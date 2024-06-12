Reports: Prior to Arrests, Guess How These ISIS-Linked Terror Suspects Entered America?

We recently covered a concerning incident in which two Middle Eastern men, both of whom were in the United States illegally, tried to lie their way onto the Marine base at Quantico, Virginia. Once guards questioned their story about being delivery men, they attempted to force their way onto the sensitive military installation, and had to be forcibly stopped. Authorities have clammed up about this episode, with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin still demanding answers about something that happened in his state, weeks later. One of the two Jordanian nationals involved had reportedly crossed our southern border illegally in the days leading up to the penetration effort, somehow getting himself to the Washington, DC area, linking up with the other man (a visa overstay), and engaging in this extremely suspicious activity. Now comes this separate, developing story:

Six Russian nationals suspected to have terror ties to ISIS have been arrested in a coordinated sting operation spanning Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia, The Post can exclusively reveal. Two ICE sources confirmed to The Post they arrested the six people, who hail from Tajikistan, over the last week after the FBI contacted the agency to warn it. Part of the investigation featured a wiretap which revealed one of the now-arrested individuals was talking about bombs, the sources said. “Remember the Boston marathon [bombing]? I’m afraid something like that might happen again or worse,” one of the sources told The Post...The arrests come after warnings from FBI Director Chris Wray about possible ISIS terror plots being staged on US soil and the group’s potential for exploiting the southern border.

Why is ICE involved? Here's why:

The target who was subject to the wiretap was previously released by federal authorities at the southern border with a court date next year, but it has since emerged he has potential ties to ISIS, sources said...In a joint statement, the Department of Homeland Security and FBI told The Post: “Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities. “The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings … The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security." ... The bureau had [also] been investigating whether dozens of migrants from Uzbekistan crossed the US-Mexico border with the help of a Turkish smuggler tied to ISIS, CNN reported last August.

The subject caught on a wiretap "talking about bombs" entered the country illegally and was "released by federal authorities at the Southern border," with a 2025 court date pending. That person has now been caught up in a terrorism investigation in which six foreigners have been taken into custody. Bill Melugin reports the net was cast wider, and that all of the terrorism suspects swept up had entered the country illegally:

BREAKING: Per federal source familiar, ICE, in conjunction w/ the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested 8 Tajikistan nationals w/ suspected ISIS ties in NYC, LA, and Philly in recent days. I'm told all 8 crossed the southern border illegally, received "full vetting", and had… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 11, 2024



Keep in mind, the individual in question was not one of the nearly two million known 'got-aways' who've illegally entered the country since Joe Biden took office. He was among the many millions of so-called 'encounters.' The government has some record of him. He was released, then flagged, then arrested. The 'got-aways' have no record. The government has no idea who or where they are. Here's what one of them allegedly did after unlawfully accessing the United States:

NEW: A Guatemalan illegal alien who entered the U.S. as a “gotaway” has been arrested by Boston based ICE deportation officers after he was charged with raping a child in Massachusetts & child in nude, lascivious pose/exhibit.

24-year-old Yader Alexander Morales-Quevedo will… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 10, 2024

Alleged child rape. And then there are these two fine gentlemen, not to be confused with the illegal immigrant to was a suspect in several crimes, then shot two NYPD officers in Queens:

Cops hunting two migrants who allegedly beat, robbed tourist near Times Square: sources https://t.co/X7UMJPbIx0 pic.twitter.com/pdYm03pu0M — New York Post (@nypost) June 10, 2024



As I always hasten to point out, it is unfair and untrue to suggest that most, or even many, of the illegal immigrants pouring across our border are dangerous people or intend to do us harm. The vast majority of them are coming here for a better life and economic opportunity, which is understandable -- but still not a legitimate excuse to violate our laws and sovereignty. But when the floodgates are open, truly dangerous figures and organizations do exploit the situation, very much including the cartels, and various crime and terrorist groups. The public safety and national security threats posed by these people, many of whom we have no idea are here, is real and disturbing. The Biden-created chaos at the Southern border, raging for years, doesn't just represent an affront to the overall rule of law; it also poses a serious risk to Americans. Some have already paid with their lives, disgustingly and tragically. Is it any wonder that public opinion polling now looks like this?

4 years ago you'd never see a poll result like this.



But when Biden came into office with 100 different executive orders to open the border and people saw millions enter with minimal effort to find out who they are, "mass deportation" became the only valid response. https://t.co/nFpVWiVD6d — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 10, 2024



Democrats and the media have been using Trump's deportation campaign promise as a scare tactic for voters. It seems as though most voters, including a majority of Hispanics, aren't too frightened by the idea. I'll leave with more evidence that Biden's cynical and empty election year border policy stunt is having very little effect on the ground. The incentives are what they are:

Watch: illegal migrant from Malaysia tells me he searched online how to get into the US. Flew into Mexico then used human smuggler. Just that easy. pic.twitter.com/etFkjtWX61 — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 10, 2024



