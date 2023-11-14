Amid 'International Outcry,' Israel Delivered Needed Fuel to a Gaza Hospital Then This Happened.

Never forget that many of the characters who endlessly find new reasons to criticize Israel, demand a ceasefire, and bleat about 'human rights' are the same people who were silent in the immediate aftermath of the horrific Hamas massacre of Jews in Israel on October 7th. Quite a few of them instantly justified or "contextualized" the barbarism. Others openly celebrated it. And nearly all of them were, in one way or another, opposed to the Jewish state's self defense, following the slaughter. Their voices should be countered aggressively, and their immoral demands ignored by Israeli leaders. One of the latest focuses of their profoundly misplaced and misdirected ire has been the crisis at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, which Hamas has long used as a major command center for its terrorist activities (this is a different hospital than the one Israel didn't bomb weeks ago, about which Rashida Tlaib and others shamefully lied).

Advertisement

These terrorists embed their weapons and operations within civilian neighborhoods and facilities, including schools and mosques, as a matter of course. It's very much a part of their strategy, in order to make Israeli strikes as difficult as possible -- and in order to use living civilians as human shields, while parading dead civilians (whom they deliberately placed in harm's way) as propaganda tools. Perhaps the most sensitive locations Hamas likes to exploit are hospitals. This is as evil as it gets. As the Israeli military closes in on the Al-Shifa hospital/terrorism center, Hamas is pulling out all the stops to prevent the IDF from taking out their headquarters. They've flooded the zone with stories about the hospital running out of power and fuel, putting many innocent lives at risk, including babies. Of course, Hamas just gleefully slaughtered Jewish babies a few weeks ago, and is actively holding others hostage.

But Israel values civilian lives, so they've bent over backward to try to minimize the impact of the coming firefight, with early skirmishes underway (as one person asked, why is the hospital firing back?) for several days. The Israelis have offered to help evacuate patients and staff from the facility. And as for the life-threatening lack of fuel, despite Hamas' long history of intercepting and using humanitarian aid for their own terrorism-related purposes, the Israelis dropped off many containers of fuel at the hospital, as yet another show of good faith. Guess what happened next? Read this:

Absolutely mindboggling summation of like, this entire conflict lol pic.twitter.com/QEzLHzh6XE — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) November 13, 2023



Here's the New York Times report referenced, for those who don't want to take Netanyahu's word for it:

A Gaza health ministry spokesman said that head of Al-Shifa Hospital refused to accept fuel because “taking this fuel would give Israel credit for allowing fuel into Gaza.” https://t.co/INqoucP3Fl — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) November 13, 2023



Think of it. These people would rather their own babies suffer or die than accept life-saving fuel from Israel -- i.e. the Jews -- because that would be a public relations win for the enemy. So they rejected the fuel they've been loudly demanding, as a means of attacking Israel for laying siege to a hospital. Israel solving that problem is unacceptable to them, so the help was refused. Sorry, dying Palestinian babies, fomenting anti-Israel global sentiment is more important than your survival. Hamas does relish 'sacrificing martyrs,' after all, as they openly tell us. Tiny martyrs included, it seems. And if the dead children are Jews, all the better. Monsters:

Hamas terrorist: “I will not feel sorry for any Israeli child, and I will not regret even if it is a nursery full of kids.”



pic.twitter.com/P8L5sYhwvi — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 13, 2023

Advertisement



On the subject of children and hospitals, just look at this evil exposed:

The IDF released a video showing the terror operation Hamas ran under Gaza's Rantisi Hospital for Children.



The IDF found grenades, suicide vests, and RPGS. There is a motorcycle used by Hamas terrorists to kidnap hostages.



They found a chair with rope, presumably used to tie… pic.twitter.com/uACAiSw2AJ — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 13, 2023

EXCLUSIVE RAW FOOTAGE: Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walk through one of Hamas' subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza's Rantisi hospital on the other side.



Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their… pic.twitter.com/Nx4lVrvSXH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023



Hamas has verifiably operated out of a children’s hospital, where it appears they held at least some of the innocent hostages. This should provoke righteous outrage from every civilized person. Emphasis on civilized. Note well who responds with silence. They cannot defend this, so they'll ignore it or explain it away with conspiracies, then slither to their next blood libel against the Jewish state. I'll leave you with the Washington Post uncritically running Hamas propaganda as 'news,' as well as with a reminder that perhaps the largest pro-Israel rally in the world is being held in DC later today. May it be a massive show of moral force -- and yet another object lesson in contrasts, given what we've seen in our streets and on our campuses over the last five weeks:

Advertisement

There is no way to verify this extraordinary claim. That should lead to skepticism. Instead, we get elaborate, animated features credulously retailing what you're getting from Hamas. https://t.co/wAUYRuwXdc pic.twitter.com/Fb5v6Mkx8u — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 13, 2023

If you are near DC, pls consider going on Tuesday...



Evil counts on the silence and complicity of good people. They want the vocal and hateful minority to seem like a majority. Tuesday is a day to show that those trying to stand up to the hate are not alone. pic.twitter.com/E35cVNbdxE — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 12, 2023



Also, are leftists still concerned about "rape culture," or is that just a fake term they wield for political clout, that magically doesn't apply to actual, literal rape culture? You just never know when the victims are Jews:

These are the guys that Western leftists are marching in the streets to support. https://t.co/td0o19X7in — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) November 13, 2023



