Latest DHS Error Once Again Highlights the Incompetence of Secretary Mayorkas

Illegal immigration was shambolic under Barack Obama. His left-leaning critics will point to the record number of deportations that occurred under his presidency. They’re right—but he also did nothing to enforce border security. He allowed illegal aliens to come right back into the country. This clip here perfectly captures Obama’s immigration policy.

Advertisement

Under Biden, we’ve lost operational control of the border, illegals are pouring in like the Great Flood, and the Democratic Party’s lax attitudes on public safety have led to mayhem in the cities. The spike in crime was bad enough; compounding it with perpetrators who shouldn’t be here is worse.

The rapes, murders, thefts, and assaults committed by illegal alien thugs are preventable, but the Biden policy toward illegal immigration is atrociously absent. It’s by design, which makes it more odious. Now, we’re hearing that some 200,000 deportation cases got tossed by the courts because Biden officials forgot to file the proper paperwork (via NY Post):

Immigration judges dismissed deportation cases against some 200,000 migrants under President Biden because the Department of Homeland Security failed to file the required paperwork before their court dates, according to a new report. The DHS’s failure to file thousands of notices to appear before scheduled hearing dates left courts without jurisdiction to handle deportation cases and rule on asylum claims, according to a report released Wednesday by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. “These large numbers of dismissals and what then happens raise serious concerns,” the TRAC report, which includes data through February 2024, states. The nonpartisan research organization called it “troubling” that there was an “almost total lack of transparency on where and why these DHS failures occurred.”

Who oversees the Department of Homeland Security? Oh, right, that would be Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who is the subject of an impeachment push, and one that’s warranted, not least because the southern border has devolved into total chaos. On top of that hot mess, his department is unable to do simple administrative tasks for deportation cases. This incident again highlights his gross incompetence. If Biden were serious about border security, he’d do well by firing this man, but we know that won’t happen. Nevertheless, it is the first step toward showing signs of a pivot on this issue, which has become a top concern for voters in 2024.

They didn’t file the paperwork—is there anything Biden’s team does correctly?