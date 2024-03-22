WH Confirms Biden Is Heading to Delaware for a Weekend of 'Rest' As Border Encounters Reach Record High

The southern border has seen an overwhelming number of illegal immigrants since day one of President Joe Biden’s term.

In February, there were more than 189,922 illegal alien encounters— higher than the 156,000 encounters at the southern border in February 2023.

On Thursday, nearly 100 illegal immigrants rushed the southern border, bursting through razor wire and surging the El Paso, Texas border wall.

On top of the ongoing border crisis, the federal government was facing a looming shutdown pending the passing of a spending bill. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that regardless of what would have happened, Biden still planned to check out for the weekend, ignoring his responsibilities as leader of the country.

Yet, what is Biden doing this weekend? He’s jetting off to Delaware to enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation, according to the White House.

Karine Jean-Pierre confirms Biden will still head to Delaware tonight for a weekend of rest and relaxation pic.twitter.com/W5lBG9xlsg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 22, 2024

Biden vacationed while our border was overrun pic.twitter.com/Hl0sLXkEEq — GOP (@GOP) March 22, 2024

Customs Border and Protection has processed over 42,000 illegal immigrants through appointments using the CBP One app, which critics say is a way to allow for thousands of aliens to be vetted into the U.S.

Since Biden took office, more than 7 million illegal aliens have entered the U.S.— a number that has quickly surged since the previous administration. Over 2.4 million immigrants illegally came to the U.S. in fiscal year 2023 alone.

