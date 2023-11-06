Genocidal Reminder From Hamas Spokesman: We Won't Stop Until the Jews Are 'Annihilated'

Yes, this is a similar post to last week's. It's essential to reiterate the point because Hamas keeps reiterating the point. Regardless of how some of their apologists in the West spin their actions and agenda, Hamas representatives aren't shy about loudly and clearly stating their genocidal goals in public settings. This isn't about some 'land for peace' negotiation, or opposition to the Israel governing coalition, or Palestinian dignity, or anything else. It's about murdering as many Jews as possible in order to exterminate the Jewish State of Israel. Hamas' hatred of Jews isn't limited to Israeli Jews, either, this terrorist leader usefully explains on Arab language television. His murderous group's intent extends to Jews elsewhere, as well as those who support or help Jews.

Nazi comparisons are almost always overwrought and problematic in contemporary political or geopolitical debates. Not here. Hamas uses the tactics of ISIS, fueled by the bigotry of Nazis. And they're proud of it. Listen to their words:

"Annihilation will be the fate not only of the Jews, but also of their helpers and of the people who trusted them, cooperated with them, and who betrayed their cause and their religion for personal interests... The Islamic expansion will go beyond what you expect for the benefit of all Mankind, all over the planet ...We will not relinquish a single gun, not even a single bullet."

Annihilation. This man's terrorist colleague just recently said that Hamas is "proud to sacrifice martyrs," as they launch October 7th-style massacres repeatedly until the Jews are dead and Israel is gone. Asked, for clarity, if this meant the complete annihilation of Israel -- there's that word again -- he matter-of-factly replied, "yes, of course." They couldn't be any more blatant. In the face of calls for a ceasefire from their allies in the West, Hamas can't even play along with that game, ridiculing the idea of ceasing their murderous attacks on Israel:

Journalist: How can you ask for a ceasefire when you promise to launch October 7ths again and again?



Hamas spokesperson: What do you want us to do? To stop?! pic.twitter.com/3lHAYQVIhd — Eli Kowaz (@elikowaz) November 2, 2023

There can be no 'ceasefire' with this. Some in the 'ceasefire' crowd are useful idiots, engaged in the callow analysis that all attacks are bad, so they should all stop. In reality, as even Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders (to an extent) seem to realize, a ceasefire by Israel would be a dangerous gift to Hamas, who not only broke a ceasefire with their horrific attack a month ago, but who continue to pledge to slaughter as many Jews as they can, forever. Of course, other 'ceasefire' proponents know exactly what they're doing. They want Israel to cease defending itself, as to allow more Jew butchery. it's this simple, in a lot of cases:

They want a ceasefire from Israel so they can kill more Jews https://t.co/tZz8EUwFfT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 5, 2023

lol a “Ceasefire March” calling for the elimination of Israel https://t.co/YdD5Ksl55O — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 4, 2023

Indeed, many of the loudest 'ceasefire' voices, even in Congress, were demanding Israel not defend itself on October 7th itself. Others were celebrating as the heinous reports came to light, in the moment. They're not reacting to Israel's response to that slaughter; they don't want Israel to exist or engage in self-defense. As for the so-called "pro-Palestine" rallies, this is just straight-up pro-Hamas, pro-Jew murder advocacy getting cheered in Washington, DC, where anti-Israel and anti-Semitic agitators defaced various monuments and White House property over the weekend:

Anti-Hamas signage is not welcome at these events. They are pro-Hamas hate rallies. Here's the Hamas flag flying at one in Illinois:

Masked anti-Israel protesters attack a man carrying a sign in London saying “Hamas are terrorists” pic.twitter.com/0dP8bywPww — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 4, 2023

A source sends along these photos from the Evanston rally, which featured Hamas flags like this. NU administration was apparently primarily concerned about Islamophobia here, per the statement below. https://t.co/P2LtiWkQ5D pic.twitter.com/Pe4B5SxZGy — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 4, 2023

Does openly flying the flag of a terrorist organization that just murdered 1,400 Jewish civilians in cold blood, including Americans, count as behavior that might attract law enforcement attention, with domestic anti-Semitic threats spiking? Or is noticing such things, including the overwhelming profile of the vast majority of these marchers, the sort of "Islamophobia" that the White House is newly obsessed with? It's remarkable and frightening that the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank (the other Palestinian territory, other than Gaza) seems to have a more grounded and moral understanding of Hamas than many 'pro-Palestine' people in the West. Watch this:

Even the Palestinian Authority knows the truth about Hamas.



Adviser to Palestinian President Abbas says that Hamas is deliberately killing children and women in Gaza to damage Israel's image.



pic.twitter.com/CQQNHRvWs8 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 5, 2023

Hamas is intentionally sacrificing children. This Palestinian leader is denouncing it strongly, while people in the West eagerly parrot Hamas propaganda and rip down hostage posters. Breathtaking. Here's the reality: Hamas is again using civilians as human shields, now attacking Israel from the south of Gaza, where Israel has repeatedly asked civilians to gather, as to avoid being caught up in the war:

Hamas now firing rockets from Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, where people have evacuated to. The rocket launchers follow the civilian population. https://t.co/iiUk2lJiyM — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) November 5, 2023

It's pure evil, and it's what Hamas does. Hamas also lies about civilian death counts (see the 'bombed hospital' lie), as was once again evidenced by an accidental 'Pallywood' (Hamas propaganda) outtake:

We're happy to report his condition has been upgraded to alive. pic.twitter.com/0u7NHLgZbL — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 5, 2023

Israel warns and avoids civilians. Hamas murders Israeli civilians and sacrifice their own. It's a black-and-white moral calculus. And for all their lamentations about fuel and electricity running low for hospitals, etc., Hamas magically has the resources it needs for spectacles like this:

Last night near Al Shifa Hospital, Hamas held a screening of their attacks on Israelis for thousands of Gazans.



Spotlights were glaring. Every single window was lit up. The footage was shown on a large TV. Hundreds were filming the terror attacks with smartphones.



Hamas has… pic.twitter.com/n4dSdNnqA7 — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) November 5, 2023

When Israel attacks an ambulance, it's because Hamas abuses ambulances to transport terrorists. When Israel attacks a "refugee camp," it's because Hamas is using that location for terrorism. And if Israel "attacks a playground," another sensationalist headline Hamas wants the press to run, it would be because of this:

“The IDF also provided video and pictures of rocket launchers positioned within a children’s playground and amusement park compound.” https://t.co/6euJ1KX93B — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 5, 2023

Hamas is fully responsible for all of this. Never forget it amid the insane, devious, disgraceful gaslighting. And let Israel do the job it must. I'll leave you with this:

I never imagined that the best pro-Israel speech would come from Iranians.



Thank you Lily and the people of Iran, we stand together ✊ pic.twitter.com/bhrhTlWaLv — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 5, 2023



