Have You Noticed This Key Difference Between Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Rallies?
Times of Israel Writer Drowns Out the Antisemitic Noise in Three Words
The GOP Establishment's Concerns Are Not Ours
Ilhan Omar Says a Local Mosque Fire Was Arson. There's One Big Problem...
Americans Register Brutal Rejection of 'Bidenomics'
'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They...
Just Stop Oil Protesters Attack Another Famous Painting
When Will the Israel-Hamas War End?
What Americans Think About the State of the Country a Year From Election...
Congress Has an Opportunity to Stop the Government’s Civil Asset Forfeiture Racket
Rep. Rudy Yakym Puts University DEI Departments on Notice for Anti-Semitism
‘Trans’ Cyclist Continues to Rob Women of Awards
Guess Where This Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Murder Was Found
Latest NYT Poll Is Causing Democrats to Panic
Tipsheet

Genocidal Reminder From Hamas Spokesman: We Won't Stop Until the Jews Are 'Annihilated'

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  November 06, 2023 2:05 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Yes, this is a similar post to last week's.  It's essential to reiterate the point because Hamas keeps reiterating the point.  Regardless of how some of their apologists in the West spin their actions and agenda, Hamas representatives aren't shy about loudly and clearly stating their genocidal goals in public settings.  This isn't about some 'land for peace' negotiation, or opposition to the Israel governing coalition, or Palestinian dignity, or anything else.  It's about murdering as many Jews as possible in order to exterminate the Jewish State of Israel.  Hamas' hatred of Jews isn't limited to Israeli Jews, either, this terrorist leader usefully explains on Arab language television.  His murderous group's intent extends to Jews elsewhere, as well as those who support or help Jews.  

Advertisement

Nazi comparisons are almost always overwrought and problematic in contemporary political or geopolitical debates.  Not here.  Hamas uses the tactics of ISIS, fueled by the bigotry of Nazis.  And they're proud of it.  Listen to their words:

"Annihilation will be the fate not only of the Jews, but also of their helpers and of the people who trusted them, cooperated with them, and who betrayed their cause and their religion for personal interests...The Islamic expansion will go beyond what you expect for the benefit of all Mankind, all over the planet...We will not relinquish a single gun, not even a single bullet."

Annihilation.  This man's terrorist colleague just recently said that Hamas is "proud to sacrifice martyrs," as they launch October 7th-style massacres repeatedly until the Jews are dead and Israel is gone.  Asked, for clarity, if this meant the complete annihilation of Israel -- there's that word again -- he matter-of-factly replied, "yes, of course."  They couldn't be any more blatant.  In the face of calls for a ceasefire from their allies in the West, Hamas can't even play along with that game, ridiculing the idea of ceasing their murderous attacks on Israel:

Recommended

'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They Found in Gaza Spencer Brown
Advertisement

There can be no 'ceasefire' with this.  Some in the 'ceasefire' crowd are useful idiots, engaged in the callow analysis that all attacks are bad, so they should all stop.  In reality, as even Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders (to an extent) seem to realize, a ceasefire by Israel would be a dangerous gift to Hamas, who not only broke a ceasefire with their horrific attack a month ago, but who continue to pledge to slaughter as many Jews as they can, forever.  Of course, other 'ceasefire' proponents know exactly what they're doing.  They want Israel to cease defending itself, as to allow more Jew butchery.  it's this simple, in a lot of cases:

Indeed, many of the loudest 'ceasefire' voices, even in Congress, were demanding Israel not defend itself on October 7th itself.  Others were celebrating as the heinous reports came to light, in the moment. They're not reacting to Israel's response to that slaughter; they don't want Israel to exist or engage in self-defense.  As for the so-called "pro-Palestine" rallies, this is just straight-up pro-Hamas, pro-Jew murder advocacy getting cheered in Washington, DC, where anti-Israel and anti-Semitic agitators defaced various monuments and White House property over the weekend:

Advertisement

Anti-Hamas signage is not welcome at these events.  They are pro-Hamas hate rallies.  Here's the Hamas flag flying at one in Illinois:

Does openly flying the flag of a terrorist organization that just murdered 1,400 Jewish civilians in cold blood, including Americans, count as behavior that might attract law enforcement attention, with domestic anti-Semitic threats spiking?  Or is noticing such things, including the overwhelming profile of the vast majority of these marchers, the sort of "Islamophobia" that the White House is newly obsessed with?  It's remarkable and frightening that the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank (the other Palestinian territory, other than Gaza) seems to have a more grounded and moral understanding of Hamas than many 'pro-Palestine' people in the West.  Watch this:

Advertisement

Hamas is intentionally sacrificing children.  This Palestinian leader is denouncing it strongly, while people in the West eagerly parrot Hamas propaganda and rip down hostage posters.  Breathtaking.  Here's the reality: Hamas is again using civilians as human shields, now attacking Israel from the south of Gaza, where Israel has repeatedly asked civilians to gather, as to avoid being caught up in the war:

It's pure evil, and it's what Hamas does.  Hamas also lies about civilian death counts (see the 'bombed hospital' lie), as was once again evidenced by an accidental 'Pallywood' (Hamas propaganda) outtake:

Israel warns and avoids civilians.  Hamas murders Israeli civilians and sacrifice their own.  It's a black-and-white moral calculus.  And for all their lamentations about fuel and electricity running low for hospitals, etc., Hamas magically has the resources it needs for spectacles like this:

Advertisement

When Israel attacks an ambulance, it's because Hamas abuses ambulances to transport terrorists.  When Israel attacks a "refugee camp," it's because Hamas is using that location for terrorism.  And if Israel "attacks a playground," another sensationalist headline Hamas wants the press to run, it would be because of this:

Hamas is fully responsible for all of this.  Never forget it amid the insane, devious, disgraceful gaslighting.  And let Israel do the job it must.  I'll leave you with this:


 

Tags: PROPAGANDA ISRAEL TERRORISM HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They Found in Gaza Spencer Brown
Times of Israel Writer Drowns Out the Antisemitic Noise in Three Words Matt Vespa
A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville Kurt Schlichter
Have You Noticed This Key Difference Between Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Rallies? Katie Pavlich
Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a Tunnel Matt Vespa
Guess How Many of Those Pro-Hamas ‘Protestors’ Were Arrested in D.C. Over the Weekend Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You Have to See It to Believe It': IDF Soldiers Expose What They Found in Gaza Spencer Brown
Advertisement