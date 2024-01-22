Wow: EU Passes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution, and it's Surprisingly Reasonable

In light of the craven, disgraceful conduct of much of the vaunted 'international community' in the aftermath of Hamas' massacre on October 7th, one might be forgiven for glancing at a headline about a formal 'ceasefire' demand from the European Union and automatically assuming it probably amounts to another anti-Israel, effectively pro-Hamas declaration from a major global institution. Refreshingly, that assumption would be incorrect in this case, even if it's understandable. In a vote late last week, the European Parliament overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict -- but not without significant conditions being met first. It was contingent on two critical factors:

In a resolution that showed significant support for Israel, the European Parliament calls for a permanent ceasefire after all hostages are “immediately and unconditionally released” and “the terrorist organization Hamas is dismantled.” The resolution was adopted by 312 votes in favor, 131 against and 72 abstentions. At the same time, the MEPs denounce “the disproportionate Israeli military response, which has caused a civilian death toll on an unprecedented scale.” They also call for full humanitarian access throughout the Gaza Strip, and for a “European initiative to put the two-state solution back on track.” They also back the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative. The MEPs say that the “occupation of the Palestinian territories” must end, while calling for terrorists to be held to account.

Some of the other items in this resolution, described above, range from unrealistic to objectionable. European armchair quarterbacks have no business telling Israel what would constitute a "proportional" response to 1,200 civilians being brutally murdered. Indeed, in order to eradicate Hamas, a light touch simply was not possible. As for "occupation," Gaza hasn't been occupied since Israel fully returned it to the Palestinians in 2005, going so far as forcibly removing Israeli citizens from their homes in the territory. Israel was rewarded for this gesture with years of endless terrorist attacks from Hamas, which took over Gaza shortly thereafter. Finally, a two-state solution is an admirable goal, but it's totally untenable under the current circumstances. Israel has offered Palestinian leaders numerous, generous peace deals that would have resulted in Palestinian statehood. Every offer has been rejected. Israel does not have a viable peace parter with which to negotiate right now. All the Palestinians have to do is lay down their arms and acknowledge Israel's right to co-exist. They refuse to do either.

Remember, even the 'moderate' Palestinian Authority pays a terrorists' families in a martyrdom 'pay-for-slay' fund. Theirs is a culture that glorifies death and is systemically poisoned with anti-Semitic hatred. "Pro-Palestinian" agitators have chanted eliminationist slogans about Israel since immediately after Hamas launched its heinous attack. Other common refrains from these people, who are siding with genocidal terrorists, include "there is only one solution," and "we don't want no two states / we want all of it." They mean what they say, and this rhetoric goes to the very heart of Hamas' genocidal ideology. Its leaders continue to make that as clear as they can, exposing the folly of aspirational daydreaming by Western diplomats and bureaucrats:

Mashal cites protestors in the west chanting “from the river to the sea” post-10/7 as evidence that the goal of completely wiping out Israel is realistic. Also admits that Hamas only sought political power to provide cover for their terrorist activities. https://t.co/F27Ql520O8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 21, 2024

In addition to once again celebrating the slaughter, this man explicitly rejects a peace deal with a two-state solution. For years, Israel has said, 'sure, if you stop trying to kill us and recognize our country, you can have your own one and we can all have peace.' Hamas' reply:

"We have nothing to do with the two-state solution because it means you would get a promise for a [Palestinian] state, yet you are required to recognize the legitimacy of the other state, which is the Zionist entity. This is unacceptable...The position of Hamas, and the position of the vast majority of the Palestinian people -- especially following October 7 -- I believe that the dream and the hope [is] for Palestine from the river to the sea, and from the north to the south, has been renewed. This has also become a slogan chanted in the US and in Western capital cities. By the American and Western public."

He cites the 10/7 attack as a reason to double down on the 'annihilation of Israel' stance, proudly quoting Western mobs, including "American students," chanting his terrorist organization's slogans. These terrorists aren't just drawing inspiration from protesters in the West; they view that solidarity as a reason to continue to refuse peace and embrace violence. He says 'Palestine' must include the land on which Israel sits, stating that Palestinians will not 'relinquish any or our rights, or any part of our land -- and without recognizing Israel.' He adds, "our vision remains unchanged, I believe that October 7 has enhanced this conviction." There is no negotiating with this. Which brings us back to the strong part of the EU ceasefire resolution. The legislation said that a cessation of the war can only happen if the remaining hostages are returned immediately (Israel reportedly discovered more executed hostages in Gaza in the last few days), and if Hamas is eradicated. Hamas has murdered well over a thousand people, and continues to hold and kill the hostages they've kidnapped. They will not surrender. They must be destroyed, which is why Israel's supposedly "disproportionate" military action was and is the only option.

Yes, there have been a horrible number of civilian casualties in this war, which was started by Hamas. The "official" stats from the Gaza Ministry of Health are unreliable Hamas propaganda, but many deaths have indisputably occurred. This is awful, especially to the extent that the dead include innocent children. The death toll does include many innocents, sadly, because Hamas insists on fighting, overtly promises to keep murdering Israelis, and boasts of 'sacrificing' their own civilians for the cause. Again, there is no negotiation possible with this. But as far as calls for a ceasefire go, requiring the release of the remaining hostages and the dismantlement of Hamas is an entirely sensible baseline. Will the 'ceasefire' crowd in the West embrace it? They should be asked about this, aggressively. 'Do you support the EU's conditions for a ceasefire?' Some of the useful idiots might say yes, but it's a safe bet that many of the more radical, pro-Hamas leaders of this movement will turn their backs on this idea. They see the hostages as leverage for their heroes in Hamas, whom they very much want to continue assaulting and murdering Jews.

Still, it would be a revealing exercise to force them to basically admit this. It might be worthwhile for House Republicans to offer a ceasefire resolution of their own, featuring the two core EU demands, then see who opposes it. Let 'ceasefire now' leaders explain why they're against a ceasefire that returns the hostages and ends a terror group. I'll leave you with a few updates on what Hamas, and their immoral supporters in America and elsewhere, have been up to lately:

You do not have a First Amendment right to block an active roadway.



Reagan Airport out here spreading the misinformation and making my job as a First Amendment guy harder. https://t.co/wbQmZiJmDv — Nico Perrino (@NicoPerrino) January 20, 2024

Why do the Houthi propagandists keep openly posting pictures of their child soldiers



Hamas needs to loan them their social media guys. This is just embarrassing https://t.co/MXempn7WmD — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) January 21, 2024

NEW: In a network of tunnels underneath Khan Younis, Israeli forces took us to cells where they found DNA of hostages. Full report airs on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xq2VQe65Js — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 20, 2024

These are the underground tunnel cages in Gaza where Israeli hostages were held by Hamas, including children.



5-year-old Amelia Aloni’s drawings were found there.



The atmosphere is dense air with little oxygen and terrible humidity that makes breathing difficult, according to… pic.twitter.com/B34kQx4ZlG — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 20, 2024

Anyone else suspect that much of the 'kids in cages!' crowd will have absolutely nothing to say about that last development?