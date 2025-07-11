Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Continues to Make a Fool of Herself
Tipsheet

Remember the 300K Missing Migrant Kids? Homan Reveals How Many Have Been Found.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 11, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Border czar Tom Homan revealed the Department of Homeland Security has already located 10,000 of the approximately 300,000 migrant children that went missing under the Biden administration. 

“Have you heard that anywhere?” Homan said on Fox News. “No, the media’s simply not covering it. And look, this should be a nonpartisan issue. Arresting public safety threats and national security threats, everybody should be on same page on that. Rescuing children, I mean, it should be a nonpartisan issue. Everybody should be in lockstep on that, but they’re not. The media’s lying. The Democrats don’t want President Trump to be successful, but I’ve got news for them; we are being successful. Every illegal alien public safety threat we arrest makes this country safer. Every national security threat we take off this street and deport makes us safer and we’re rescuing thousands of children.”

Homan said ICE and Border Patrol have saved countless lives through their tireless efforts, and based on the Democrats’ behavior, it’s clear they “hate President Trump more than they love their community.”

As the New York Post reported this week, many of these missing kids ended up being subjected to sex trafficking, abuse, and child labor.  

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

