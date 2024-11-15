VIP
Biden Promised a Peaceful Transition of Power. Don't Trust It.
Mike Johnson Requests House Ethics Committee Quash Report on Gaetz
Is This Why Trump Rolled Out a Ton of Controversial Picks?
VIP
Trump Opponent Who Murdered Family Shatters Gun Control Myth
CEO Who Endorsed Harris Calls on Dems to Support Musk As He Carries...
The Real Sisterhood
Here's the Significant Support Trump Earned From Jewish Voters This Election
VIP
One Democrat ‘Squad’ Rep Removed Her Pronouns From Her X Bio. Here’s How...
Justice Alito Will Remain on SCOTUS
Here’s How Melania Trump Plans to Approach Her Second Term As First Lady
Trump Names Picks for More Key Roles, Including Communications Director
Fired FEMA Official Just Dug Herself a Deeper Hole
It Looks Like Nancy Pelosi Has Made a Decision on Running for Reelection
Sylvester Stallone: Trump Is the 'Second George Washington'
Tipsheet

House Judiciary Sends Ominous Warning to Biden-Harris

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 15, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The House Judiciary Committee is warning the Biden-Harris Administration to keep its records as it launches a series of investigations into the weaponization of government agencies. 

Advertisement

Led by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), the committee sent letters containing ominous warnings to officials in the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), informing them they will soon see their day in court. 

The letters accused each agency of being inconsistent with its statutory authority and demanded a list of transparency demands before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. 

The committee also accused FTC Chair Lina Khan of failing to cooperate with oversight efforts in the past and partook in “partisan activity.” This includes hiring a new FTC Inspector General just days after Trump’s election.

The Antitrust Division aggressively moved to escalate its regulation of American businesses shortly following the election of President Trump. Specifically, we have received allegations that the Division sent demand letters to numerous businesses indicating an intention to start enforcement actions in the final days of the Biden-Harris Administration. The failed Biden-Harris FTC should not choose the new FTC Inspector General. This decision should be left to the incoming Trump administration. The Committee is concerned that, in overstepping its statutory authority, the Commission is attempting to regulate by enforcement and restrict the contracts offered by Kalshi simply because those contracts are disfavored by the CFTC and its staff. 

Recommended

Is This Why Trump Rolled Out a Ton of Controversial Picks? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The letter demanded all documents and communications related to enforcement actions from November 5, 2024, to January 20, 2025. The committee also requested that documents be produced by November 29, 2024.

Tags: HOUSE REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why Trump Rolled Out a Ton of Controversial Picks? Matt Vespa
Fired FEMA Official Just Dug Herself a Deeper Hole Mia Cathell
What the Hell Is Happening in New Zealand's Parliament? Mia Cathell
Whoopi Goldberg Said That a Bakery Refused to Serve Her Because of Her Politics. The Bakery Responded. Madeline Leesman
Here’s How Melania Trump Plans to Approach Her Second Term As First Lady Madeline Leesman
Here's the Significant Support Trump Earned From Jewish Voters This Election Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why Trump Rolled Out a Ton of Controversial Picks? Matt Vespa
Advertisement