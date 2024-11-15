Mike Johnson Requests House Ethics Committee Quash Report on Gaetz
Trump Makes His Choice for White House Press Secretary

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 15, 2024 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

There will be a new voice for the White House in January. She’s been one of Mr. Trump’s most indefatigable defenders, so this move shouldn’t surprise anyone. President-elect Donald J. Trump announced tonight that Karoline Leavitt will be the next White House Press secretary. During his second presidential run, Leavitt was already a top communications staffer for Mr. Trump, serving as his go-to spokeswoman.

Today, the 45th and 47th President of the United States Donald J. Trump announced that Karoline Leavitt will serve as White House Press Secretary. Karoline was the Trump Campaign National Press Secretary and previously served in the Trump White House as Assistant Press Secretary. 

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary. Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again.” 

I can't wait to watch Ms. Leavitt spar with a beaten-down, angry, and increasingly detached legacy press corps. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

