our Southern border. The mocked that idea during the Trump administration, then she allowed that very phenomenon to materialize during her utterly failed tenure as Border Czar. We know that hundreds of people on the terror watch list have been encountered throughout the Biden-Harris border crisis -- while an unknown number of them have undoubtedly been among the roughly two million known 'got-aways' who've entered the country unabated over the same period of time. We told you about this ISIS-tied development, as well as the ISIS-linked human trafficking ring that has facilitated hundreds of illegal crossings, with authorities telling NBC earlier this summer than many of those recent entrants are still on the loose. Then, of course, there was this disturbing episode at a very sensitive US military installation just outside of Washington, DC. Here are some of the details, relayed by Fox News, back in May:

Advertisement

One of two Jordanian nationals who attempted to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia earlier this month crossed into the U.S. illegally in April before being released, while the other was a foreign student whose status was terminated in January, according to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Both individuals were apprehended on May 3, 2024, after they attempted to breach the Marine Corp base. A spokesperson for the base said two people in a box truck were stopped at a gate, with the driver allegedly telling military police officers they were making a delivery to the post office and worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon. However, an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News it does not appear the individuals were delivering on behalf of the company and that it is looking into the matter. Since both men were not affiliated with the base and could not provide approved credentials, they were directed to a holding area for vetting.

Then this happened:

“When asked, the operator of the truck informed the military police officers they worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon and were making a delivery to the US Post Office located in the Town of Quantico,” he explained. The military officers reportedly realized the occupants of the vehicle had no affiliation to Quantico or approved credentials and directed them to a holding area to be vetted. “It was at that time, one of the military police officers noticed the driver ignoring the direct instructions of the officers, continued to move the vehicle past the holding area and attempted to access Marine Corps Base Quantico,” Curtis said...The men, who were in a box truck, ignored instructions of military guards and tried to drive onto the base before they were stopped by anti-vehicle barriers.

To recap, one of these men crossed the US-Mexico illegally in April, and was 'vetted' before being released into America. Within weeks, he had met up with a fellow Jordanian national (I'll note that Jordan has a very high Palestinian population) who was in the country illegally, and they found their way onto the United States Marines base at Quantico. They lied about why they were there, then ignored instructions to pull off to a holding area, still "attempting to access" the base after their 'delivery man' schtick didn't work. This is all highly suspicious, needless to say, with some authorities telling the media (the story only broke because a local reporter got wind of it) that it could have been some sort of 'dry run.' There is no innocent explanation for the fact pattern here. Last we'd heard, the two unidentified men were in ICE custody. Neither fact is still the case. Yesterday, they were finally identified, though not by officials -- and we've learned that they have...posted bail and were released:

Illegal Jordanian migrants who ‘tried to breach’ Quantico base allowed to walk free after posting bail https://t.co/4spNf59xok pic.twitter.com/m8OZbbrth6 — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2024

The two illegal Jordanian migrants who are charged with trying to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in May posted thousands of dollars in bail and were allowed to leave federal custody, The Post can exclusively reveal. Hasan Yousef Hamdan, 32, and Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention despite their immigration status — Hamdan had crossed into the country illegally in April and Dabous had overstayed his student visa and is subject to removal proceedings, law enforcement sources told The Post. They were arrested on May 3 for trespassing onto the military installation and handed over to ICE officers because of their immigration statuses. It’s still unknown why the men allegedly tried to get onto the base. The site is home to the FBI Academy and FBI Laboratory, as well as a Defense Intelligence Agency facility and several major US Marine Corps commands — including the unit that flies the Marine One presidential helicopter...The men both posted bond in their ICE cases — with Hamdan’s set at $15,000 and Dabous’ set at $10,000 — and were released in early June, according to federal law enforcement sources.

Advertisement

They "were ordered released on the conditions that they show up to court for their immigration proceedings and stay away from Quantico or other military bases, according to the court documents," the Post story explains. These men have been out for more than a month. I am at a loss. These people are in the country illegally. Having violated our immigration laws, they then tried to lie -- and force -- their way onto a high-value American base. I realize the Biden-Harris administration is very much in the business of avoiding accountability for illegal immigrants who commit additional crimes, which is their explicit policy. But you'd think that under these circumstances, at the very least, the illegal immigrant criminals would be deported. Instead, they were offered bail, somehow accessed the requisite $25,000 (how did that happen?), and walked. Even by the very low Biden-Harris standards, this is astonishing. It's genuinely crazy that these people were eligible for bail and release at all. Are they even under surveillance, or did they just have to pinky swear not to approach military bases? What is this administration going to do next? Give a plea deal to the literal mastermind of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 innocent Americans?

The Defense Department approved a plea bargain with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other Guantanamo detainees accused of orchestrating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center, killed nearly 3,000 people and launched America’s 20-year military campaign in Afghanistan. In a Wednesday letter to victims of the attacks, military prosecutors said the three defendants had agreed to plead guilty in exchange for life sentences. Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty, but the alleged torture of the defendants while in Central Intelligence Agency custody had clouded proceedings for years...A plea bargain frees the government from having to defend its treatment of the defendants after their capture and the risk that a military judge or appellate court would punish U.S. government misconduct by taking the death penalty off the table. The defendants, who in earlier proceedings attempted to plead guilty, would in turn be spared the executioner’s needle and instead serve life in prison.

Advertisement

The men responsible for stealing almost 3,000 lives will get to live out the rest of their lives in US custody, with their incarceration, meals, and religious rites facilitated by American taxpayers. I'm sure the Biden-Harris administration views this as another "extraordinary success." It is pathetic that because we subjected a senior terrorist (KSM) to enhanced interrogation techniques in order to wring vital intelligence from him, he has been labeled a "torture" victim, and decades after the attack, he is still drawing breath. If we can't even manage to execute absolute vile scum like him, what are we doing? I'll leave you with a reminder that Kamala Harris is open to people like the Boston Marathon bomber being eligible to vote in American elections from prison -- and says Americans should stop using terms like 'radical Islamic terrorism.'