Trump Finds Brilliant Way to Sidestep Judge Merchan's Unconstitutional Gag Order

Former President Donald Trump found a brilliant way to throw Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order back at him after saying he would consider jail time for the 2024 hopeful, should he violate it.

The corrupt New York judge threatened to throw Trump in jail after claiming he violated a gag order for the 10th time on April 22 when he commented on the political composition of the jury.

“That jury was picked so fast — 95 percent Democrats. The area's mostly all Democrat," Trump said in an interview. ”It's a very unfair situation, that I can tell you.”

However, after leaving a Manhattan courthouse this week, Trump carefully sidestepped Merchan’s orders by using the left's own words against them in regards to his hush money trial.

While addressing the press, Trump pulled out a piece of paper and read quotes from CNN, Good Morning America, NBC, and other left-leaning outlets on what they are saying about the case.

Trump expertly avoids violating Judge Merchan's unconstitutional gag order by using the left's own words against them. He pulls out a piece of paper and reads quotes from CNN and other news outlets on what THEY are saying about the case. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/CQXX53J2Gx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 7, 2024

Merchan claimed that Trump’s comments "not only called into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy of these proceedings but again raised the specter of fear for the safety of the jurors and of their loved ones.”

In response to the left-wing judge’s threat, Trump insisted that despite facing jail time, expressing his constitutional rights was more important to him.

“Our Constitution is much more important than jail. It's not even close. I'll do that sacrifice any day," he said.

Quoting the American Founding Father Patrick Henry, Trump wrote “Give me liberty or give me death," on Truth Social.

“It is a really bad feeling to have your Constitutional Right to Free Speech, such a big part of life in our Country, so unfairly taken from you, especially when all of the sleazebags, lowlifes, and grifters that you oppose are allowed to say absolutely anything that they want," Trump continued. "It is hard to sit back and listen to lies and false statements be made against you knowing that if you respond, even in the most modest fashion, you are told by a Corrupt and Highly Conflicted Judge that you will be put in prison, maybe for a long period of time."

Trump hit back against the “thugs” attacking the Republican Party, calling on the nation’s “First Amendment must stand, free and strong.”