John Brennan’s Criticism of Tulsi Gabbard Contradicts His Own Past

Former CIA director John Brennan’s past voting choice returns to haunt him after he takes heat for criticizing President-elect Donald Trump’s pick of former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to head the U.S. intelligence as its chief.

Brennan claimed Gabbard “doesn’t have the right perspective” to serve as Director of National Intelligence under the Trump Administration.

“Clearly, Tulsi Gabbard has taken actions and made statements over the past several years that really raise serious questions about her common sense, her judgment, as well as her political sympathies. Cozying up to Putin as well as maybe Bashar al-Assad,” he said.

His “concerns” contradict his previous voting choices after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk revealed that he had voted for a Communist presidential candidate while in college.

Ronald Radosh, member of the Hudson Institute, pointed out a past polygraph Brennan had taken when he first joined the CIA. He was asked a simple routine question about whether he has ever “worked with or for a group dedicated to overthrowing the US.” Brennan glossed over the question during a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual conference, saying he “froze.”

“This was back in 1980, and I thought back to a previous election where I voted, and I voted for the Communist Party candidate,” Brennan claimed.

In addition, as pointed out by Kirk, Brennan also lied under oath to the Senate about the CIA spying on Senate staffers and lied about former President Barack Obama's drone war. He claimed the agency did not kill civilians when, in fact, that was false, and he was aware of it.

During the 2016 election cycle, Brennan claimed that it was a “well-founded” belief that Trump colluded with the Russian government, which was later found to be a false accusation.

On the contrary, despite not considering herself a staunch conservative, Gabbard’s America First stance excites Trump supporters.

She was one of the few who vocally opposed the U.S. sending more money to Ukraine while the country’s own borders were wide open.