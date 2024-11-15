House Judiciary Sends Ominous Warning to Biden-Harris

The House Judiciary Committee is warning the Biden-Harris Administration to keep its records as it launches a series of investigations into the weaponization of government agencies.

Advertisement

Led by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), the committee sent letters containing ominous warnings to officials in the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), informing them they will soon see their day in court.

The letters accused each agency of being inconsistent with its statutory authority and demanded a list of transparency demands before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The committee also accused FTC Chair Lina Khan of failing to cooperate with oversight efforts in the past and partook in “partisan activity.” This includes hiring a new FTC Inspector General just days after Trump’s election.

The Antitrust Division aggressively moved to escalate its regulation of American businesses shortly following the election of President Trump. Specifically, we have received allegations that the Division sent demand letters to numerous businesses indicating an intention to start enforcement actions in the final days of the Biden-Harris Administration. The failed Biden-Harris FTC should not choose the new FTC Inspector General. This decision should be left to the incoming Trump administration. The Committee is concerned that, in overstepping its statutory authority, the Commission is attempting to regulate by enforcement and restrict the contracts offered by Kalshi simply because those contracts are disfavored by the CFTC and its staff.

The letter demanded all documents and communications related to enforcement actions from November 5, 2024, to January 20, 2025. The committee also requested that documents be produced by November 29, 2024.