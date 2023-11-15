Will the 'Misinformation'-Obsessed Media Fight Bogus Claims From Celebrities?

For many journalists, fighting 'misinformation' is their passion. Whenever someone on the center-right says anything that's false, or even debatable, the journos trip over one another to swoop in with 'fact checks' and 'context.' Their phony commitment to truth is exposed for what it truly is, of course, when they do things like uncritically parrot Hamas propaganda and serve up embarrassing and self-discrediting so-called 'fact checks.' It's perhaps too much to ask for these hacks to pry themselves away from pounding at their keyboards in response to a dodgy meme from a C-list MAGA influencer, or a heated claim from a Congressional back-bencher, and discredit flagrant misinformation being blasted to tens of millions of people from leftist celebrities. Case in point, model Bella Hadid -- whose comes from a virulently anti-Semitic family -- is out here passing off images from Assad's Syria as Israel-inflicted misery in Gaza:

What's even worse is that the image she's reposting clearly discloses the source of the image.



All she had to do was read the caption. Instead, she uncritically whitewashed war crimes committed by Assad to more people than the population of major countries. pic.twitter.com/l0auj8oR4K — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) November 14, 2023

Just to make this as clear as possible: Bella Hadid, who was just recently declared among the Top 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2023 by Time, just uncritically whitewashed Assad regime crimes to 60+ million people. — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) November 14, 2023

Anti-Semitic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar recently got caught doing the exact thing. By the way, the Assad regime in Syria is an Iran proxy, as is Hamas. Hadid is attributing the crimes of the former Iran proxy to Israel, in an effort to discredit Israel's defensive war against the latter Iran proxy, which just slaughtered 1,400 of its civilians. Ugly little trick, isn't it? It's noteworthy how many of the people who profess to care so deeply about Muslim lives (a) won't assign blame to Hamas over its overwhelming culpability for civilian casualties in Gaza, and (b) have virtually nothing to say about all sorts of horrors against Muslims around the world. No weekly marches in London and New York about the Syrian regime gassing Muslim children. No furious outcry over Pakistan deporting 1.7 million people, many of them back to Afghanistan, which is run by a hideous and deeply misogynistic terrorist organization. And certainly not a peep about the CCP's active and ongoing actual genocide against Muslims in Western China. If there are no Jews to blame, and no partisan agenda to advance, they're not interested. And if advancing their propaganda requires sharing blatant falsehoods to millions of fans and followers, so be it.

Meanwhile, the musical artist 'Pink,' who shared some lucid thoughts on the Israel-Hamas conflict, has opened up an entirely separate front in the false information wars. Ahead of her concerts in Florida, the singer has announced that she'll be giving away free books that are "banned" by the state. Let's set aside the curious nature of someone freely acquiring and handing out books that are "banned." This may come as a shock, but Pink is humiliatingly wrong about what has been disallowed in Florida schools. In an error-riddled tweet to her more than 30 million followers, Pink listed the works that she apparently believes are "banned" in the Sunshine State. Millions of views for complete misinformation:

The following are some titles of books that have been banned from schools in Florida…. Lmk which book is pornography…. To Kill A Mockingbird, The Hate You Give, Forrest Gump, A Catcher In The Rye, The Hill We Climb, Girls Who Code, Atlas Shrugged, 1984, The Kite Runner, The… — P!nk (@Pink) November 14, 2023

Pink plans to hand out 2,000 banned books during her four concert dates in Florida.



“...I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools.”



More: https://t.co/gNXNAeG0Wm pic.twitter.com/JhaIO8h9Rp — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 13, 2023

Oh, she's so brave. And so full of it. In reality, these books are not only not banned -- several are actually assigned or recommended under Florida state standards:

Someone confused Florida for California.



To Kill a Mockingbird is on Florida’s BEST standards list. Anne Frank’s diary is on the same page… https://t.co/gev8Q6FLvN pic.twitter.com/wngakvQaoa — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 14, 2023

That California reference relates to various classics being banned in some districts in that state, at the behest of 'racism'-concerned leftists. Oddly, Pink did not pull her 'banned books' stunt in California. We all understand why, but it still reflects poorly on her. I just can't quite fathom why someone wouldn't be embarrassed by this sort of thing. I'll leave you with some additional shamelessness, with a dash of misinformation:

UNTRUE. The @POTUS record shows his capacity. He takes questions from the press more often than predecessors but does fewer press conferences -- this trade is a press obsession. But as someone in the room with him every day for two years, I can attest that he is up to the job https://t.co/8kVu1K3tOV — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) November 13, 2023

Klain's "up to the job" attestation simply isn't selling with very many Americans at all, as the polling clearly shows. And is it true that Biden takes more questions from the press than his predecessors, across multiple settings? Definitely not, in terms of interviews and press conferences -- and questionable at best in quick sprays, especially compared to Trump.