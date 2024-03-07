Hamas Spokesman: We Can't Believe How 'Barbaric' Israel Has Been in Response to Our Mass Murder and Rape

The headline basically says it all, but the clip really needs to be seen to be fully believed. The monsters of Hamas, funded and supported by Iran, carried out one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in world history on October 7th. The result was the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. They infiltrated Israeli territory in the early morning, then rampaged -- shooting, stabbing, incinerating, raping, and dismembering more than 1,200 civilians. They took hundreds of hostages as they fled back into Gaza, some of whom have since been killed, and others of whom are still being held more than 150 days later. They continue to psychologically torture the families and loved ones of their kidnapping victims. At literally any point, the terrorists who carried out these unspeakable horrors could have released their remaining hostages and surrendered. They have not only refused, they've publicly promised to inflict countless more 10/7-style slaughters until Israel is gone and its Jews are dead. They are explicitly genocidal anti-Semites. Their goal is to eliminate a country through violent ethnic cleansing. They say they are proud to 'sacrifice' their own 'martyrs' for the cause. They fully reject peaceful coexistence. They tell us these things, out loud, repeatedly.

Then one of these subhuman savages' leaders goes on television and gravely intones that Israel's response to all of their subhuman savagery has been shockingly "barbaric," in violation if "international laws, treaties and norms." This is shameless and repulsive, yet also strangely satisfying:

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk explains:



“Nobody could have anticipated the consequences of our October 7th attack.



We didn’t expect a barbaric world war to be launched against us”



Well… pic.twitter.com/se2yaULMK2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 6, 2024



It's satisfying only in the sense that it's a two-minute encapsulation of the "f--- around and find out" principle. I'm sure Hamas expected some sort of Israeli response and international condemnation would follow in the wake of their demented bloodletting. They did not, apparently, expect what has been visited upon them. Enjoy, Hamas. This evil clown -- after invoking international laws and norms, as if his organization hadn't just committed a mass murder, rape and kidnapping spree -- goes on to claim that their "resistance" "movement" fights against soldiers. "It is not fighting civilians with planes and tanks," he continues, trying to paint the Israelis as the villains. He's right that Hamas doesn't "fight" civilians with planes and tanks. They slaughter civilians with any and every tool available to them. Israel, by contrast, goes to extraordinary lengths to avoid civilian collateral damage, even as Hamas goes to extraordinary lengths to ensure civilian deaths, including embedding their operations in civilian neighborhoods and infrastructure.

And yes, despite a recent propaganda effort by Hamas supporters and sympathizers to deny the factual reality of the group's use of systemic rape and sexual assault to further terrorize its victims, even the virulently anti-Israel United Nations has confirmed the heinous truth (content warning):

A United Nations report released on Monday found signs that sexual violence was committed in multiple locations during the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and said that some hostages being held in the Gaza Strip had also been subjected to rape and sexual torture. From late January to early February, the United Nations deployed a team of experts to Israel and the West Bank led by Pramila Patten, the secretary general’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict. In their full report, the experts said they had found “reasonable grounds” to believe that sexual violence occurred during the Hamas-led incursion into Israel, including rape and gang rape in at least three locations: the Nova music festival site and the area around it, as well as Road 232 and Kibbutz Re’im. “In most of these incidents, victims first subjected to rape were then killed, and at least two incidents relate to the rape of women’s corpses,” a U.N. news release about the report said.

Pray tell, sickos, where this conduct falls on the spectrum of "international laws and norms"? What Hamas counts on, and what Hamas too often gets, is an application of insane double standards against Israel -- in which Israel is held to impossible standards by hostile governments and media organization, while Hamas is held to none. It continues to amaze and gall that press outfits, and even some US officials, blithely repeat Hamas' invented death toll 'statistics,' which never even attempt to differentiate between terrorists and civilians. During ongoing hostage negotiations (Hamas, it must be said, violated a ceasefire on October 7 and has rejected subsequent ceasefire offers), the terrorists have claimed they can't even account for the still-alive kidnapping victims they continue to hold. As others have noted, we're supposed to believe that they can't provide a list of hostages they haven't yet killed, months into the ordeal they started, but within minutes of a claimed "Israeli missile strike," they can tabulate the exact number of casualties -- most of whom always seem to be women and children? And journalists actually credulously repeat this garbage? And as for the clip above, one can only hope that far more Hamas terrorists are made to experience fleeting 'wait, we didn't anticipate this' moments just prior to being liquidated. Finish the job, Israel. I'll leave you with Hamas supporters doing their cretinous thing in our nation's capital:

This is who they are. https://t.co/SzEeW7UdRK — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 6, 2024



